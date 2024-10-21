All world boss loot in Throne and Liberty and how to get it

World bosses in Throne and Liberty are events that take place all across the world and offer a chance for you to earn epic endgame gear for your builds. Here’s everything you need to know about world bosses and their loot in Throne and Liberty.

upcoming world bosses: This list is based on early access servers that are ahead of launch servers when it comes to Milestones. As the servers complete Milestones, new world bosses will become available, and we’ll update the article accordingly.

How to get world boss loot in Throne and Liberty

The biggest challenge for a conflict world boss is other players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World bosses are one way to earn epic loot in Throne and Liberty alongside farming co-op and open-world dungeons. Every world boss in Throne and Liberty offers two rewards: Conquest Reward and Expected Rewards.

Conquest Reward: A guaranteed chest with Recovery Crystals, Precious Polished Crystals, Stellarite Bundle, and more resources. You get it regardless of your contribution to defeating the boss if you’ve participated in the event.

A guaranteed chest with Recovery Crystals, Precious Polished Crystals, Stellarite Bundle, and more resources. You get it regardless of your contribution to defeating the boss if you’ve participated in the event. Expected Rewards: Epic weapons or armor that drop depending on your contribution in defeating the boss. The items are unique to the specific boss and can’t be acquired anywhere else apart from the Auction House.

The main loot you want from world bosses is Expected Rewards because they make you stronger. The more damage you deal to the boss, the higher the chance of getting an Expected Reward. However, you can still get lucky and get an item without being the highest damage-dealing player in the fight.

All Throne and Liberty world bosses and their loot

Ten different world bosses in Throne and Liberty drop unique loot. Since boss events start simultaneously, you have to choose which boss you want to fight for a chance to get its loot. Below, you can find all world bosses currently available and their levels, locations, and drops.

Boss Level Location Loot Morokai 40 Carmine Forest Morokai’s Greatblade of Corruption (Greatsword)



Arcane Shadow Gloves (Hands)



Abyssal Grace Pendant (Necklace) Excavator-9 42 Monolith Wastelands Excavator’s Mysterious Scepter (Wand)



Heroic Breeches of the Resistance (Legs)



Embossed Granite Band (Ring) Chernobog 44 Abandoned Stonemason Town Chernobog’s Blade of Beheading (Sword)



Helm of the Field General (Head)



Arcane Shadow Shoes (Feet)



Bile Drenched Veil (Cloak) Talus 46 The Raging Wilds Talus’s Crystalline Staff (Staff)



Phantom Wolf Mask (Head)



Blessed Templar Plate Mail (Chest)



Forged Golden Bangle (Bracelet) Malakar 48 Manawastes Malakar’s Energizing Crossbows (Crossbow)



Shock Commander Visor (Head)



Ebon Roar Gauntlets (Hands)



Gilded InfernalWristlet (Bracelet) Adentus 50 Ruins of Turayne Adentus’s Gargantuan Greatsword (Greatsword)



Shadow Harvester Mask (Head)



Blessed Templar Helmet (Head)



Girdle of Spectral Skulls (Belt) Minezerok 50 Shadowed Crypt 1F Minzerok’s Daggers of Crippling (Dagger)



Phantom Wolf Boots (Feet)



Divine Justiciar Gloves (Hands)



Blessed Templar Choker (Necklace) Junobote 50 Sanctum of Desire 2F Junobote’s Juggernaut Warblade (Greatsword)



Shadow Harvester Trousers (Legs)



Arcane Shadow Robes (Chest)



Forsaken Embrace (Cloak) Kowazan 50 Grayclaw Forest Kowazan’s Twilight Daggers (Dagger)



Shock Commander Sabatons (Feet)



Arcane Shadow Hat (Head)



Collar of Decimation (Necklace) Grand Aelon 50 Purelight Tower Aelon’s Rejuvenating Longbow (Longbow)



Ascended Guardian Raiment (Chest)



Arcane Shadow Pants (Legs)



Wrapped Coin Necklace (Necklace)

