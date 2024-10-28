How to get Candy Corn in Throne and Liberty

The spooky season is upon Throne and Liberty, with cities across Solisium putting up Halloween decorations and the Haunted Harvest event in full swing. The event features new currencies and materials to obtain, including tasty Candy Corn.

Candy Corn is one of the main event currencies. You need Candy Corn to open the reward chests in the Haunted Labyrinth co-op dungeon and earn rewards, including Dimension Pumpkins, that you can exchange for main event rewards at the Dimension Pumpkin Exchange Merchant vendor in every major city.

Here’s everything you need to know about Candy Corn in Throne and Liberty and how to get it.

How to get more Candy Corn in Throne and Liberty

Autumn Haunted Harvest Check-In event

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most effortless way to get Candy Corn in Throne and Liberty is from the daily Check-In event near the minimap. The game grants one or two Candy Corn daily throughout the event. Logging in for five 12, 18, and 19 days grants bonus Candy Corns.

Don’t worry if you missed a couple of days, though. In the Check-In menu, you can use the Rectify Missed Days button to collect rewards for up to five missed days. Rectify Missed Days required Sollant, but it’s only a couple of thousand and nothing too expensive.

Haunted Harvest Peddler

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, you can get one more Candy Corn per day from the Haunted Harvest Peddler. It’s a wandering merchant often walking near the west side of Vienta Village. Use the Vienta Village Waypoint to travel to Vienta Village and follow the road to the Vienta Port (under the bridge) or the Pilgrim’s Crossroads (over the bridge).

If you don’t find him on the road, the merchant might be at his stationary spot south of the Artisan Plaza, where all the crafters and the Guild Base are. The merchant has skeleton face paint and a gift box icon above his head, so it’s hard to miss him.

The Haunted Harvest Peddler sells the following event materials every day:

Dimension Pumpkin : 10,000 Sollant (Daily limit of two)

: 10,000 Sollant (Daily limit of two) Chocolate: 30,000 Sollant (Daily limit of one)

30,000 Sollant (Daily limit of one) Candy Corn: 30,000 Sollant (Daily limit of one)

I suggest finding the Haunted Harvest Peddler to buy the Candy Corn and Dimension Pumpkins (and Chocolate if you plan to cook Halloween treats). Dimension Pumpinks are the event currency you can exchange for main event rewards, including Trait Unlockstones, Trait Extraction Stones, and Enchanted Ink.

