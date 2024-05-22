Patch notes for Lost Ark May 22 update: Chaos Rising

Lost Ark’s next update, Chaos Rising, is highly anticipated due to the Thaemine After Story, as well as its slew of new events—including an endgame acceleration—and even the ’90s anime-themed skins in the shop.

Like several past Lost Ark updates, this one features an extensive list of quality-of-life updates, bug fixes, and changes that should help make your raids, quests, and horizontal content completions a tad easier.

Here’s everything we know about the Lost Ark May 22 update.

Hanumatan raids are about to become even more chaotic. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Smilegate.

Trial Guardian Raid: Hanumatan

Although we’re no strangers to Hanumatan, this Trial Guardian will be slightly different than what we do for the Guardian runs.

This version has reinforced skills and patterns. So, it might be a good idea to learn his mechanics beforehand because this trial requires speed and precision.

Entry requirements: Normal mode is level 1,600 plus , and Hard mode is 1,630 plus.

, and Hard mode is You don’t need a setup in the book of coordination or adjustments.

You will get rewards for your first clear , regardless of mode. This can only be obtained once per roster.

, regardless of mode. This can only be obtained once per roster. But the first time you clear both difficulties, you will get gold . This can only be obtained once per roster.

. This can only be obtained once per roster. The Trial Guardian will start on May 25 at 12pm PST / 2pm CST.

at 12pm PST / 2pm CST. There’s a new achievement, title, and trophy.

In the Party Finder, you can find the Trial Guardian Raid category for Normal and Hard.

Thaemine After Story

If you’ve completed the Thaemine Hard mode raid, you can access a new quest called Shadow of the Moon. This new quest can be obtained from Knight Oscar in Luterra Caste. But the specific requirements to access this quest include:

Clear the Thaemine Raid in Hard mode Gate Four once.

Completion of Adento’s Legacy (Voldis World Quest).

Completion of Thaemine’s Prelude quest, Red Mist After Dusk.

New Adventure Island: Cruel Toy Castle Island

Cruel Toy Castle Island is a new Lost Ark Adventure Island you can find off the coast of Shushire using Procyon’s Compass. If you’re a huge horizontal content enthusiast, you’ll be happy to know this island is going to add a new Island Soul and Mokoko Seed. But it also adds a new toy, achievements, and title.

Music Box of Memories 2

The Music Box of Memories has six stories, jukebox music, achievements, and titles. It will also have new cutscenes in the Memory Chamber, and you can get new rewards from Leviyan.

Magickal Enchanter skins

You’ll find classic ’80s and ’90s anime skins with a “Magical Girl” theme. In addition to the skins, there are also magical broom mounts and pets.

Major events

New daily login rewards and fever items.

Chaos Assault event: The event is being held on Mount Zagoras, and you must defeat hordes of enemies by entering the Chaos Rift . By defeating enemies and filling up the Suppression Meter, you will earn powders that can be exchanged for rewards in the event shop. There’s a new drop called Wishful Embers (these are the drops that will randomly give you Sailing Coins, Card experience, Processed Chaos Stones, and Elixirs).

End-game Acceleration Event: As we’re slowly catching up to the East, this acceleration event will reward you with more materials to prepare for Thaemine and the upcoming raid, Echidna Kazeros. Clearing the Ivory Tower Abyssal Dungeons (HM and NM) and the Thaemine Legion Raid (HM and NM) will grant you more Elixirs and Transcendence materials as you clear the various gates and more gold. This event ends on July 17. So, if you are still trying to get materials to increase your item level, this is a great way to get more materials and gold.



Bug fixes and changes

Chaos Rising features an extensive list of bug fixes and changes. Some of the most important ones include:

There will no longer be loot auctions at the end of Oreha’s or the Argos Raid. The rewards you usually would have competed for will be obtainable by chance when clearing the content.

at the end of Oreha’s or the Argos Raid. The rewards you usually would have competed for will be obtainable by chance when clearing the content. When you use the Inanna Sidereal skill to reduce or remove a debuff stack, a Purification effect will appear in Thaemine Raid G2 and G3, Akkan G1, and Brelshaza G3.

to reduce or remove a debuff stack, a Purification effect will appear in Thaemine Raid G2 and G3, Akkan G1, and Brelshaza G3. Party Finding refresh: If your party number decreases, the status will update without you having to refresh. This update doesn’t mention party increase numbers, so if you are looking for a group or running a bus, you may still need to refresh.

If your party number decreases, the status will update without you having to refresh. This update doesn’t mention party increase numbers, so if you are looking for a group or running a bus, you may still need to refresh. The Stronghold has undergone several changes, including expanded design points, new structures, attraction improvements, and merchant interactions.

has undergone several changes, including expanded design points, new structures, attraction improvements, and merchant interactions. Two new male and two new female hairstyles have been added.

have been added. If you have over 999 Battle Items , it will now display as “999+.”

, it will now display as “999+.” Adventure Tome Specialties: If a Specialty has to be cooked or collected, some cooking ingredients will no longer drop from monsters.

If a Specialty has to be cooked or collected, some cooking ingredients will no longer drop from monsters. Global Chat and Chatrooms.

Steam store packs will be updated based on economic shifts.

If you are interested in reading a more detailed list of all the bug fixes, changes, and adjustments, check out the official Lost Ark Chaos Rising Patch Notes. This update will go live on May 22, so servers will be down from 9am PST / 11am CST.

