Image Credit: Bethesda
Queen Blood Spider in Throne and Liberty
Screenshot by Dot Esports
MMO

How to find and defeat Queen Blood Spider in Throne and Liberty

Complete the Friend of Morokai the Turncoat quest and claim your rewards.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Published: Oct 15, 2024 01:27 pm

Friend of Morokai the Turncoat is an Exploration Codex quest in the Carmine Forest region in Throne and Liberty. The quest involves finding a Mysterious Note and defeating the Queen Blood Spider—an elite enemy in Carmine Forest.

Here’s how to find and defeat the Queen Blood Spider in Throne and Liberty.

How to find Queen Blood Spider in Throne and Liberty

Queen Blood Spider marker on the map in Throne and Liberty
There's more than one cave near the cliffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Queen Blood Spider spawns near the cave entrance on the south side of the Carmine Forest. Use the Carmine Forest Waypoint and follow the road south. There are multiple caves along the road, but you need the one to the east of the Failed Immortal’s Hideout’s name on the map.

On the rocks to the right of the cave’s entrance, there’s the About Morokai Mysterious Note you need for the Friend of Morokai the Turncoat quest. Collect it and wait until the Queen Blood Spider spawns. The enemy spawns every five minutes, and you can recognize it by a red skull marker on the map.

How to beat Queen Blood Spider in Throne and Liberty

Queen Blood Spider in Throne and Liberty
These enemies are light work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Queen Blood Spider is a large level 19 Blood Spider, and isn’t difficult to beat as long as you’ve upgraded your weapons and skills and aren’t severely under-leveled. Try to attack from behind if you’re a melee DPS using weapons like Crossbow and Dagger, or stay at range if you’re running ranged weapons.

When fighting, avoid dragging the Queen Blood Spider to other Blood Spiders, as those are hostile, and you can quickly get overwhelmed. Use Recovery Crystals when low on health and defeat the enemy to complete the quest and get your rewards.

Friend of Morokai the Turncoat quest rewards

Player in a Spider Morph in Throne and Liberty
One with the forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The rewards for the Friend of Morokai the Turncoat quest include Quality Weapon Growthstones, Sollant, and a Toximaw Spider Morph. You also get a chunk of EXP towards your level for completing Exploration Codex quests and quest steps.

The Toximaw Spider Morph allows you to turn into a spider and safely traverse the Carmine Forest. When using this Morph, the enemies don’t attack you, but your movement speed is significantly slower than a regular Dash Morph.

Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.