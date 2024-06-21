Forgot password
Trading Post in Tarisland's social hub
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get Silver Coins in Tarisland

A resource every adventurer needs.
Silver Coins are the base currency in Tarisland that you need to upgrade your skills, buy supplies, or craft items. Here’s everything you need to know about Silver Coins in Tarisland and how to get them.

How to earn more Silver Coins in Tarisland

Use the Manual of Destiny

Manual of Destiny screen in Tarisland
Your hub for seasonal progression. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Manual of Destiny is a menu with different seasonal features in Tarisland. You can access it by pressing the red banner icon at the top right of the screen. Here, you can find dailies, Gameplay Overview tasks, season ranks, and the Battle Pass.

There’s a lot of stuff in the Manual of Destiny, but here’s what you need to earn Silver Coins:

  • Complete Daily Activity.
  • Complete Gameplay Overview tasks to earn Destiny Tokens. You can then spend them at the Manual of Destiny Shop to buy Silver Coin Chests.
  • Complete seasonal achievements and level up the Battle Pass.

Explore the map and complete side quests

Reputation Event overview in Tarisland
It’s not much, but it’s honest work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing the time-gated story and hitting the maximum available level, there’s still a whole world to explore. Every area in Tarisland has several things to do that may reward Silver Coins, including chests, side quests, and Reputation Events. Start tackling them one by one, and your Silver Coin reserves should increase in no time.

Play Conquer game mode

Conquer game mode in Tarisland
No, it’s not a MOBA. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Conquer is a PvP game mode in Tarisland, but don’t worry—it’s not as bad as it sounds. The Conquer is in the Gameplay section at the bottom of the screen, and there are different rules and maps every day of the week.

You can only claim two rewards from Conquer daily, so make sure to log in every day and play a few matches.

Covert Gold Coins into Silver Coins

Silver Coin exchange in Tarisland
Your last resort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gold Coins are a trading currency in Tarisland you can earn from multiple sources, including Daily Activities and selling crafted items. To convert Gold into Silver, click the Silver Coin icon at the top and select the Redeemed with Silver Coin button. One Gold Coin equals 10 Silver Coins, so you can get 1,000 Silver Coins by simply completing the Daily Activity.

Remember that things like crafting Profession items require Silver to begin with. Even though selling items grants enough Gold Coins to cover the expenses, you should still keep some Silver Coins in reserves.

