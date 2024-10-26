How to complete the Haunted Labyrinth dungeon in Throne and Liberty

The spooky season is upon us, and Throne and Liberty is celebrating with the addition of the Haunted Labyrinth as a new level 50 dungeon packaged into its seasonal event.

While you won’t be getting any gear drops or the other usual dungeon loot from the Haunted Labyrinth, it comes with tons of seasonal rewards and is the only source of the event currency used to buy exclusive items from the event vendor—here’s a rundown on what to expect in the Haunted Labyrinth in Throne and Liberty.

How to complete the Haunted Labyrinth event dungeon in Throne and Liberty

Be prepared for a little bit of pumpkin overload before heading in. Image via Amazon Games

Lord Embergourd’s Prison

You start by fighting some pumpkin soldiers in the corridor just before the first room. This big cathedral hall is populated with a few dormant Pumpkin Head Harvesters and tons of interactable pumpkins scattered across the floor. Your goal is to find the key hiding in one of them—however, every keyless pumpkin sprouts into an aggressive Pumpkin Mandrake that attacks you on sight.

This means that this room can get very chaotic—depending on your luck, you might end up with a big mob of Pumpkin Mandrakes before you finally find the key.

To handle this:

DPS should be interacting with pumpkins—making sure to parry the immediate stun attack when the mandrakes pop out—and bringing the enemy to the tank. If you feel like there are too many enemies, you can stay to help whittle down the mob a little before trying another pumpkin.

should be interacting with pumpkins—making sure to parry the immediate stun attack when the mandrakes pop out—and bringing the enemy to the tank. If you feel like there are too many enemies, you can stay to help whittle down the mob a little before trying another pumpkin. Tanks should focus on keeping aggro from all the mandrakes so party members can interact with pumpkins without interruption.

should focus on keeping aggro from all the mandrakes so party members can interact with pumpkins without interruption. Healers should stay and help keep the tank’s HP up while sending out AoE attacks to help with DPS.

Once you’ve found the key and burnt down all the enemies, exit the room through the door tucked immediately to the right of the entrance. Hop into the pumpkin carriage waiting for you, then take off into the air after all party members have boarded.

Fixing the pumpkin carriage

The carriage deposits you at the second area for the next set of mechanics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The carriage unfortunately breaks down mid-journey, leaving you stranded on an open platform with more pumpkin enemies waiting for you. To proceed, you need to go up the stairs and into the locked room immediately to the left of the landed carriage.

There are more enemies and multiple pumpkins inside the room, but the one you actually need is helpfully marked with an icon over its name. The player who interacts with it and picks it up loses all access to their skills and becomes unable to morph or interact with anything while holding it. They also get stunned and drop the pumpkin if attacked, so the retrieval needs to be done with multiple players helping to keep aggro off the pumpkin-holder and open the door for them once they reach the exit.

You need to repeat this process three times to repair the carriage. Once again, hop on after you’ve defeated all the enemies, then take off after everyone has climbed on.

Pumpkin Watch Captain miniboss mechanics

The Pumpkin Watch Captain’s pumpkin bomb mechanic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During the flight, the carriage gets targeted by two parryable attacks before dropping you onto a second open platform with five enemies. Defeating them all will trigger the first and only mini-boss of the dungeon, the Pumpkin Watch Captain.

He opens with a mechanic where the large tombstones around him start glowing with bouncing pumpkins. Then, three large pumpkins with red circles underneath them spawn and start to chase the nearest player. The goal is to lure these pumpkins towards a tombstone—the pumpkins get stuck in place upon colliding with a tombstone, leaving you free to step out of the red circle and avoid the AoE explosion.

Commit to the bit! Just getting the pumpkin bomb near a tombstone isn’t enough. It actually has to run into the stone pillar to stop—the easiest way to solve this is to position yourself with a tombstone between you and the bomb, wait until it stops, and then walk away.

Next, the Pumpkin Watch Captain tosses his pumpkin at a player, where it bounces and deals damage three times. Healers should be watching out for who this mechanic targets so they can send out spot heals and/or mitigations to keep the player alive.

Shortly after the pumpkin toss, the boss targets another random player for a large cone AoE. Simply sidestep the telegraphed area, morphing as needed.

Aside from a parryable fury attack that targets the top aggro’d player, he cycles through those three moves until he dies. Burn him down, then proceed.

Breaking through the pumpkin Danger Zone

Ready to play 3D Halloween Pac-man? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This next part is a long, curving hallway where you’re transmogrified into a small rolling pumpkin and chased by gigantic chomping pumpkins.

There are two giant pumpkins that run up and down their respective halves of the hallway in a timed pattern. Even the slightest contact with them instantly kills you, so you need to hide in the tiny archways that dot the corridor to let them pass before rolling into the next safe nook.

There’s also multiple stun puddles throughout that you need to avoid. Thankfully, the stun duration of running into one of these isn’t long enough to guarantee that you’ll get stomped, but it does mean instant death if you’re already cutting it close with the timing. The good news is that they disappear once they’ve been triggered—if your group is having a hard time getting past this hallway, it only gets easier as you keep trying.

One thing to keep in mind is that there are two clusters of three puddles in a row that look like they leave enough space to bypass on the side. Whether due to a bug or by design, the hitboxes are wider than they appear, and the first player to reach that point will always get stunned unless they’re able to make a very unforgiving jump over the area. You can either take one for the team and soak it, try to jump over it, or wait for another party member to hit it first.

Be smart, play it safe, and it shouldn’t take too long for the party to reach the end and roll into the final boss room.

Participation not mandatory: Technically, only one player has to reach the finish line. Entering the boss room activates the Dimensional Circle Resurrection Gate inside, allowing players to purposely kill themselves via giant pumpkin and respawn at the end.

Lord Embergourd boss mechanics

The actual fight arena is smaller than the circle suggests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lord Embergourd starts the fight with his three basic mechanics:

A tether that attaches to all players and yanks them right under his feet. You want to dodge the point-blank circular AoE that spawns underneath him, then either move back in or run all the way out to dodge the donut AoE that happens immediately afterwards. An arena-wide fury attack. Deflect as usual. Line AoEs that target two random players and fire three times. Strafe to the side until all three have gone off.

The boss cycles through these three mechanics inbetween the other three major attacks. In order, these attacks are:

Three lantern-shaped bombs with radius telegraphs that can be pushed via regular attacks. Push these towards the boss before they explode for extra damage on his shield. A wall of pumpkins that advances from the back of the arena. Try to get hit by one of the glowing pumpkins to trigger a cage that will protect you during his unavoidable and fatal arena-wide attack that happens after three waves of pumpkins. A game of Red Light, Green Light. All players are pushed to the back of the arena and turned into flies. Using the only skill available to land and take off, you need to reach the boss and stay inside the green AoE under his feet in time. Watch for the wave of energy that goes from blue to red as it closes in on the boss, stopping when it’s red and almost the size of the safe AoE.

Struggling with the timing? If the visual telegraph isn’t working for you, keep an ear out for a ten-note tune you might recognize from the Squid Game and aim to stop right on the last note.

The fight will repeat in the pattern of lantern bombs, pumpkin wall, and fly phase with the three basic mechanics cycling between them. Overall, it’s a stress-free fight—there’s no time limit, and you can fly right back into the arena after respawning if you die.

Once the boss is dead, you can spend your daily Candy Corn to claim the rewards. You won’t get any Dimensional Soul Shards, but the two Dimensional Pumpkins you earn at the end of each run can be traded for exclusive goods at the event vendor found in every major settlement.

