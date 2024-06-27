How to get Blue Crystals in Tarisland

Blue Crystals, or just Crystals, are a premium currency in Tarisland. Your first interaction with Crystals will be after completing the tutorial, which is a tad longer than it should be.

As Tarisland lets you roam freely, you’ll gain unlimited access to the game’s features. Up until that point, clicking Crystals wouldn’t result in a response, but the game will start talking money once the tutorial is done; Crystals aren’t cheap.

How do you get Crystals in Tarisland?

The quickest way to get Crystals in Tarisland is buying them for real money. To get to its respective interface, you need to:

Click on the Bag icon below the minimap.

Choose the Plus icon next to Crystals.

Select Market Top-Up.

Decide on one of the bundles and make a purchase.

Upon selecting a Crystal bundle, you’ll be navigated to a cash-out page, where your respective gaming platform will ask you for your payment details.

Alternatively, you can check our Tarisland code and coupons page, since some of them could be bundled with bonus Crystals. Seasonal events and rare challenges also come with small Crystal rewards, but those aren’t nearly as reliable.

What are Crystals used for in Tarisland?

The Crystal magic is locked away in your inventory below the minimap, I on PC. Screenshot by Dot Esports Click on the plus button next to Crystals to bring up the top-up menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports Choose marketplace top-up to access the Crystal shop and prepare your wallet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crystals in Tarisland can be used in the trading house to buy skins, and they can also be exchanged for Gold.

Overall, its last-use case involving Gold has been the most problematic one amongst the player base early on. Gold is the higher-tier trading currency in Tarisland, obtainable through Daily Rewards, Dungeon Achievements, Crafted Item sales, and Tarisland chests. This means players willing to spend large sums of money in Tarisland can realistically jumpstart gameplay by purchasing Crystals from the store.

Once you have the Crystals, you’ll be free to convert them to Gold or use them somewhere else. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the start of your Tarisland journey, you’ll also accumulate your fair share of Silver Coins, which can be used to buy excellent progression gear.

How much are Tarisland Crystals?

WHAT ARE THESE PRICES? Got you with my regional prices, didn’t I? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regional pricing applies to Tarisland Crystals, and they cost the following in the US:

60 Crystals — 90c

330 Crystals — $4.49

700 Crystals — $8.99

1,800 Crystals — $22.49

3,600 Crystals — $44.99

7,250 Crystals — $89.99

