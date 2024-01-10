Lost Ark January 2024 update: Full patch notes

After LOA ON, Lost Ark fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the new Breaker class, enjoying the Voldis Abyssal Dungeon, and preparing for the Thaemine raid. While we still have a few months, January’s 2024 patch features a new raid mode, updates, bug fixes, and extensive class balancing.

New challenges await you in the January update. Image via Smilegate

Lost Ark’s January 2024 update will go live on Jan. 10, 2024, after the weekly maintenance. It’s important to note that as this is an extensive content update, the maintenance period is expected to last eight hours.

The servers will go down from 2am CT. So, if everything goes to plan, we should be able to get back into Arkesia from 10am CT.

New Brelshaza Legion Raid Inferno mode

Can you handle the Inferno? Image via Smilegate

In the January update, Brelshaza will finally join the ranks of the other Legion Commanders and finally get an Inferno mode. This means we’re in for an even dicier raid experience, especially as it focuses on the last two gates of the raid.

You will also need an item level of 1560 to enter, but if you’re already clearing normal Kayangel, you should have nothing to fear unless you’re often in G3 jail in which case this mode might be challenging.

But we all know it’s the loot and rewards you’re more interested in. This is everything you can get from the new Brelshaza Inferno mode:

Two new achievements and two new titles (Phantom Slayer and Phantom Monarch) have been added.

and (Phantom Slayer and Phantom Monarch) have been added. The exchange shop will have a new stronghold structure and one toy .

and . Phantom’s Gaze , the trade material for Phantom Legion Commander Raid Chest, will be sent to your Universal Storage once you’ve cleared the Phantom Legion Commander Brelshaza Inferno.

, the trade material for Phantom Legion Commander Raid Chest, will be sent to your Universal Storage once you’ve cleared the Phantom Legion Commander Brelshaza Inferno. You will get the Captain Token , the trade material for Captain’s Reward Chest, after clearing the Achievement of the “Path of Glory: Captain Token.”

, the trade material for Captain’s Reward Chest, after clearing the Achievement of the “Path of Glory: Captain Token.” Brelshaza’s Inferno mode will now add a category to the Legion Raid partyfinder .

. The gold earned for completing this raid hasn’t been revealed. Hopefully, it’s substantial enough to make this raid worthwhile.

New Adventure Island: Lai Lai

Of course, it’s called Lai Lai. Image via Smilegate

In the sea south of Punika, a new adventure island, Lai Lai, will be available, and you can only enter through a Procyon’s Compass schedule, like all adventure islands. This island will feature:

Two new Normal Quests and one new Competitive Quest .

and . Three new toys as rewards from Competitive Quest: Sugary Baby Piñata Lemony Piñata Golden Baby Piñata

as rewards from Competitive Quest: Three new structures as rewards from the Competitive Quest: Imposing Holy Beast Statue Elegant Holy Beast Statue Dignified Holy Beast Statue

as rewards from the Competitive Quest: Mokoko Seed for your Collections.

for your Collections. Island Soul you’ll need to get for your Island Soul collection.

you’ll need to get for your Island Soul collection. One new achievement and one new title.

You can get these as permanent Mokoko toys from Freja’s Theme Shop. Image via Smilegate

Instead of destroying teddies and clowns in the Maze Garden in the Freya Island event, we will be sent to an Ice Castle, turned into Mokoko’s, and we must break the Snowflakes using special skills as the icy floor begins to break. Sounds fun, right?

Like the Maze Garden, you can enter this event every even hour, so at 2pm, 4pm, and so on, and only once per roster per day. You can still earn event tokens for clearing the Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids and spend them at the event shop. However, this will be the last change, and the Freja Island event will end once the February update goes live.

What about the other events? The New Year’s Island, Illios Island, will also disappear once the January update goes live, and there will be new log-in rewards!

Winter might almost be over, but you can still get cozy with the new Winter Neria’s Wardrobe skins or celebrate the new year with the New Year skins and the adorable pet rabbits.

There will also be special transformation skins, making it feel like Transformers or Gundam have come to Lost Ark.

The following Adventurer’s Tome food items will not be used immediately after purchase: Veda’s Prideholme-style Home Food Lakebar Freshwater Fish Stew Foundation Centennial Wine X-090892 Cykin Combat Ration Type A Vern Anniversary Spirit Sirius’s Tears Pit-A-Pat Macaron Rowen-style Schnapps Schertbulle Dish Elavas And all items, bar the Vern Anniversary Spirit, can now only be purchased once per roster.

The pre-requisite Achievement for purchasing “Phantom Astalgia” music has changed from the following: Before: “Wonders From the Sky” Now: “At the Edge of Dream and Reality”

Elgacia’s Adventurer’s Tome food, Elavas, is now non-destructible.

The following currency’s max limits have been changed: Phoenix Plumes from 999 to 999,999 Harmony Shards from 9,999,999 to 999,999,999 Honor Shards from 9,999,999 to 999,999,999

The following item’s max stacks have been changed to 999,999: Destruction Stones Guardian Stones Leapstones Fusion Materials Healing Potions

You can now check the number of stacked items in your inventory through item tooltips. If you have more than 10,000 items stacked in a single slot, the tooltip will show “9999+.”



Settings, System, and UI

The indirect shadows option has been updated to “low” when the graphics option “set all” is set to “high.”

After using a currency chest item, you will get a pop-up message telling you you’ve exceeded the holdable amount.

You can now set Photosensitivity Support Settings in the Accessibility menu of your Settings.

Stronghold

There’s a new structure called “Mannequin & Weapon Display Rack.”

Two new mannequin stronghold quests: An Artist and His Muse Playing Dress-Up

New content “Attraction”

Two new stronghold quests to open “Attractions:” Attractions! Build Your Own Attraction!

Six new Attractions-exclusive structures, Monster Structure: MK-P1 MK-P2 MK-P3 MK-P4 Skeleton Archer Phantom Limai.

Stronghold menu with new UI.

New stronghold badge achievement “Serious About the Stronghold!” and the title “Serious.”

10 new skin chests can be exchanged at the Jam cookie exchange NPC Totocookie: Cookie Hoodie Chest Cacao Hoodie Chest Moko Leaf Headband Selection Chest Ocean Star Flower Pin Chest Poi Magick Hat Selection Chest Froggy Selection Chest Cookie Cacao Hat Selection Chest Ocean Star Snorkeling Chest Ocean Star Sunglasses Chest Toto Choco Mask Selection Chest

Three new placement themes: Old Small Race Track Theme Rothun Theme Club Theme

Specific structures and rapport NPCs placement points have been lowered

With the addition of the new Attraction area, only three placement themes can be applied to Attractions: Racing Theme Freeze Tag Theme Charge Naruni Play Theme

With the addition of the new Attraction area, the following six attraction-type structures can only be applied to Attractions: Lost Ark Racing Item Chest Type A / Lost Ark Racing Item Chest Type B Yeti Transformation Statue Burning Brazier Snowflake Magick Wand Holder Charge Naruni Fireworks Box Green Naruni Transformation Statue / Pink Naruni Transformation Statue / Black Naruni Transformation Statue

There’s a new button to call up the Life Energy recharge UI, which means you can recharge Life Energy from the stronghold farm.

Your “Roster Resource Exchange” NPC Technician Rondo is now near the marketplace.

Attractions have a Survival feature

Racing improvements: The Finish rule has been changed: Previous: Ends when 10 players have reached the finish line. Now: It ends 10 seconds after the first player has passed the finish line. You can check the list and order of players who reached the finish line on the left side of the screen. Characters’ stats will now automatically be coordinated to suit the racing area.

Attraction Rules Change List: Players can no longer enter the attractions area if an ongoing activity exists. If any player within the Attractions area is not participating in an activity, it will not start. After the participation vote, players can check which player has not participated in the activity or voting. The lord cannot participate as the Host anymore and will always join in the activities. HP will be healed to the max when entering Attractions, and it will also heal when starting/finishing the activities. When an Attraction is created, the type of activity is set as the basic name for the Attraction. When attractions are created, they are automatically selected from the list. Info interface on the top area of Attractions improved

You can check the list of guests visiting the Attractions area. If you click the magnifying glass button on the left top side of the Attractions intro, the Attractions visitor list is called

There’s now a feature to allow kicking out guests visiting the Attractions area. The Lord can kick out guests in the Attraction area through the Attractions guest info list. Kicked-out characters cannot enter the stronghold for 15 mins.

There’s an Attractions invitation feature

Two Free Spaces added to the Attractions

Three new menus have been added to the Attractions HUD

The attractions recommendation tab has been added to the stronghold community

Two new placement themes have been added Secluded Village Theme Supply Area Theme

15 new tradable structures have been added that can be exchanged with seals

The Attractions tab has been added to the Facility Structure Exchange NPC Kayla’s exchange list

The Buildings tab changed to the Landmark tab in the Facility Structure Exchange NPC Kayla’s exchange list

An achievement has been added for Strongholds that have earned four or more Stronghold badges. When you get the Achievement, the following rewards will be given: Stronghold Mood: Club Title: Sincere Rosters with four or more existing Stronghold Badges will automatically have the Achievement as soon as they log in to Lost Ark.



Trophies

Four new Affection achievement trophies: East Luterra – Thirain Arthetine – Sasha North Vern – Ealyn Whispering Islet – Nineveh



General

When you use a Powerpass, the character selection screen will immediately appear.

There’s now a roster-wide Battle Item storage added. All battle items in inventory have been transferred to the Battle Item Storage, except for the following items, which will be attained and stored in the inventory: Battle Items for Guide purposes Battle Items exclusive for specific regions (Raids, Primal Island, and Quests)

All classes’ offensive battle items and flare speeds are equal.

There are now eight new dye patterns: Lattice Pattern / Combtooth Pattern / Striped Triangle Pattern / Nail Pattern Star / Checker / Quarter Foil / Assorted Shapes

The following lifeskill-related buffs’ remaining time has been changed to deduct real-time: Excavating – Archaeological Senses Fishing – Off The Hook With the change in the deduction method, buff time increased from 90 seconds to 120 seconds.

You can now access selfie mode in the final gate after clearing an Abyssal dungeon, Abyssal raid, or Legion raid.

There’s now a Transformation Skin slot to character info’s “Skins & Virtues” tab and skin inventory.

You can check transformation outfits through the Preview UI in the Skin inventory, chests, Lost Ark shop, and the Exchange shop.

The Intoxication buff acquired from the Music Box of Memories quest “Drinks and Poetry” now remains when you log in again.

Character sound is muted while battle item-throwing motion is ongoing.

When checking Artillerist’s transformation outfit through character info preview, the camera view is changed to let players see the whole view of the turret.

Due to skill changes for specific classes in the Balance Patch this month, the information on the following classes has been reset in the Book of Coordination’s Top User List feature. Wardancer Scrapper Reaper Deathblade Striker The Top User list of these classes will be refreshed once enough data has been collected after this update.

The side Quest in Feiton, Different Appearance, Same Faith, has been changed to a Roster Quest.

Gold from Fate Embers will now be subject to the three-day Gold Withheld System to stop bots from abusing Chaos Dungeons.

It’s a sad time for some classes. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Smilegate

The class balance updates are extensive, and there’s a lot to go through. For a full list of balance updates, including changes to Berserker, Gunlancer, Destroyer, Paladin, Slayer, Wardancer, Scrapper, Glaivier, Striker, Artillerist, Machinist, Sharpshooter, Gunslinger, Deadeye, Summoner, Arcanist, Sorceress, Deathblade, Shadowhunter, Souleater, Artist, and Aeromancers, check the full patch notes on the official Lost Ark blog.

Most notable bug fixes

The devs fixed the incorrect Skill Rune and Skill Pont information for the Reaper class in the Book of Coordination.

The developers fixed the issue causing PvP Weekly rewards not to be sent at the beginning of the December update. Weekly rewards that have not been sent will be distributed via Universal Storage after the update.

The 2024 January update is extensive, but hopefully, all these changes will make exploring, raiding, and the horizontal content much more enjoyable. See you all in Arkesia!