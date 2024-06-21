Forgot password
priest class in tarisland
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
MMO

What’s the max level in Tarisland?

Bit of a slow grind.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024

If you are playing Tarisland, you might realize that you stop leveling up pretty early on and be stuck on 3,199 exp out of 3,200 needed.

Nothing seems to give you that additional exp you need to reach level 21, which has led some players to think that level 20 is the maximum level you can achieve in-game.

It’s not, and the max level is higher, but how do you level up past level 20, and what is the actual max level you can achieve in-game?

Why can’t you get past level 20 in Tarisland?

there is a daily limit to how much levels you can get in tarisland
The dang EXP Cap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The maximum level you can reach in Tarisland is level 40, but you wouldn’t know you were trying to grind to it on the first day.

If you play on the first day of release in Tarisland, there is a cap every day on your max level. For example, the day one cap is level 20, and the day two cap is a few extra levels until day six when you can finally reach level 40.

Any exp you gain during those days doesn’t stack either, so if you are going through the main missions and complete everything on day one, you’ll need to find other ways to level yourself up once the cap lifts.

Similarly, major plot points and some areas are time-locked, so you can’t just grind away and finish everything at your leisure. It really stinks, but it is something Level Infinite does a lot with its other games, like Tower of Fantasy.

