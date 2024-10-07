A Guild Base is your Guild’s base of operations in Throne and Liberty. It’s a place where every Guild member can relax, get ready for their next adventure, and embark on dangerous boss fights. Here’s how to unlock and use the Guild Base in Throne and Liberty.

How to unlock the Guild Base in Throne and Liberty

Not everything is available straight away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Guild Bases in Throne and Liberty are available to any Guild that reached Guild Level two. As long as you’re a part of the Guild, you have access to the Guild Base and its features.

For you to unlock a Guild Base, you have to do the following:

Reach level seven to unlock Guilds. Use the Guild menu to join or create a Guild. Acquire Guild EXP to reach Guild Level two.

To increase the Guild Level, Guild Leaders or Advisors can pick up Guild Contracts. Those are Guild-wide objectives that grant Guild Coins, Sollant, and experience. Contribute to these objectives alongside other members, and eventually your Guild will reach level two. Other ways to increase the level include hunting, participating in Dynamic Events (like the Wolf Hunting Contest), and completing Guild Raids.

How to use the Guild Base in Throne and Liberty

Make yourself at home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once your Guild reaches level two, you get access to the Guild Base in the Vienta Village. You can enter it from the Artisan Plaza, where all the armor and weapon vendors are. Legions get access to the Legion Base in Stonegard Castle instead.

Here’s what you can find at the base:

Healing Censer

Storage Manager

Sundries Merchant

Guild Merchant

Guild Supplies Merchant (only available to Guild Leaders and Advisors)

Cooking Oven

Arena

Guild Raid Entrance

You can restore your health and mana at the Healing Censer, spend Guild Coins at the Guild Merchant, and stock up on food supplies at the Sundries Merchant. However, the most important part of the Guild Base is the Guild Raid Entrance. It allows you and your Guild to start Raids, like the Morokai, and earn Epic gear. These are challenging activities that your Guild can clear a limited number of times per week.

