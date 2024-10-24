Forgot password
Green plains in Throne and Liberty
Image via NCSOFT
Category:
MMO

How to farm Lucent in Throne and Liberty

You can sell gear, Lithographs, Traits, and more.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Oct 24, 2024 03:32 am

Lucent is a premium currency in Throne and Liberty that you can spend on cosmetics, battle passes, or other microtransactions. While you can spend real money to buy Lucent, playing the game is a way to get it.

Here’s how you can make and farm Lucent in Throne and Liberty.

How to get Lucent in Throne and Liberty

Selling menu of the Auction House in Throne and Liberty
Items eligible for sale are marked with a brown border. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Lucent in Throne and Liberty apart from swiping your card is by selling items at the Auction House. Auction House is a player market where you can buy and sell in-game items for Lucent, allowing you to get some premium currency without spending cash.

However, you can’t sell whatever you want at the Auction House. There are specific items you can trade, and some sell better than others. Below, you can find the most demanded item categories and a few examples with prices to give you an idea of what to expect.

Prices:

The prices we list in this article are from one of the early access servers. Prices on your server can be different, so check the average prices at the Auction House to be sure. Keep in mind that the prices can also change depending on the item’s supply.

Best ways to make Lucent in Throne and Liberty

Craft and sell items with Great Success

Auction House sword prices in Throne and Liberty
Some of these are very pricey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first type of items you can sell to make Lucent are Epic weapons, armor, and accessories. It’s the best gear in the game players are chasing for endgame PvE and PvP builds. The benefit of selling/buying a weapon over a Lithograph is that the item’s first Trait is already visible, defining its value, and there’s no crafting involved.

The trick is that you can only sell items that you craft with Great Success. This means you need to buy or make a Lithograph and get lucky with the Great Success crafting, which is a 20 percent chance. Depending on the item (and your luck), you can try crafting these items, but remember that it’s always RNG.

Here are some of the Epic items available at the Auction House and their average price:

ItemTraitAverage price
Heroic Blade of the ResistanceCritical Hit Chance2,455 Lucent
Morokai’s Greatblade of CorruptionMax Mana4,925 Lucent
Minzerok’s Daggers of CripplingMax Mana2,200 Lucent
Malakar’s Energizing CrossbowsHit Chance2,977 Lucent
Visor of the Infernal HeraldHealth Regen2,500 Lucent
Heroic Armor of the ResistanceHealth Regen1,450 Lucent

Craft and sell Lithographs

Lithograph prices in Throne and Liberty
Significantly cheaper than normal items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A more reliable way of making Lucent is by turning weapons and gear into Lithographs. Lithographs’ average prices are naturally lower, and there are some materials you need to craft them (like Enchanted Ink), but it allows you to sell almost anything you have. There’s no need to limit yourself to Precious Lithographs. You can also craft Rare Lithographs and sell them.

Here are some of the Epic Lithographs available at the Auction House and their average price:

ItemAverage price
Heroic Blade of the Resistance1,055 Lucent
Heroic Broadsword of the Resistance1,100 Lucent
Crossbows of Infinite Steel571 Lucent
Darkslayer Daggers920 Lucent
Visor of the Infernal Herald455 Lucent
Heroic Armor of the Resistance620 Lucent

Extract and sell Traits

Trait Extract in the Auction House in Throne and Liberty
The right Trait for the right item costs a lot of Lucent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, there are extracted Traits. You can extract Traits from a weapon or an armor piece to sell at the Auction House. The prices heavily depend on the Trait and what is best for the set gear piece. Health Regen on an armor piece can go for pennies, while Max Health costs as much as a new sword.

Here are some of the Traits for epic equipment available at the Auction House and their average price:

ItemTraitAverage price
Heroic Blade of the ResistanceCollision Chance59 Lucent
Morokai’s Greatblade of CorruptionCritical Hit Chance1,800 Lucent
Minzerok’s Daggers of CripplingCritical Hit Chance1,519 Lucent
Malakar’s Energizing CrossbowsHit Chance500 Lucent
Visor of the Infernal HeraldHealth Regen40 Lucent
Heroic Armor of the ResistanceMax Health2,100 Lucent
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.