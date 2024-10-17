Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Vienta Village vendor square in Throne and Liberty
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
MMO

How to get Rare Lithograph in Throne and Liberty

Everything about Rare Lithographs and what you can use them for.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Oct 17, 2024 09:52 am

Rare Lithographs allow you to craft Rare items in Throne and Liberty. Depending on what you need, it might be an opportunity for you to craft that missing piece of the build or make some Lucent at the Auction House.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Rare Lithographs and Rare Blank Lithographs in Throne and Liberty.

How to craft Rare Blank Lithograph in Throne and Liberty

Rare Blank Lithograph crafting in Throne and Liberty
No more Rare Enchanted Ink. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two types of Rare Lithographs in Throne and Liberty: Rare Blank Lithograph and Rare Lithograph of a specific item (like Rare Lithograph: Viperstrike Arbalests). You first need a Rare Blank Lithograph to craft a particular Rare Lithograph.

There are three types of Rare Blank Lithographs, depending on what you want to make, and you can craft each one of them at the respective crafter using the following materials:

LithographVendorMaterials
Rare Blank Lithograph: WeaponsWeapon Crafter20 Rare Parchment
10 Enchanted Ink
20 Rare Manasteel
10 Rare Polished Crystal
10 Rare Rubix
Rare Blank Lithograph: ArmorArmor Crafter20 Rare Parchment
Five Enchanted Ink
10 Rare Rune Leather
Five Rare Polished Crystal
Five Rare Stalon
Rare Blank Lithograph: AccessoriesAccessories Crafter20 Rare Parchment
Five Enchanted Ink
10 Rare Pure Gold
Five Rare Polished Crystal
Five Rare Emeret

How to craft item Rare Lithograph in Throne and Liberty

Rare item Lithograph crafting in Throne and Liberty
Can’t get the Lithograph without the item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you crafted the Rare Blank Lithograph, select a Rare item in your inventory and choose Lithograph (don’t mistake it with Lithograph Book). Confirm the Lithograph—and now you can sell it at the Auction House.

suitable items:

You can’t turn enhanced items or items with additional Traits into a Lithograph. Keep that in mind when crafting and upgrading your gear.

How to craft gear using Rare Lithographs in Throne and Liberty

Shoe crafting in Throne and Liberty
A full circle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need a Rare Lithograph of the same item to craft Rare items in Throne and Liberty. Since crafting a specific Rare Lithograph requires you to get an item as a drop in the first place, your best bet to get the one you need is buying it at the Auction House.

Open the Auction House and find the Lithograph you need in the Miscellaneous tab. Make sure to check prices for the items themselves, as depending on the server, you might get what you want at a cheaper price.

Head to the respective crafter and make the item. Most of the time, you’ll need the following resources alongside the Rare Lithograph:

  • Rare Manasteel, Rare Rune Leather, Rare Magithread, Rare Mystwood, or Rare Pure Gold
  • Rare Magic Powder
  • Rare Polished Crystal
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.