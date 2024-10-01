All Throne and Liberty playable races and morphs

Customization options are always a unique way to create an immersive experience in any MMO roleplaying game. In Throne and Liberty, you can choose from various morph skins or customize your character.

Here are all the playable races and morphs we know about in Throne and Liberty.

All playable races in Throne and Liberty

Image via NCSOFT

In Throne and Liberty, the only playable race at launch is Human. While this does seem very limited, NCSOFT may release more races down the line. Older Throne and Liberty arts featured characters of other races, and it’s certainly something many players wish to see.

In the meantime, Throne and Liberty has extensive character customization options, allowing you to create unique-looking characters. You can even create yourself from a selfie using the Easy Face Maker. Creating your perfect warrior may take some time, but the possibilities are endless.

All playable Morphs in Throne and Liberty

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Morphs work similar to mounts in other games, allowing you to traverse the world faster. There are three main Morph types: Glide (air), Dash (land), and Swim (water). Each Morph type has multiple skins that don’t provide a gameplay advantage but sure make you look more elegant (or scary). You can earn these skins by playing the game, purchasing Early Access Packs, or leveling up the battle pass.

Dash Morphs include Skolls, Taions, Wolves, Purpumas, Diatrimas, and Almirazs. Glide Morphs are typically Eagles, Cigni, Ravens, and Wyverns. For Swim Morphs, they’re either Lutrangs, Turtles, or Otters.

These are all the Morphs you can currently get in Throne and Liberty.

Glide Morphs Dash Morphs Swim Morphs Bald Eagle Wild Skoll Roving Lutrang Radiant Swan Shadow Skoll Radiant Otter Caerulean Cygnus Radiant Wolf Russet Lutrang Shadow Wyvern Saber Taion White Lutrang Common Raven Shadow Purpuma Frost Lutrang Velvet Raven Ruffle Diatrima Opal Dracoryft Turtle Monarch Raven Shadow Lion Geode Dracoryft Turtle Morrigan Raven Ghost Skoll Fairy Merlapin Noble Eagle Iron Skoll Stone Dracoryft Turtle Raging Eagle Fenrian Skoll Golden Lutrang Emperor Eagle Fierce Taion Shadow Shark White Cygnus Anciet Taion Snow Cygnus Mystic Purpuma Amarian Ferthur Beak Diatrima Sable Cygnus Proud Taion Storm Raven Arkhan Diatrima Lightning Purpuma Fluffy Almiraz

All Special Morphs in Throne and Liberty

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Morph category, there’s another section dubbed Special. These Special Morphs allow you to shapeshift into different creatures and monsters, whether an Orc, Crab, Goblin, or Spider. Some Special Morphs are purely for play purposes, like the Tin Knight.

Shapeshifting into one of these beings means you won’t aggro enemies of the same race. If you’ve shapeshifted into a Spider, you can walk around Spiders without them attacking you. Although these are very different from mount-like Morphs, the Special Morphs are just as valuable.

Here are all the Special Morphs in Throne and Liberty.

Play Morphs Shapeshift Morphs Tin Knight Scarab Oremong Toximaw Spider Limong Chestacean Giant Oremong Shrewd Wolf Red Hat Boba Goblin Butcher Pierrog Headcrusher Terror Bird Orc Brawler Skeleton Soldier Plague Zombie Black Boar Gallu Knight Flame Fighter Desert Cobra Deadly Mandrake Amradillo Worker Spider Sea Crab Temitran Sand Basilisk Orc Butcher Butcher

