Throne and Liberty is a massive MMORPG with tons of unique features and items. However, the game’s Western launch brought along some new and confusing differences from its older version. One of these differences can be seen through the in-game item Rare Enchanted Ink.

The item has been puzzling several players due to how hard it now is to acquire. Here’s the answer to how to get the Rare Enchanted Ink in Throne and Liberty.

How to get Rare Enchanted Ink in Throne and Liberty

How the Enchanted Ink looks. Image via NCSOFT.

The Korean release version of Throne and Liberty had several differences from the Western one, one of which includes the presence of Rare Enchanted Ink. However, this item is no longer available in the game’s Western release. This means that there is no official way of acquiring the item in-game, even though some references to it still exist. The Contract Coin merchant no longer sells it, and it cannot be found at the Auction House. Therefore, the Rare Blank Lithograph item is also no longer available in the game—because you would need the Rare Enchanted Ink item to craft it.

However, these items have now been replaced by new related items. Instead of Rare Enchanted Ink, you’ll get the Epic rarity version of the item Enchanted Ink. Like the previous version, you can get the item from the Contract Coin Merchant. The merchant sells you up to 50 pieces of the item every week. It can also be purchased from the in-game Premium Shop. Instead of Rare Blank Lithographs, Enchanted Ink can be used to craft Blank Lithographs.

Blank Lithographs can then be imprinted with your Epic items to make Lithographs of the items. This will then allow you to craft epic quality gear, making the need to use the Rare Enchanted Ink redundant. This process can be done with the Lithography Book, which lets you create and register copies of your gear and create enhanced copies of the same gear. However, even though the Enchanted Ink is Epic-tier, it cannot be dissolved to get the Rare Enchanted Ink.

Creating Lithographs is vital to enhancing your equipment and can get you gear that can be sold at the Auction House. Selling crafted and enhanced items is especially profitable if you have gear crafted with the Great Success performance rating during crafting. You can also use them to fill out the Lithography book, which then lets you make copies of several weapons and, in turn, nets you rewards for doing so.

When it was available, the Rare Enchanted Ink could be acquired by purchasing it through the three Contract Coin Merchants found in Kastleton, Vienta Village, and Stoneguard Castle. The item could only be acquired after reaching Level 10 and completing the At the Starlight Observatory quest. It could also be bought at the Auction House from other players. The item was removed in the Western release without warning. While it is still possible for it to be added back in a later patch, it’s also likely that it has been removed permanently.

