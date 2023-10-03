New World claws its way back into Steam charts with first DLC

You probably forgot Amazon had one of the biggest MMO titles of 2021, and we can’t blame you, but it looks like New World is back and it’s all thanks to its first major DLC.

The Angry Earth is here. New World’s fresh DLC brings features players have been begging for, and seemingly money into the pockets of its publisher. Since this content launched on Oct. 3, New World quickly became the second highest-selling game of the day.

The only game to sell more than New World on Oct. 3 was Counter-Strike 2, but Valve’s big sequel update is a free title, so sales don’t really match up. For those wondering, the New World DLC package is also selling well, it nabbed a spot right below the full game on the sales charts, so seems to be doing fine right now.

Ultimately, while it’s pulling in sales, The Angry Earth hasn’t led any kind of resurgence. At the time of writing only 46,000 players are in-game, with a peak of 50,000 in the last 24 hours. That’s a long way away from its initial peak of 900,000 recorded around New World’s launch.

For those still playing, The Angry Earth finally gives New World players what they want: a mount system that will allow you to quickly traverse terrain without using the game’s fast-travel system. Of course, that’s not the only thing added in this DLC drop; you will also get new story content and expeditions to complete.

If you played New World when it launched and have $30 to spare then it’s worth checking out The Angry Earth and getting a dose of nostalgia as you revisit Aeternum. Perhaps in the coming days, we could eventually see this MMO get a second life.

