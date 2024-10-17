How to get Rare Lithograph in Throne and Liberty

Rare Lithographs allow you to craft Rare items in Throne and Liberty. Depending on what you need, it might be an opportunity for you to craft that missing piece of the build or make some Lucent at the Auction House.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rare Lithographs and Rare Blank Lithographs in Throne and Liberty.

How to craft Rare Blank Lithograph in Throne and Liberty

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two types of Rare Lithographs in Throne and Liberty: Rare Blank Lithograph and Rare Lithograph of a specific item (like Rare Lithograph: Viperstrike Arbalests). You first need a Rare Blank Lithograph to craft a particular Rare Lithograph.

There are three types of Rare Blank Lithographs, depending on what you want to make, and you can craft each one of them at the respective crafter using the following materials:

Lithograph Vendor Materials Rare Blank Lithograph: Weapons Weapon Crafter 20 Rare Parchment

10 Enchanted Ink

20 Rare Manasteel

10 Rare Polished Crystal

10 Rare Rubix Rare Blank Lithograph: Armor Armor Crafter 20 Rare Parchment

Five Enchanted Ink

10 Rare Rune Leather

Five Rare Polished Crystal

Five Rare Stalon Rare Blank Lithograph: Accessories Accessories Crafter 20 Rare Parchment

Five Enchanted Ink

10 Rare Pure Gold

Five Rare Polished Crystal

Five Rare Emeret

How to craft item Rare Lithograph in Throne and Liberty

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you crafted the Rare Blank Lithograph, select a Rare item in your inventory and choose Lithograph (don’t mistake it with Lithograph Book). Confirm the Lithograph—and now you can sell it at the Auction House.

suitable items: You can’t turn enhanced items or items with additional Traits into a Lithograph. Keep that in mind when crafting and upgrading your gear.

How to craft gear using Rare Lithographs in Throne and Liberty

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need a Rare Lithograph of the same item to craft Rare items in Throne and Liberty. Since crafting a specific Rare Lithograph requires you to get an item as a drop in the first place, your best bet to get the one you need is buying it at the Auction House.

Open the Auction House and find the Lithograph you need in the Miscellaneous tab. Make sure to check prices for the items themselves, as depending on the server, you might get what you want at a cheaper price.

Head to the respective crafter and make the item. Most of the time, you’ll need the following resources alongside the Rare Lithograph:

Rare Manasteel, Rare Rune Leather, Rare Magithread, Rare Mystwood, or Rare Pure Gold

Rare Magic Powder

Rare Polished Crystal

