A Throne and Liberty character attacking a monster with a sowrd and shield.
Image via NCSOFT
Category:
MMO

Best Greatsword and Shield build in Throne and Liberty

Here's our best Greatsword and Shield build for Throne and Liberty to play solo or with friends.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Oct 31, 2024 03:36 am

This Throne and Liberty build has high HP and damage, which is perfect for a Tank character, so you can be at the front of the line in battle to absorb enemy damage, buff your party, and still deal a lot of single-target and AoE damage.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Best Greatsword and Shield PvE build in Throne and Liberty

The skills menu in Throne and Liberty.
A great build for playing solo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This build uses the Sword and Shield as the main weapon and the Greatsword as the off-hand weapon. We’ll guide you through how to spend your Stat Points, what traits to look for on your gear, what the best set of skills and how they work together, how to use your Weapon Mastery, and what Guardian is the best for your character.

Stat Points priority

Since you’ll have to be on the front lines and be the focus of enemy attacks, you’ll need to have HP and Defense. Because of this, focus your Stat Points on Strength. You can put some points into Dexterity to increase the Maximum Damage and Attack Speed and Perception to increase Main Minimum Damage and Melee Hit.

  • Strength
  • Dexterity
  • Perception
  • Wisdom

Gear Stats

As you reach the end game stage of Throne and Liberty, the Chief Commander Set, Imperial Set, and Shock Commander Set are the best options for this build, but getting them will take a lot of time. In the meantime, you can use the armor and jewelry with the best traits for the Greatsword and Shield build you find while exploring and completing quests.

You should focus on armor and jewelry that have these Traits:

  • Max Health
  • Melee Endurance
  • Health Regen
  • Debuff Duration
  • Ranged Endurance
  • Skill Damage Boost
  • Melee Heavy Attack Chance
  • Melee Evasion
  • Ranged Evasion

Skills for bossing and mobbing

You’ll have better chances of dealing with bosses and mobs in dungeons and surviving if you use different skills against them. You and your group will benefit more from damage mitigation and buffs when going against a boss, but against mobs, you’ll need AoE attacks.

If you are fighting against a boss, Provoking Roar will make it focus on you while your party can safely deal damage. Then spam Shield Strike and Valiant Brawl to attack it, combo Gaia Crash with Guillotine Blade, and finalize with Willbreaker. DaVinci’s Courage, Immortal Pride, Counter Barrier, and Stalwart Bastion will buff your party members.

Strategic Rush will be crucial to reset skill cooldowns, and Blood Devotion will help with damage mitigation for your party. You can combo Stalwart Bastion and Counter Barrier since the counterattack damage from the Coutner Barrier is based on the Damage Reduction stat.

For mobbing, we recommend changing Guillotine Blade and Blood Devotion skills for Devastating Tornado and Annihilating Slash to get the AoE damage needed to deal with several enemies at a time.

Active skills

WeaponSkillSpecializationFor bossing or mobbing
GreatswordGaia CrashIncreased Critical Hirt
Increased Attack Speed		Gaia Crash for Bossing
Frost Cleaving for Mobbing
GreatswordValient BrawlCruel SmiteBossing and Mobbing
GreatswordGuillotine BladeConsecutive Use
Attack Speed Increase		Bossing
GreatswordDaVinci’s CourageIncreased Duration
Damage Reduction
Instant Healing		Bossing and Mobbing
GreatswordBlood DevotionDevoted Sanctuary
Increased Effect Duration
Damage Transfer Increase
Increased Damage		Bossing
GreatswordWillbreakerDamage Area Change
Evasion Decrease		Bossing and Mobbing
GreatswordDevastating TornadoIce Tornado
Resistance Increase
Cooldown Reduction
Additional Damage		Mobbing
Sword and ShieldAnnihilating SlashConsecutive Use
Increased Radius		Mobbing
Sword and ShieldStrategic RushN/ABossing and Mobbing
Sword and ShieldShield StrikePiercing Strike
Increased Aggro		Bossing and Mobbing
Sword and ShieldProvoking RoarEffect Duration
Cooldown Reduced
Additional Damage		Bossing and Mobbing
Sword and ShieldCounter BarrierDamage IncreasedBossing and Mobbing
Sword and ShieldChain HookN/ABossing and Mobbing
Sword and ShieldStewart BastionN/ABossing and Mobbing

Passive skills

WeaponSkillFor bossing or mobbing
Sword and ShieldResilient MindBossing and Mobbing
Sword and ShieldAegis ShieldBossing and Mobbing
Sword and ShieldVital ForceBossing and Mobbing
Sword and ShieldSpectrum of AgonyBossing and Mobbing
Sword and ShieldImpenetrableBossing and Mobbing
Sword and ShieldMorale BoostMobbing
GreatswordRaging FrenzyMobbing
GreatswordVictor’s MoraleBossing
GreatswordRobust ConstitutionBossing and Mobbing
GreatswordIndomitable ArmorBossing

Weapon Mastery

We recommend focusing on the Provoke and Counter and Boss tree lines for the Sword and Shield and the Charge and Incapacitate tree lines for the Greatsword. These will increase several stats, including your Defense, Max Health, Evasion, and Damage.

Guardians

When it comes to Guardians, you can choose between Shade Revenant Stheno and Vampire Slayer Ezekiel based on your playstyle. Shade Revenant Stheno will significantly increase your DPS by dealing ranged damage based on your Base Damage while Vampire Slayer Ezekiel will increase your Defense by 400 points, deal a bit of damage, and restore Health.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.