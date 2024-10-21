How to get and use Restoration Coins in Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty has a ton of currencies and different coins for you to earn. Restoration Coins are tough to come by but are incredibly useful if you’re a PvP player.

Here’s everything you need to know about Restoration Coins in Throne and Liberty.

How to get Restoration Coins in Throne and Liberty

You must come prepared. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Restoration Coins are a late-game currency in Throne and Liberty. You don’t really need it until you hit level 50 and start grinding more endgame events where you can use them to get back into the fight.

There are two main ways of getting Restoration Coins:

Guild Contracts

Gate of Infinity

Guild Contracts are a great way to get Restoration Coins alongside other rewards, including Sollant and Guild Coins that you can spend at the Guild Base. Some Guild Contracts offer Restoration Coins as rewards, ranging from one to five per Contract. Unfortunately for players, only Guild Advisors and Leaders can pick up Guild Contracts, so it’s best to communicate with the Guild to get the rewards you need.

To consistently get Restoration Coins, you can play and complete the Gate of Infinity Secret Dungeon that unlocks at level 50. It’s a rotating challenge with time limits and tough enemies. You get Restoration Coins by earning up to three stars on each boss and placing high on the rankings. The faster you clear the boss, the higher you’ll place.

How to use Restoration Coins in Throne and Liberty

Get back into the fight quicker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need Restoration Coins to use the Aftereffect Cure and remove the Serious Death Aftereffect. The effect appears when you die too many times in a PvP zone, extending your respawn timer to 20 seconds for one hour. The first three removals per day are free, but after that, you have to use Restoration Coins or Sollant.

You can use 30 Restoration Coins to clear the effect and reduce the respawn timer when respawning. Alternatively, you can do that at an Einar Priestess anywhere in the world. If you don’t have any coins, you can use Sollant instead.

The Death Aftereffect only applies when you die in PvP content, like Conflict world bosses. The effect progressively increases its tiers the more you die, starting with the tier one Death Aftereffect to Serious Death Aftereffect.

Unless you’re a PvP player, you don’t have to worry about the effects and Restoration Coins to cure them. However, if you’re heading into Guild battles, fighting a dungeon at night, or contesting a Conflict world boss, make sure to stock up on them.

