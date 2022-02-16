Best classes to choose in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is finally available in Western markets, meaning players who are just joining the game now have the chance to try out some of its classes.

Like all MMO titles, classes are extremely important not just to quest through the game alone, but also to synergize with other players in team-based fights. There are five different classes in Lost Ark: Gunner, Warrior, Mage, Martial Artist, and Assassin. All of them have their own set of advanced classes.

Advanced classes can make massive differences, so picking the right one is an important decision. Whether you’re looking for the best classes to begin with or to suit your playstyle, these are our picks for the best classes to test out in Lost Ark.

Best classes in Lost Ark

Image via Smilegate

Beginner classes

If you’re new to Lost Ark, you’ll want to get the hang of things by taking one of the more simple classes in the game. With the ARPG gameplay, you’re going to take on a lot of enemies at once, and this can be an issue for many of the lower health classes if you aren’t experienced.

The best beginner class is the Warrior with the advanced class Berserker. The Berserker wields a greatsword capable of doing massive damage without getting too close to their enemies. This class is extremely straightforward and has ample health, so you’re not going to be taken out too easily.

Another great beginner’s class is the Mage, with the advanced class Sorceress. The Sorceress is a classic spell-based, AoE character that focuses on dealing a ton of crowd control and burst damage with abilities like Blaze, Punishing Strike, and Explosion. The only problem that players will learn to deal with is spacing against enemies since the Sorceress is pretty squishy and can’t take too many hits in a row. Luckily, the class does have a blink ability that can create some distance between the strongest foes.

Best tank class

Screengrab via Lost Ark

For tanks, there’s no class that can compete with the advanced Warrior class, Gunlancer. With a lance that allows for some range between them and their enemies and a massive shield to tank damage, this class is the perfect choice if you’re looking to soak up enemy attacks for your allies. With ample HP, great armor, and defensive skills, there’s no better tanking role in the game than the Gunlancer.

Best support class

Screengrab via Lost Ark

Those who want to step back and help out their allies should choose the Mage advanced class, Bard. The Bard might be vulnerable to enemy attacks, but they boast plenty of spells to buff themselves and allies, as well as some reasonable damage to get out of sticky situations. It may take a little while to get used to this role, but once you’ve got it down, it’s a great way to support your allies in Lost Ark.

Best DPS class

Screengrab via Lost Ark

There are a plethora of different classes in Lost Ark that deal a considerable amount of damage. But right now, there aren’t many that can stand up to the Gunslinger in terms of pure firepower and damage flexibility. This is because the advanced Gunner class brings three different weapons to the battlefield in the form of a powerful shotgun, a long-range sniper rifle, and dual pistols.

Whether you need to deal with a horde of enemies in your face, blasting a high-value target from afar, or taking down multiple enemies on the fly, the Gunslinger can continuously dish out damage while staying relatively mobile with a deadly collection of grenades, bullets, and more. The only thing that will take some getting used to is switching between her three weapons mid-combat. But once you get the hang of swapping around based on the situation, you’ll be a DPS machine in no time.