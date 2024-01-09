Lucky Runescape player becomes second person ever to claim incredibly rare drop

Runescape player OhKyle has managed to obtain an uncut onyx in the MMO, making them the second person in the world to do so.

In case it wasn’t already apparent, the uncut onyx is a stupidly rare item drop in Runescape, more specifically Old School Runescape, which is a separate version of the MMO based on the old 2007 iteration (and is ironically more popular than the original). According to GamesRadar, the odds of the uncut onyx dropping are one in 100 million, making it one of the rarest drops not just in any MMO but any video game, period.

The uncut onyx was added to Old School Runescape all the way back in 2016, and since then, only one other player has ever managed to acquire it. Even then, it took four years for that to happen, with enneUni receiving congratulations from developer Jagex itself in June 2020. At this rate, the third player to find the gem won’t do so until 2028.

OhKyle, whose in-game username is Coti, shared their lucky break on the Old School Runescape subreddit on Jan. 7, where fellow players were quick to congratulate them. It’s actually really sweet to see everyone celebrating OhKyle’s good luck. There was some doubt over the legitimacy, but Mod Ash, a community figure and Old School Runescape‘s product manager, was able to confirm to GamesRadar on Jan. 8 that the feat was indeed real.

I can see that one – yes, Coti got it just before midnight UTC on 7th Jan on w354. — Mod Ash (@JagexAsh) January 8, 2024

Despite being over 25 years old, both iterations of Runescape have been going strong and continue to see updates; there was even a crossover with MOBA Smite in 2022, which added various themed skins. Like any MMO, though, Runescape‘s not been without controversy. Near the end of last year, its Hero Pass was criticized by players for being pay-to-win, prompting Jagex to remove it in December and issue an apology.