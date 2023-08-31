New World finally gives players feature they’ve been begging for since day one

It’s been almost two years since Amazon Games launched its flagship MMO New World and if you’re still playing then congratulations, but also, we’ve got great news for you: the game will now get something everyone has been asking for since the very beginning.

Mounts are finally making their way into Aeternum, giving players a quick way to travel outside of the game’s fast travel system.

Mobility was a surprising sticking point for players who flocked to New World at launch. Many felt it took too long to travel and as such hindered the overall questing experience, while others felt the lack of mounts added to the game’s charm. Regardless of what camp you previously fell in, they’re now coming to speed things up for everyone.

Horses, dire wolves, and lions are among the first mounts headed to New World and they’ve been quicker when ridden on the road. However, as MMO veterans will be familiar with from other games, don’t expect to use these trusty steeds during expeditions.

Amazon Games also shared details of the very expansion for New World that will bring with it these mounts, called Rise of the Angry Earth. This new release pack will soon lift the game’s level cap as well as bring a ton of new story content to the game. Current players, now is your time to breathe a sigh of relief.

With all of this new content headed to the game perhaps now is a great time for those who have dropped the MMO to get back in on the action and prepare. There is a catch to this new content as it won’t be free.

Rise of the Angry Earth is set to land on Oct. 3 and will cost $29.99.

