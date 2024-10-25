How to get 1-Star Dimensional Soul Shard Selection Chest in Throne and Liberty

Farming Dimensional Soul Shards is one of the endgame activities in Throne and Liberty. While getting Dimensional Soul Shards isn’t difficult, you can make your life easier with Dimensional Soul Shard Selection Chests.

The Dimensional Soul Shards drop from endgame co-op dungeons and are required to craft the Dimensional Essence: Salvation. Once you have two of these Essences, you can craft an epic weapon, further empowering your endgame build.

There are six types of Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty, which makes farming them tedious. 1-Star Dimensional Soul Shard Selection Chests allow you to choose an exact Soul Shard, so here’s everything you need to know about how to get them.

How to get Dimensional Soul Shard Selection Chest in Throne and Liberty

Random co-op dungeons

It’s good to know the mechanics of all the dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the best ways to get Dimensional Soul Shard Selection Chests in Throne and Liberty is by completing random co-op dungeons. If you queue up for a random dungeon, you’re guaranteed a 1-Star Dimensional Soul Shard Selection Chest as a reward, alongside a chance to get one Dimensional Essence: Salvation.

Open the co-op dungeon menu and select Party Matchmaking. Among all the dungeons, select the Random option, pick your role, and queue up. You must be level 50 to unlock this option and have 1,600 Combat Power, as the game can throw you into any available Dimensional Circle+ dungeon.

Here are all the dungeons you can expect to see in the Random queue:

Death’s Abyss

Cursed Wasteland

Temple of Slaughter

Butcher’s Canyon

Tyrant’s Isle

Cave of Destruction

Regular dimensional circle dungeons: While the game doesn’t state you can’t get the low-level dungeons (Specter’s Abyss, Roaring Temple, Cave of Desperation), we haven’t seen those come up in the random queue.

Battle pass

Premium battle pass is great to boss your progression. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another way to get Dimensional Soul Shard Selection Chests is from the battle pass. You can get six chests from free tiers and an additional eight from premium tiers. This totals to 14 Dimensional Soul Shard Selection Chests from one maxed out battle pass (at least from the Zenus’s Star battle pass).

This isn’t enough to craft a Dimensional Essence: Salvation, but it allows you to pick up the Soul Shards you’re missing. I only recommend buying the battle pass if you’re actively playing Throne and Liberty and are interested in other rewards from it, as it costs 500 Lucent.

