Image Credit: Bethesda
Two otter and a turtle swim morph in throne and liberty
Image via NCSOFT
All Throne and Liberty playable races and morphs

Some of these are otter-ly adorable.
Hayley Andrews
  and 
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Oct 1, 2024 05:50 am

Customization options are always a unique way to create an immersive experience in any MMO roleplaying game. In Throne and Liberty, you can choose from various morph skins or customize your character.

Here are all the playable races and morphs we know about in Throne and Liberty.

All playable races in Throne and Liberty

Characters in Throne and Liberty charging into battle to assault a castle
At least your character is highly customizable. Image via NCSOFT

In Throne and Liberty, the only playable race at launch is Human. While this does seem very limited, NCSOFT may release more races down the line. Older Throne and Liberty arts featured characters of other races, and it’s certainly something many players wish to see.

In the meantime, Throne and Liberty has extensive character customization options, allowing you to create unique-looking characters. You can even create yourself from a selfie using the Easy Face Maker. Creating your perfect warrior may take some time, but the possibilities are endless.

All playable Morphs in Throne and Liberty

Morph menu in Throne and Liberty
Blend in with the wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Morphs work similar to mounts in other games, allowing you to traverse the world faster. There are three main Morph types: Glide (air), Dash (land), and Swim (water). Each Morph type has multiple skins that don’t provide a gameplay advantage but sure make you look more elegant (or scary). You can earn these skins by playing the game, purchasing Early Access Packs, or leveling up the battle pass.

Dash Morphs include Skolls, Taions, Wolves, Purpumas, Diatrimas, and Almirazs. Glide Morphs are typically Eagles, Cigni, Ravens, and Wyverns. For Swim Morphs, they’re either Lutrangs, Turtles, or Otters.

These are all the Morphs you can currently get in Throne and Liberty.

Glide MorphsDash MorphsSwim Morphs
Bald EagleWild SkollRoving Lutrang
Radiant SwanShadow SkollRadiant Otter
Caerulean CygnusRadiant WolfRusset Lutrang
Shadow WyvernSaber TaionWhite Lutrang
Common RavenShadow PurpumaFrost Lutrang
Velvet RavenRuffle DiatrimaOpal Dracoryft Turtle
Monarch RavenShadow LionGeode Dracoryft Turtle
Morrigan RavenGhost SkollFairy Merlapin
Noble EagleIron SkollStone Dracoryft Turtle
Raging EagleFenrian SkollGolden Lutrang
Emperor EagleFierce TaionShadow Shark
White CygnusAnciet Taion
Snow CygnusMystic Purpuma
Amarian FerthurBeak Diatrima
Sable CygnusProud Taion
Storm RavenArkhan Diatrima
Lightning Purpuma
Fluffy Almiraz

All Special Morphs in Throne and Liberty

Play Morphs in Throne and Liberty
One way to survey an area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Morph category, there’s another section dubbed Special. These Special Morphs allow you to shapeshift into different creatures and monsters, whether an Orc, Crab, Goblin, or Spider. Some Special Morphs are purely for play purposes, like the Tin Knight.

Shapeshifting into one of these beings means you won’t aggro enemies of the same race. If you’ve shapeshifted into a Spider, you can walk around Spiders without them attacking you. Although these are very different from mount-like Morphs, the Special Morphs are just as valuable.

Here are all the Special Morphs in Throne and Liberty.

Play MorphsShapeshift Morphs
Tin KnightScarab
OremongToximaw Spider
LimongChestacean
Giant OremongShrewd Wolf
Red Hat BobaGoblin Butcher
PierrogHeadcrusher Terror Bird
Orc Brawler
Skeleton Soldier
Plague Zombie
Black Boar
Gallu Knight
Flame Fighter
Desert Cobra
Deadly Mandrake
Amradillo
Worker Spider
Sea Crab
Temitran
Sand Basilisk
Orc Butcher
Butcher
