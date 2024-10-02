How to complete Treasure of Daybreak in Throne and Liberty

Every region in Throne and Liberty holds secrets and treasures for you to discover in between the main story. Treasure of Daybreak is an Exploration Codex objective in the Monolith Wastelands region that tasks you with finding a mysterious treasure hidden by bandits.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to complete the Treasure of Daybreak quest in Throne and Liberty.

How to find Treasure of Daybreak in Throne and Liberty

Defeat the Flame Fighter and acquire the Loot Chest Key

Go hunting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step is to defeat a Flame Fighter in Monolith Wastelands and acquire the Loot Chest Key. There are a lot of Flame Fighters (don’t mistake them for Flame Sentries or Flame Swashbucklers) around the Monolith Wastelands Waypoint. Keep killing them until one drops the Loot Chest Key.

Open the Loot Chest at the Sandflame Bandit base

No stealth needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the marker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the southeast of the Monolith Wastelands, there’s a Sandflame base with red and white tents. The base is full of bandits, but you can safely ignore most of them and head inside the largest tent. Interact with the Loot Chest and the purple paper on the floor to find a mysterious map.

Acquire the treasure using the map

You might have to wait a little. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s not where I expected it to be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final step is to claim the treasure marked on the map. You can find the chest near the rock on the map, west of the Sandworm Lair Waypoint. Teleport (or walk) to the Waypoint, face west, and head to the smaller monolith on the right side. There are often other players who are doing the quest, too.

check the map: To ensure you’re in the right place, look at the map in the Near the Vienta Village section of the Collection Codex.

The trick is that you can only claim the treasure during the sunrise. Depending on the current time, you might have to wait for minutes or even hours before claiming the treasure. Open the map to check the time at the bottom of the screen, and make sure you’re next to the treasure’s location when the day starts. I recommend using the Desert Cobra Shapeshift Morph while waiting so that nearby monsters don’t attack you.

When the sun rises, interact with the chest in front of the stone to collect your reward. Don’t worry if the chest doesn’t appear immediately; it takes some time, and other players may also obstruct the view of the chest. You get the Flame Fighter Morph, Sollant, and experience as a reward.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy