An image of a massive desert fight in Throne and Liberty.
Image via Amazon Games.
How to fix Unable to Create a Character error in Throne and Liberty

Launch days are always tough.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 03:38 am

Throne and Liberty just went live as a free-to-play MMO on all platforms, which is bound to cause multiple issues for the next few days. One of the latest errors may prevent you from creating a new character on a server.

Here’s how to fix the Unable to Create a Character error in Throne and Liberty.

How to fix Throne and Liberty ‘Unable to Create a Character’ error

Server selection screen in Throne and Liberty
A lot of traffic on the way to Solisium. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you log into the game and create your first character, some servers have a Character Creation Locked status. For the most part, it affects early access servers, but some regular servers are also affected. You might, however, also get an error when creating a character on an available server.

This is because of a high influx of players across all regions since the game went live on Oct. 1. According to SteamDB, the game peaked at 326,377 players at launch, so the servers are inevitably under immense pressure, especially considering early access issues.

The Throne and Liberty developer acknowledged the character creation and black screen errors on Oct. 1 and launched multiple additional servers to accommodate all the new players. It also constantly increases the character creation limits on the existing servers.

If you’re just jumping in, consider choosing one of the servers below to create your character, depending on the region. These were just created and likely have fewer players than the rest.

Europe:

  • Titanreach
  • Vanfeld
  • Windwhisper
  • Arnette
  • Brent

North America East:

  • Kuaku
  • Immortality
  • Desire

North America West:

  • Tiago
  • Veron
  • Stoneguard

South America:

  • Grace
  • Felix
  • Morin
  • Courage
  • Valor

If you end up on a different server than you want or wish to transfer to join your friends, Throne and Liberty offers free server transfers until Oct. 17. By that time, most server issues will likely be fixed, and you can safely travel wherever you want.

