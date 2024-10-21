How to complete Won! Golem’s Manastone quest in Throne and Liberty

Won! Golem’s Manastone is a quest in the Abandoned Stonemason Town’s Exploration Codex in Throne and Liberty. It tasks you with getting the Golem’s Manastone from an underground auction to strengthen the Resistance with a shiny new golem.

Here’s a complete walkthrough of the Won! Golem’s Manastone quest in Throne and Liberty.

Won! Golem’s Manastone quest walkthrough in Throne and Liberty

Talk to the Golem Crafter

Not everything has to be legal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the quest, head to the Golem Crafter on the southeast side of the Abandoned Stonemason Town near the wall bordering Titanreach Ruins. The crafter tells you about an auction held at night where you can get a Golem’s Manastone. He needs that manastone to finish the golem, and you’re going to get it for him. You just need something to actually get into the auction so you can bid on it.

Defeat the Giant Crystal Scorpion to get a Flawless Crystal

North of Golem Crafter is the nearest spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bigger than the rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step is to defeat the Giant Crystal Scorpion and acquire a Flawless Crystal, which is what will get you into the auction. The Giant Crystal Scorpion is an elite enemy in the Abandoned Stonemason Town, just like Queen Blood Spider is in Carmine Forest.

There are five possible locations where you can find the Giant Crystal Scorpion:

North of the Golem Crafter

North of the Old Rampart Resurrection Location

East of the Quarry Camp

Northwest of the Quarry Camp

Northwest of the Abandoned Stonemason Town Boonstone

Elite enemies spawn every five minutes, so you can check out all the locations or stay at one until it spawns. You’ll see a red elite marker on the minimap once the Giant Crystal Scorpion spawns. Defeat it and collect the Flawless Crystal.

Which description is the Golem’s Manastone at the secret auction?

That’s your queue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Flawless Crystal, you can now enter the Secret Auction and bet to buy the Golem’s Manastone. The Secret Auction is at the Wrecked Quarry Wheel near the Chernobog Riftsone. Walk up to the guard on the west side of the Quarry and present the Crystal to get inside.

time of day: Unlike the Treasure of Daybreak quest, you can enter the Secret Auction at any time of day, even though the quest states it takes place at night.

During the auction, listen to the item’s description the auctioneer provides to understand whether it’s the Golem’s Manastone or not. The lot order is random, but the auctioneer says the following when describing the Golem’s Manastone: “This, my friends, is a precious item. It’s an enormous concentrate of magic.”

Bid on the manastone as much as you have to and collect the item. After a short intermission, you can head back to the Golem Crafter and give him the Golem’s Manastone to complete the quest. Don’t worry if you accidentally bought the wrong item at the auction, either. You can always leave the auction and then immediately come back in to start over.

