How to recharge Teleport Crystals in OSRS

Keep teleporting!
Published: Feb 28, 2024 04:44 am
Old School Runescape players exploring
Image via Jagex

Thanks to the teleporting ability it bestows, many players seek to collect the Teleport Crystals as soon as possible in Old School Runescape (OSRS). That said, it needs to be charged with every few uses. If you’re wondering how to do that, this guide is for you.

How to charge a Teleport Crystal after using it in OSRS

Player talking to Eluned in Old School Runescape
Talk to Eluned. Screenshot via Hayden Evans on YouTube

You can recharge your Teleport Crystal in OSRS by talking to an NPC called Eluned and paying a sum of coins based on the number of charges. Here are the coins charged based on charges: 

Charge numberCost
First charge750
Second charge600
Third charge450
Fourth charge300
Fifth charge and thereafter150

Teleport Crystals in OSRS initially come with four charges. Upon using the initial charges up, you can visit Eluned to recharge. But locating Eluned can be a tough job if you haven’t already completed the Song of the Elves quest. 

If you haven’t restored the city of Prifddinas by completing the Song of the Elves quest yet, you can find Eluned in one of these locations: the magic trees outside Lletya and the clearing northeast of the Tyras Camp.

If you don’t see her upon visiting, wait a few minutes for her to show up. There is no way to manually make her spawn.

While she initially offers up to three charges, Eluned can recharge Teleport Crystal Seeds for up to five charges upon completing the Hard Western Provinces Diary quest in OSRS. Note that Eluned can only recharge a Teleport Crystal with no charges left, also referred to as a Teleport Crystal Seed. 

Upon completing the Song of the Elves quest in OSRS, you can find Eluned stationed near Guinevere’s Dyes, north of the Lletya seamstress in southwestern Prifddinas. While you can always visit Eluned in Prifddinas for a recharge after completing Song of the Elves, an Elven Scout who takes her old spot in Lletya can recharge your Teleport Crystal Seed as well.

