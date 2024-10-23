Throne and Liberty Cooking leveling guide

Cooking is one of the Miscellaneous skills you can level up in Throne and Liberty alongside Fishing and Expedition. Various dishes can provide useful buffs to take inside an open-world dungeon or PvP battle, so having as many unlocked as possible is handy.

Here’s a complete guide on cooking in Throne and Liberty.

How to cook in Throne and Liberty

Snack time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cook in Throne and Liberty, you can use any Cooking Oven available in the world. There’s at least one in every major town (Kastleton, Vienta Village, and Stonegard) and one in a Guild Base if you’re a part of a Guild. Interact with the oven, choose your desired food, and cook it. There’s no minigame involved; it’s just a short animation, and the food is ready.

There are five types of food in Throne and Liberty: Attack, Defense, Remedy, Utility, and Miscellaneous. Depending on the food, you can get buffs to your Endurance, Evasion, Critical Hit Chance, and other stats. Some buffs are also exclusive to PvP or PvE.

At first, you only have access to a few recipes per category, and to unlock the rest, you have to level up your Cooking skill.

How to level up Cooking in Throne and Liberty

Cook high EXP food

Daybreak Shore Feast grants the most EXP in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As simple as it sounds, you must cook more food to level up your Cooking skill. Every dish grants a set amount of EXP towards your Cooking level, indicated by the green number under the required ingredients.

High-level dishes grant the most EXP, so as you unlock more of them, focus on gathering the necessary ingredients and making as many as possible.

Stock up on ingredients from Sundries Merchant

Always have ingredients to cook. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need various ingredients like Onions, Honey, Meat, and more to cook dishes. While you can hunt and forage some of them, some are only available at Sundries Merchants. Ingredients like Honey and Golden Rye have daily limits on how many you can buy, so make sure to come back every day and stock up on them.

Forage, hunt, and fish

Making the most out of your time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ingredients you can’t buy, you must get yourself by foraging, hunting, or fishing. Check where the ingredient drops in the cooking menu by selecting the ingredient and clicking on How to Acquire. This shows the exact monster that drops it or an area where you can forage it.

Participating in Dynamic Events, like the Wolf Hunting Contest, can also net you cooking ingredients or ingredient chests you can open for random items. You can combine the activities and forage or hunt while completing an event.

minimap icons: Whenever you travel through a region, look for icons on the minimap indicating places where you can forage resources.

