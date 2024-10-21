Image Credit: Bethesda
All world boss loot in Throne and Liberty and how to get it

Use this list to quickly find the source for the world boss item you need in Throne and Liberty.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Oct 21, 2024 09:05 am

World bosses in Throne and Liberty are events that take place all across the world and offer a chance for you to earn epic endgame gear for your builds. Here’s everything you need to know about world bosses and their loot in Throne and Liberty.

upcoming world bosses:

This list is based on early access servers that are ahead of launch servers when it comes to Milestones. As the servers complete Milestones, new world bosses will become available, and we’ll update the article accordingly.

How to get world boss loot in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty world boss marker
The biggest challenge for a conflict world boss is other players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World bosses are one way to earn epic loot in Throne and Liberty alongside farming co-op and open-world dungeons. Every world boss in Throne and Liberty offers two rewards: Conquest Reward and Expected Rewards.

  • Conquest Reward: A guaranteed chest with Recovery Crystals, Precious Polished Crystals, Stellarite Bundle, and more resources. You get it regardless of your contribution to defeating the boss if you’ve participated in the event.
  • Expected Rewards: Epic weapons or armor that drop depending on your contribution in defeating the boss. The items are unique to the specific boss and can’t be acquired anywhere else apart from the Auction House.

The main loot you want from world bosses is Expected Rewards because they make you stronger. The more damage you deal to the boss, the higher the chance of getting an Expected Reward. However, you can still get lucky and get an item without being the highest damage-dealing player in the fight.

All Throne and Liberty world bosses and their loot

Ten different world bosses in Throne and Liberty drop unique loot. Since boss events start simultaneously, you have to choose which boss you want to fight for a chance to get its loot. Below, you can find all world bosses currently available and their levels, locations, and drops.

BossLevelLocationLoot
Morokai40Carmine ForestMorokai’s Greatblade of Corruption (Greatsword)

Arcane Shadow Gloves (Hands)

Abyssal Grace Pendant (Necklace)
Excavator-942Monolith WastelandsExcavator’s Mysterious Scepter (Wand)

Heroic Breeches of the Resistance (Legs)

Embossed Granite Band (Ring)
Chernobog44Abandoned Stonemason TownChernobog’s Blade of Beheading (Sword)

Helm of the Field General (Head)

Arcane Shadow Shoes (Feet)

Bile Drenched Veil (Cloak)
Talus46The Raging WildsTalus’s Crystalline Staff (Staff)

Phantom Wolf Mask (Head)

Blessed Templar Plate Mail (Chest)

Forged Golden Bangle (Bracelet)
Malakar48ManawastesMalakar’s Energizing Crossbows (Crossbow)

Shock Commander Visor (Head)

Ebon Roar Gauntlets (Hands)

Gilded InfernalWristlet (Bracelet)
Adentus50Ruins of TurayneAdentus’s Gargantuan Greatsword (Greatsword)

Shadow Harvester Mask (Head)

Blessed Templar Helmet (Head)

Girdle of Spectral Skulls (Belt)
Minezerok50Shadowed Crypt 1FMinzerok’s Daggers of Crippling (Dagger)

Phantom Wolf Boots (Feet)

Divine Justiciar Gloves (Hands)

Blessed Templar Choker (Necklace)
Junobote50Sanctum of Desire 2FJunobote’s Juggernaut Warblade (Greatsword)

Shadow Harvester Trousers (Legs)

Arcane Shadow Robes (Chest)

Forsaken Embrace (Cloak)
Kowazan50Grayclaw ForestKowazan’s Twilight Daggers (Dagger)

Shock Commander Sabatons (Feet)

Arcane Shadow Hat (Head)

Collar of Decimation (Necklace)
Grand Aelon50Purelight TowerAelon’s Rejuvenating Longbow (Longbow)

Ascended Guardian Raiment (Chest)

Arcane Shadow Pants (Legs)

Wrapped Coin Necklace (Necklace)

