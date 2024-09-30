Is Throne and Liberty down? How to check problems, outages, and server status

Throne and Liberty is a new MMORPG released in early access, and it’s already experiencing server issues. If you can’t log into the game, it’s likely a fault on the developers’ end, and you should check the official server status.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Throne and Liberty server status, including how to check it, whether there’s an ongoing or upcoming downtime, and how you can keep up with the game’s maintenance updates.

Why are Throne and Liberty servers down?

Not the best thing to wake up to. Image via NCSOFT

Throne and Liberty servers are down on Sept. 30 because the game is undergoing maintenance for a hotfix. The hotfix will reduce the time between deleting and creating a new character to make the process smoother. The developer is also rolling out changes to address server stability issues that have plagued the game since early access kicked off on Sept. 26.

When will Throne and Liberty servers be back up?

Even though it seems to be a small hotfix, the downtime is longer than you might expect. The servers went down at 2:30am CT and are expected to be back up at 8:30am CT on Sept. 30. This makes it a total of six hours of downtime, barring any last-minute delays.

However, during the last hotfix on Sept. 26, the servers came back up after three hours instead of the expected six, so keep an eye on the server status. During the downtime, you can also download the update to make sure you can jump back into the game as soon as the servers are back up.

How to check Throne and Liberty server status

You can check the Throne and Liberty server status on the official website. However, this page takes time to update and sometimes may be inaccurate. To be sure, try logging into Throne and Liberty and see if the servers are back up after the expected downtime ends.

To stay on top of any updates, patch notes, or delays, keep an eye on the official Throne and Liberty X account and Throne and Liberty Game Status X account.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy