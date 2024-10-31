Best Greatsword and Shield build in Throne and Liberty

This Throne and Liberty build has high HP and damage, which is perfect for a Tank character, so you can be at the front of the line in battle to absorb enemy damage, buff your party, and still deal a lot of single-target and AoE damage.

Best Greatsword and Shield PvE build in Throne and Liberty

A great build for playing solo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This build uses the Sword and Shield as the main weapon and the Greatsword as the off-hand weapon. We’ll guide you through how to spend your Stat Points, what traits to look for on your gear, what the best set of skills and how they work together, how to use your Weapon Mastery, and what Guardian is the best for your character.

Stat Points priority

Since you’ll have to be on the front lines and be the focus of enemy attacks, you’ll need to have HP and Defense. Because of this, focus your Stat Points on Strength. You can put some points into Dexterity to increase the Maximum Damage and Attack Speed and Perception to increase Main Minimum Damage and Melee Hit.

Strength

Dexterity

Perception

Wisdom

Gear Stats

As you reach the end game stage of Throne and Liberty, the Chief Commander Set, Imperial Set, and Shock Commander Set are the best options for this build, but getting them will take a lot of time. In the meantime, you can use the armor and jewelry with the best traits for the Greatsword and Shield build you find while exploring and completing quests.

You should focus on armor and jewelry that have these Traits:

Max Health

Melee Endurance

Health Regen

Debuff Duration

Ranged Endurance

Skill Damage Boost

Melee Heavy Attack Chance

Melee Evasion

Ranged Evasion

Skills for bossing and mobbing

You’ll have better chances of dealing with bosses and mobs in dungeons and surviving if you use different skills against them. You and your group will benefit more from damage mitigation and buffs when going against a boss, but against mobs, you’ll need AoE attacks.

If you are fighting against a boss, Provoking Roar will make it focus on you while your party can safely deal damage. Then spam Shield Strike and Valiant Brawl to attack it, combo Gaia Crash with Guillotine Blade, and finalize with Willbreaker. DaVinci’s Courage, Immortal Pride, Counter Barrier, and Stalwart Bastion will buff your party members.

Strategic Rush will be crucial to reset skill cooldowns, and Blood Devotion will help with damage mitigation for your party. You can combo Stalwart Bastion and Counter Barrier since the counterattack damage from the Coutner Barrier is based on the Damage Reduction stat.

For mobbing, we recommend changing Guillotine Blade and Blood Devotion skills for Devastating Tornado and Annihilating Slash to get the AoE damage needed to deal with several enemies at a time.

Active skills

Weapon Skill Specialization For bossing or mobbing Greatsword Gaia Crash Increased Critical Hirt

Increased Attack Speed Gaia Crash for Bossing

Frost Cleaving for Mobbing Greatsword Valient Brawl Cruel Smite Bossing and Mobbing Greatsword Guillotine Blade Consecutive Use

Attack Speed Increase Bossing Greatsword DaVinci’s Courage Increased Duration

Damage Reduction

Instant Healing Bossing and Mobbing Greatsword Blood Devotion Devoted Sanctuary

Increased Effect Duration

Damage Transfer Increase

Increased Damage Bossing Greatsword Willbreaker Damage Area Change

Evasion Decrease Bossing and Mobbing Greatsword Devastating Tornado Ice Tornado

Resistance Increase

Cooldown Reduction

Additional Damage Mobbing Sword and Shield Annihilating Slash Consecutive Use

Increased Radius Mobbing Sword and Shield Strategic Rush N/A Bossing and Mobbing Sword and Shield Shield Strike Piercing Strike

Increased Aggro Bossing and Mobbing Sword and Shield Provoking Roar Effect Duration

Cooldown Reduced

Additional Damage Bossing and Mobbing Sword and Shield Counter Barrier Damage Increased Bossing and Mobbing Sword and Shield Chain Hook N/A Bossing and Mobbing Sword and Shield Stewart Bastion N/A Bossing and Mobbing

Passive skills

Weapon Skill For bossing or mobbing Sword and Shield Resilient Mind Bossing and Mobbing Sword and Shield Aegis Shield Bossing and Mobbing Sword and Shield Vital Force Bossing and Mobbing Sword and Shield Spectrum of Agony Bossing and Mobbing Sword and Shield Impenetrable Bossing and Mobbing Sword and Shield Morale Boost Mobbing Greatsword Raging Frenzy Mobbing Greatsword Victor’s Morale Bossing Greatsword Robust Constitution Bossing and Mobbing Greatsword Indomitable Armor Bossing

Weapon Mastery

We recommend focusing on the Provoke and Counter and Boss tree lines for the Sword and Shield and the Charge and Incapacitate tree lines for the Greatsword. These will increase several stats, including your Defense, Max Health, Evasion, and Damage.

Guardians

When it comes to Guardians, you can choose between Shade Revenant Stheno and Vampire Slayer Ezekiel based on your playstyle. Shade Revenant Stheno will significantly increase your DPS by dealing ranged damage based on your Base Damage while Vampire Slayer Ezekiel will increase your Defense by 400 points, deal a bit of damage, and restore Health.

