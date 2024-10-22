How to complete Finding the Infiltration Route quest in Throne and Liberty

Finding the Infiltration Route is a quest in the Akidu Valley’s Exploration Codex in Throne and Liberty, and is one of the most annoying missions in the game due to clunky controls, traps with weird hitboxes, and unclear paths.

Here’s a complete walkthrough of the Finding the Infiltration Route quest in Throne and Liberty.

Finding the Infiltration Route quest walkthrough in Throne and Liberty

Talk to Fritz

Maybe he’s just enjoying the view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quest starts at the Resistance Officer Fritze near the Akidu Valley Waypoint. Talk to Fritz, and he’ll ask you to create a new Infiltration Route to reduce the Resistance’s casualties. Immediately after talking to Fritz, you’ll be teleported to the bottom of Akidu Valley.

Investigate the Resistance Flag

The only way is up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the bottom of the Akidu Valley, there are multiple stairs and grapples you can use to climb up. Pay attention to when the grapple icon pops up on the screen to time it right, and use glide whenever possible to avoid falling all the way down to the bottom if you end up missing a place to grapple to.

There are also a lot of different traps along the way you need to look out for. Here’s what you can expect:

Red trapdoors: They drop down one second after you step on them. If you aren’t careful, you’ll end up at the bottom of the valley.

They drop down one second after you step on them. If you aren’t careful, you’ll end up at the bottom of the valley. Fire totems: They spit fire and deal damage. Flames hit far outside their VFX and might get you stunlocked with attacks. Make sure you’re giving the fire an extra-wide berth.

They spit fire and deal damage. Flames hit far outside their VFX and might get you stunlocked with attacks. Make sure you’re giving the fire an extra-wide berth. Poison totems: They release a poison that deals damage, stuns you, and pushes you off platforms you may be standing on.

They release a poison that deals damage, stuns you, and pushes you off platforms you may be standing on. Fear totems: They apply the fear effect that forces you to walk away, like during the final boss fight in Specter’s Abyss.

At the end of the first set of obstacles, there’s a trapdoor with a yellow marker. Yellow trapdoors are jump pads that launch you to the next section. Make sure to glide to land at a safe spot and not on another trap.

Use the yellow trapdoor to reach the Launch Piton Unlocking Device and interact with it. Launch Piton Unlocking Devices create additional grapple points from the bottom of the valley and function almost like checkpoints in this mission as you make your way up. With how many traps and opportunities there are to fall back to the bottom of the valley again, you always want to make sure you use a Launch Piton Unlocking Device whenever you come across one.

Use them, because clunky movement can set you back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep going up until you enter the broken tower. Use the Dash Morph to go through the crack in the wall and follow the path up. At the sloped platforms, you have to stand in the corner where the fire totem shoots and jump up to reach the next platform. Again, remember that the flames from the fire totem can hit you even if it looks like your character model is clear of them.

From there, it’s just a simple route to the Resistance Flag on the edge of the cliff. Interact with the flag and talk to Fritz to complete the quest.

