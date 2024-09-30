You might not be able to play Amazon’s new MMO—even if you bought early access

Amazon’s new MMORPG, Throne and Liberty, entered its early access stage on Sept. 26, allowing fans to jump in five days ahead of release. It’s a perfect opportunity to check out the game early. Unless you’re an EU player—you can barely play at all.

During Throne and Liberty early access, the EU servers have been experiencing constant connection issues, leaving players who bought Early Access Packs furious. “Holy shit. We in EU deserve a big compensation. To pay over 100€ and we’re in the menu more than we get to play is crazy,” a player wrote in an X comment on Sept. 30.

At least the music in the main menu is good. Image via NCSOFT

So far, the average Throne and Liberty experience has been playing for five to 10 minutes before getting disconnected. A player on Reddit shared the disconnect screen, calling it a “true MMO launch experience.” While this is all fun and games, it means if you splashed over $40 on Early Access Packs (which currently have Mostly Negative reviews on Steam), you might still be unable to play the game.

NCSOFT acknowledged the issue and prepared a hotfix on Sept. 30 to address it. Unfortunately, the hotfix comes with six hours of expected downtime during the first half of the day in the EU, which means there’s even less time for you to enjoy the early access.

The developer sent 500 Ornate Coins twice to apologize for connectivity issues, but players agree this isn’t enough. “At least give us something that is actually worth something, like Lucent,” a player wrote in an X comment.

What’s even scarier is that this is only the early access period with 50,000 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. The full launch of Throne and Liberty is scheduled for Oct. 1, so brace yourself for more server issues if you plan on jumping in.

