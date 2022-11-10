Everything coming with Smite’s Runescape crossover event

The battleground of the gods is about to collide with one of the most iconic worlds in video game history, Gielinor.

Smite’s next crossover event is with the legendary MMORPG, Runescape.

Thus far, Smite has had cross-over events with Stranger Things, Avatar: The Last Air Bender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, and more.

With an Inventory full of Swordfish and Prayer Potion, there is nothing the Battleground of the Gods can dish out that she can't handle!



Trimmed Rune Armor Bellona has started a Quest, and is on the way to SMITE! pic.twitter.com/UZp5Rnpo97 — SMITE (@SMITEGame) November 9, 2022

If you were born in the ’90s or early 2000s and love MMOs then you probably have fond memories of Runescape’s iconic menu music. For many gamers, Runescape was the first time they were able to experience the rush of joining a fantasy world filled with other people.

For many of those same gamers, Smite was the first time they took on a MOBA. Now that two join in perfect harmony as a host of Runescape-themed goodies make their way to Smite. Five new skins based on Runescape will join Smite as part of Patch 9.11.

Each Runescape skin will come with a Cape, a new type of cosmetic item that can only be equipped to a Runescape skin. You can mix and match capes from different skins, plus there will be additional skins that are earnable in-game.

You’ll be able to check out everything coming with Smite’s Runescape crossover when it all goes live on Nov. 15. Below you’ll find the official splash art for each of the new Runescape-themed skins.

Gnome Child Vamana

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Rune Armor Bellona

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

King Black Dragon Cerberus

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Wise Old Man Merlin

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Blessed Dragonhide Neith