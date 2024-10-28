Forgot password
A view of the Saurodoma Island in Throne and Liberty
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
MMO

How to complete Ultimate Regeneration quest in Throne and Liberty

Every step and location of the quest, explained.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Oct 28, 2024 11:35 am

The Exploration Codex quests are everywhere in Throne and Liberty, even in the Abyssal Contract dungeons. The Ultimate Regeneration is a quest in the Saurodoma Island’s Exploration Codex that takes you to the farthest corners of the island.

Recommended Videos

Saurodoma Island is an open-world dungeon where you can spend Abyssal Contract Tokens to earn quality drops from killing monsters. This also means the dungeon is a PvP zone at night, so choose the right time to do the quest.

saurodoma island waypoint:

If you haven’t already, I recommend unlocking the Saurodoma Island Waypoint. It can be a tricky process, but it’ll shorten the time you spend doing the quest and allow you to quickly come back to farm the dungeon.

Here’s a complete walkthrough of the Ultimate Regeneration quest in Throne and Liberty.

Ultimate Regeneration quest walkthrough in Throne and Liberty

Defeat Reptilian Butcher

Throne and Liberty Reptilian Butcher fight
All things go into chaos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step is to defeat the Reptilian Butcher on Saurodoma Island. You can wait until it spawns by yourself, but it’s way more productive to form a party with nearby players and summon the elite enemy alongside getting some loot.

Destroy five Reptilian Weapon Holders

Reptilian Weapon Holders in Throne and Liberty
Be mindful of nearby monsters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step is divided into two parts: destroying Reptilian Weapon Holders and finding a note on the island. Destroying Reptilian Weapon Holders is very straightforward. There are plenty of them around the island in Reptilian camps.

Head from the Saurodoma Island Waypoint to the Resurrection Brazier, and you’re bound to find a few along the way. Make sure to favorite the quest for the game to highlight the Weapon Holders with blue markers. Target the Reptilian Weapon Holder and use a normal attack to destroy it.

Collect a page from A Footprint on the Peak: Saurodoma Island

Map with a marker on the south of Saurodoma Island in Throne and Liberty
On the very south of the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Red circle over the tallest scaffolding on the Saurodoma Island in Throne and Liberty
This is where you’re going. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last step is to collect A Footprint on the Peak: Saurodoma Island note on the island. To find it, head to the geyser on the right side of the plain where the Reptilian Butcher spawns before the entrance to the cave. Wait for the geyser to erupt and lift you into the air.

Fallen Paper at the peak of the Saurodoma Island in Throne and Liberty
In the depths of the bushes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep heading south and stick to the right until you see wooden scaffolding on your left. You need to get onto the far left scaffolding and follow the wooden path until a waterfall. Right there in the bushes on the side of the waterfall, there’s a Fallen Paper for you to collect (and get some extra Ornate Coins).

Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.