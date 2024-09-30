Throne and Liberty Wolf Hunting Contest guide: How to complete, rewards, and more

How about a friendly competition? To honor Henry’s memory, hunters hold a Wolf Hunting Contest in Blackhowl Plains. It’s a perfect opportunity to unwind, earn rewards, and compete with other players.

At the end of Chapter Two in Throne and Liberty, you get a side quest titled The Hero of the Wolf Hunting Contest. It finishes Henry’s story and also introduces you to Dynamic Events that take place all over the Solisium.

Here’s how to participate and complete the Wolf Hunting Contest in Throne and Liberty.

How to complete Wolf Hunting Contest in Throne and Liberty

Set a reminder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wolf Hunting Contest happens every three hours in the Blackhowl Plains, north of Kastleton. To partake in the Wolf Hunting Contest, you must wait until the event is active. Dynamic Events in Throne and Liberty follow a schedule you can find next to the minimap or by opening the Timetable tab on the world map.

During the Wolf Hunting Contest, your objective is to hunt wolves and deliver Wolf Tails to the campsites. The event lasts around 20 minutes and there’s no PvP involved. Once the event is active, there’s a five-minute preparation period, which gives you time to teleport to the Blackhowl Plains and prepare for the hunt.

Deliver the Tails and get back to hunting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the contest begins, run around the area, kill wolves, and deliver them to crates in one of the three campsites marked on the map with green icons. Throughout the contest, the campsites begin to close, forcing you to deliver your Tails to a different one.

To maximize your results in the contest, I recommend focusing on clearing one area, as wolves respawn very quickly. Near the last five minutes of the contest, start moving towards the open campsite while killing more wolves along the way.

Rewards for completing Wolf Hunting Contest in Throne and Liberty

Every second counts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Apart from completing The Hero of the Wolf Hunting Contest quest, you can earn additional rewards depending on where you place in the contest. There are dozens of players participating in these events, so you need a lot of Wolf Tails to reach the top.

Here are the ranks and their respective rewards:

Ranks 1-10: One Rare Magic Powder, 16,384 Sollant, 20 Activity Points.

One Rare Magic Powder, 16,384 Sollant, 20 Activity Points. Ranks 11-40: Four Quality Magic Powder, 12,288 Sollant, 17 Activity Points.

Four Quality Magic Powder, 12,288 Sollant, 17 Activity Points. Ranks 41-90: Three Quality Magic Powder, 8,192 Sollant, 14 Activity Points.

Three Quality Magic Powder, 8,192 Sollant, 14 Activity Points. Ranks 91-150: Two Quality Magic Powder, 4,096 Sollant, 13 Activity Points.

You also get personal performance rewards based on how many Wolf Tails you turn in. These rewards include Tasty Food Selection Chests, Sollant, and Activity Points.

