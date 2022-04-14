How do you complete Ultima’s Bane Unreal Trial in Final Fantasy XIV?

The latest Final Fantasy XIV update, patch 6.1, introduced many new changes to the game. One of these is a new Unreal Trial that goes by Ultima’s Bane. This Trial will be available throughout the patch’s lifecycle, and it can only be attempted by players who have already completed the Fantastic Mr. Faux quest.

If you haven’t been able to complete Ultima’s Bane, the chances are that you may not have completed the Fantastic Mr. Faux quest before. Before you can take on this quest, you’ll need to:

Complete the Shadowbringers main scenario quest.

Complete the “Keeping Up with the Aliapohs” quest.

Become a Disciple of War or Magic at level 80.

Once you get these out of the way, make your way to the Painfully Ishgardian Man, who will be located in Idyllshire (X7 Y5.9) to pick up the Fantastic Mr. Faux quest.

Players looking to take on Ultima’s Bane Unreal Trial will need to have an item level of at least 560. The Trial itself is a 90-level event, and it can be completed with eight players. Considering you’ll have 60 minutes to complete this encounter, partying up with friends beforehand will often be the best approach.

If you queue solo, the game will match you with randomly-picked FFXIV players, and the level of collaboration you’ll have within the squad will be unpredictable.