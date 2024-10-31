Best Greatsword and Shield build in Throne and Liberty

This Throne and Liberty build has high HP and damage, which is perfect for a Tank character, so you can be at the front of the line in battle to absorb enemy damage, buff your party, and still deal a lot of single-target and AoE damage.
Table of contents
Best Greatsword and Shield PvE build in Throne and Liberty
This build uses the Sword and Shield as the main weapon and the Greatsword as the off-hand weapon. We’ll guide you through how to spend your Stat Points, what traits to look for on your gear, what the best set of skills and how they work together, how to use your Weapon Mastery, and what Guardian is the best for your character.
Stat Points priority
Since you’ll have to be on the front lines and be the focus of enemy attacks, you’ll need to have HP and Defense. Because of this, focus your Stat Points on Strength. You can put some points into Dexterity to increase the Maximum Damage and Attack Speed and Perception to increase Main Minimum Damage and Melee Hit.
- Strength
- Dexterity
- Perception
- Wisdom
Gear Stats
As you reach the end game stage of Throne and Liberty, the Chief Commander Set, Imperial Set, and Shock Commander Set are the best options for this build, but getting them will take a lot of time. In the meantime, you can use the armor and jewelry with the best traits for the Greatsword and Shield build you find while exploring and completing quests.
You should focus on armor and jewelry that have these Traits:
- Max Health
- Melee Endurance
- Health Regen
- Debuff Duration
- Ranged Endurance
- Skill Damage Boost
- Melee Heavy Attack Chance
- Melee Evasion
- Ranged Evasion
Skills for bossing and mobbing
You’ll have better chances of dealing with bosses and mobs in dungeons and surviving if you use different skills against them. You and your group will benefit more from damage mitigation and buffs when going against a boss, but against mobs, you’ll need AoE attacks.
If you are fighting against a boss, Provoking Roar will make it focus on you while your party can safely deal damage. Then spam Shield Strike and Valiant Brawl to attack it, combo Gaia Crash with Guillotine Blade, and finalize with Willbreaker. DaVinci’s Courage, Immortal Pride, Counter Barrier, and Stalwart Bastion will buff your party members.
Strategic Rush will be crucial to reset skill cooldowns, and Blood Devotion will help with damage mitigation for your party. You can combo Stalwart Bastion and Counter Barrier since the counterattack damage from the Coutner Barrier is based on the Damage Reduction stat.
For mobbing, we recommend changing Guillotine Blade and Blood Devotion skills for Devastating Tornado and Annihilating Slash to get the AoE damage needed to deal with several enemies at a time.
Active skills
|Weapon
|Skill
|Specialization
|For bossing or mobbing
|Greatsword
|Gaia Crash
|Increased Critical Hirt
Increased Attack Speed
|Gaia Crash for Bossing
Frost Cleaving for Mobbing
|Greatsword
|Valient Brawl
|Cruel Smite
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Greatsword
|Guillotine Blade
|Consecutive Use
Attack Speed Increase
|Bossing
|Greatsword
|DaVinci’s Courage
|Increased Duration
Damage Reduction
Instant Healing
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Greatsword
|Blood Devotion
|Devoted Sanctuary
Increased Effect Duration
Damage Transfer Increase
Increased Damage
|Bossing
|Greatsword
|Willbreaker
|Damage Area Change
Evasion Decrease
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Greatsword
|Devastating Tornado
|Ice Tornado
Resistance Increase
Cooldown Reduction
Additional Damage
|Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Annihilating Slash
|Consecutive Use
Increased Radius
|Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Strategic Rush
|N/A
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Shield Strike
|Piercing Strike
Increased Aggro
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Provoking Roar
|Effect Duration
Cooldown Reduced
Additional Damage
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Counter Barrier
|Damage Increased
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Chain Hook
|N/A
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Stewart Bastion
|N/A
|Bossing and Mobbing
Passive skills
|Weapon
|Skill
|For bossing or mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Resilient Mind
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Aegis Shield
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Vital Force
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Spectrum of Agony
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Impenetrable
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Sword and Shield
|Morale Boost
|Mobbing
|Greatsword
|Raging Frenzy
|Mobbing
|Greatsword
|Victor’s Morale
|Bossing
|Greatsword
|Robust Constitution
|Bossing and Mobbing
|Greatsword
|Indomitable Armor
|Bossing
Weapon Mastery
We recommend focusing on the Provoke and Counter and Boss tree lines for the Sword and Shield and the Charge and Incapacitate tree lines for the Greatsword. These will increase several stats, including your Defense, Max Health, Evasion, and Damage.
Guardians
When it comes to Guardians, you can choose between Shade Revenant Stheno and Vampire Slayer Ezekiel based on your playstyle. Shade Revenant Stheno will significantly increase your DPS by dealing ranged damage based on your Base Damage while Vampire Slayer Ezekiel will increase your Defense by 400 points, deal a bit of damage, and restore Health.
Published: Oct 31, 2024 03:36 am