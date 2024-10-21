Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Entrance to the secret auction in Throne and Liberty
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
MMO

How to complete Won! Golem’s Manastone quest in Throne and Liberty

There's a specific phrase you need to know to win the auction.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Oct 21, 2024 11:37 am

Won! Golem’s Manastone is a quest in the Abandoned Stonemason Town’s Exploration Codex in Throne and Liberty. It tasks you with getting the Golem’s Manastone from an underground auction to strengthen the Resistance with a shiny new golem.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a complete walkthrough of the Won! Golem’s Manastone quest in Throne and Liberty.

Won! Golem’s Manastone quest walkthrough in Throne and Liberty

Talk to the Golem Crafter

Golem Crafter NPC in Throne and Liberty
Not everything has to be legal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the quest, head to the Golem Crafter on the southeast side of the Abandoned Stonemason Town near the wall bordering Titanreach Ruins. The crafter tells you about an auction held at night where you can get a Golem’s Manastone. He needs that manastone to finish the golem, and you’re going to get it for him. You just need something to actually get into the auction so you can bid on it.

Defeat the Giant Crystal Scorpion to get a Flawless Crystal

Giant Crystal Scorpion location map in Throne and Liberty
North of Golem Crafter is the nearest spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Giant Crystal Scorpion in Throne and Liberty
Bigger than the rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step is to defeat the Giant Crystal Scorpion and acquire a Flawless Crystal, which is what will get you into the auction. The Giant Crystal Scorpion is an elite enemy in the Abandoned Stonemason Town, just like Queen Blood Spider is in Carmine Forest.

There are five possible locations where you can find the Giant Crystal Scorpion:

  • North of the Golem Crafter
  • North of the Old Rampart Resurrection Location
  • East of the Quarry Camp
  • Northwest of the Quarry Camp
  • Northwest of the Abandoned Stonemason Town Boonstone

Elite enemies spawn every five minutes, so you can check out all the locations or stay at one until it spawns. You’ll see a red elite marker on the minimap once the Giant Crystal Scorpion spawns. Defeat it and collect the Flawless Crystal.

Which description is the Golem’s Manastone at the secret auction?

Auctioneer in Throne and Liberty saying the Golem's Manastone description
That’s your queue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Flawless Crystal, you can now enter the Secret Auction and bet to buy the Golem’s Manastone. The Secret Auction is at the Wrecked Quarry Wheel near the Chernobog Riftsone. Walk up to the guard on the west side of the Quarry and present the Crystal to get inside.

time of day:

Unlike the Treasure of Daybreak quest, you can enter the Secret Auction at any time of day, even though the quest states it takes place at night.

During the auction, listen to the item’s description the auctioneer provides to understand whether it’s the Golem’s Manastone or not. The lot order is random, but the auctioneer says the following when describing the Golem’s Manastone: “This, my friends, is a precious item. It’s an enormous concentrate of magic.”

Bid on the manastone as much as you have to and collect the item. After a short intermission, you can head back to the Golem Crafter and give him the Golem’s Manastone to complete the quest. Don’t worry if you accidentally bought the wrong item at the auction, either. You can always leave the auction and then immediately come back in to start over.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.