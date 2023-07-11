All Warden abilities for The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

This Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) class prides itself on being one with nature, harvesting its powers from animal companions such as bears and insects and taking advantage of the healing properties of flora and frost abilities from the weather. You can only choose this class if you have the Morrowind DLC.

When starting a new character, you’ll also have to choose a race for your Warden. For that, you can choose what role you’ll play. If you are playing with a group of friends, it’s best to see which role you’ll play before picking the race and the class.

The best race for a DPS character depends if they specialize in Magicka or Stamina. High Elves are best for Magicka DPS, while Khajiit is best for Stamina DPS. Bretons make great healers and Imperials are best as tanks.

How classes work in ESO

Wardens are the druids of Tamriel. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Each class has three unique skill lines that allow you to choose what ultimate, active, and passive skills your character can use. The Warden skill lines are Animal Companions, Green Balance, and Winter’s Embrace.

The Ultimate and active skills are the attacks you can use during battle, while the passives are effects you can get after triggering a condition. As you gain experience, you can morph that skill to make it stronger.

After you level up a couple of times, I recommend picking one skill from each skill line to have a better chance of facing different types of enemies. You can choose other skills later if you need them and retrieve the points to redistribute them. At this stage, you can combine different skills and play around with this class’ role builds.

All Warden Ultimates, Active, and Passive skills in ESO

Wardens mostly use Magicka skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZeniMax Online Studios

Warden’s Animal Companions skill-line in ESO

Animal Companions’s Ultimate

Federal Guardian: Rouse a grizzly to fight by your side. The grizzly swipes at an enemy, dealing Magic Damage, and sometimes swipes all enemies in front of it, dealing Magic Damage and stunning them for two seconds. Once summoned you can activate Guardian’s Wrath for 75 Ultimate, causing the grizzly to maul an enemy for Magic Damage. Deals double the damage to enemies below 25 percent Health. Morphs Eternal Guardian: The same, but it deals more damage, deals 150 percent more damage to enemies 25 percent Health, and the grizzly respawns when killed, once per minute. Wild Guardian: The same, but you deal Physical Damage instead of Magic Damage, does much more damage, and the damage has a higher chance to apply the Hemorrhaging status effect.

Rouse a grizzly to fight by your side. The grizzly swipes at an enemy, dealing Magic Damage, and sometimes swipes all enemies in front of it, dealing Magic Damage and stunning them for two seconds. Once summoned you can activate Guardian’s Wrath for 75 Ultimate, causing the grizzly to maul an enemy for Magic Damage. Deals double the damage to enemies below 25 percent Health.

Animal Companions’s active skills

Dive: Command a cliff racer to dive bomb an enemy, dealing Magic Damage. If you are more than seven meters away from the target, you set them Off Balance for seven seconds. Morphs Cutting Dive: The same, but it deals Bleed Damage instead of Magic Damage and then causing them to bleed for over 10 seconds. Screaming Cliff Racer: The same, but deals more damage and after dealing damage you increase your Weapon and Spell Damage for 10 seconds, which quadruples after damaging Off Balance enemies.

Command a cliff racer to dive bomb an enemy, dealing Magic Damage. If you are more than seven meters away from the target, you set them Off Balance for seven seconds. Scorch: Stir a group of shalk that attack after three seconds, dealing Magic Damage to enemies in front of you. After the shalk complete their attack, they burrow underground and then resurface again, dealing more damage to enemies in front of you. Morphs Deep Fissure: The same, but it deals a bit more damage and enemies damaged hve their Physical and Spell Resistance reduced for 10 seconds. Subterranean Assault: The same, but it deals Poison Damage and the shalk resurface faster.

Stir a group of shalk that attack after three seconds, dealing Magic Damage to enemies in front of you. After the shalk complete their attack, they burrow underground and then resurface again, dealing more damage to enemies in front of you. Swarm: Unleash a swarm of fetcherflies to relentlessly attack an enemy, dealing Magic Damage over 20 seconds. The fetcherflies rip through the enemy’s flesh, increasing their damage taken by 5 percent. Morphs Fetcher Infection: The same, but it deals more damage and every second cast of this ability deals 60 percent increased damage. Growing Swarm: The same, deals Bleed Damage instead of Magic Damage, and enemies near the carrier take Bleed Damage every two seconds for the duration.

Unleash a swarm of fetcherflies to relentlessly attack an enemy, dealing Magic Damage over 20 seconds. The fetcherflies rip through the enemy’s flesh, increasing their damage taken by 5 percent. Betty Netch: Call a betty netch to your side, which increases your Weapon and Spell Damage by 20 percent for 22 seconds. Every five seconds, the netch removes a negative effect from you. Morphs Blue Betty: The same, but it also restores Magicka over time. Bull Netch: The same, but calls a bull netch instead of a betty and also restores Stamina over time.

Call a betty netch to your side, which increases your Weapon and Spell Damage by 20 percent for 22 seconds. Every five seconds, the netch removes a negative effect from you. Falcon’s Swiftness: Invoke the spirit of agility to increase your Movement Speed by 30 percent for six seconds. Gain immunity to snares and immobilizations for four seconds. Morphs Bird of Prey: The same, but you also increase your damage done by 5 percent while the skill is slotted. Deceptive Predator: The same, but you also reduce damage from area attacks by 10 percent while the skill is slotted.

Invoke the spirit of agility to increase your Movement Speed by 30 percent for six seconds. Gain immunity to snares and immobilizations for four seconds.

Animal Companions’s passive skills

Bond With Nature: Anytime one of your Animal Companion skills end, you are healed.

Anytime one of your Animal Companion skills end, you are healed. Savage Beast: When you cast an Animal Companions ability while you are in combat, you generate four Ultimate. This effect can occur once every eight seconds

When you cast an Animal Companions ability while you are in combat, you generate four Ultimate. This effect can occur once every eight seconds Flourish: Increases your Magicka and Stamina recovery by 12 percent if an Animal Companion ability is slotted.

Increases your Magicka and Stamina recovery by 12 percent if an Animal Companion ability is slotted. Advanced Species: Increases your Critical Damage by four percent for each Animal Companion ability slotted.

Warden’s Green Balance skill-line in ESO

Green Balance’s Ultimate

Secluded Grove: Swell a healing forest at the target location, instantly healing the most injured friendly target. The forest continues to heal you and your allies in the area every second for six seconds. Morphs Enchanted Forest: The same, but it heals more and you generate 20 Ultimate if the initial heal is used on a friendly target under half their Health. Healing Thicket: The same, but it heals more and the healing over time will continue to heal you or your allies for four seconds after leaving the forest.

Swell a healing forest at the target location, instantly healing the most injured friendly target. The forest continues to heal you and your allies in the area every second for six seconds.

Green Balance’s active skills

Fungal Growth: Seed a large area of mushrooms in front of you, healing you and your allies. Morphs Enchanted Growth: The same, but it heals more plus any target healed have their their Magicka and Stamina Recovery increased by 15 percent for 20 seconds. Soothing Spores: The same, but it heals more and also heals for 15 percent more on allies that are within eight meters of you.

Seed a large area of mushrooms in front of you, healing you and your allies. Healing Seed: Summon a field of flowers which blooms after six seconds, healing you and allies in the area. An ally within the field can activate the Harvest synergy, healing them over time. Morphs Budding Seeds: The same, but while the field grows, you and allies are healed over time. You can activate this ability again to cause it to instantly bloom. Corrupting Pollen: The same, but it heals more and enemies who enter the field have their healing received reduced by 16 percent and their Weapon and Spell Damage reduced.

Summon a field of flowers which blooms after six seconds, healing you and allies in the area. An ally within the field can activate the Harvest synergy, healing them over time. Living Vines: Grow vines to embrace you or the lowest health ally in front of you for 10 seconds. The vines heal the target each time they take damage. Morphs Leeching Vines: The same, but it heals more and the vines damage the target for 10 seconds, healing you and your allies every second when damaging that enemy. Living Trellis: The same, but when the vines expire, they heal the target for an additional for an extra amount.

Grow vines to embrace you or the lowest health ally in front of you for 10 seconds. The vines heal the target each time they take damage. Lotus Flower: Embrace the lotus blessing, causing your Light and fully-charged Heavy Attacks to restore Health to you or a nearby ally for 20 seconds. While active, it increases your Spell and Weapon Critical rating. Morphs Green Lotus: The same, but it restores more Health and heals two additional targets. Lotus Blossom: The same, but the duration is massively increased.

Embrace the lotus blessing, causing your Light and fully-charged Heavy Attacks to restore Health to you or a nearby ally for 20 seconds. While active, it increases your Spell and Weapon Critical rating. Nature’s Grasp: Launch a vine to swing yourself to an ally, healing them over time. You gain three Ultimate when this effect completes if you are in combat. Morphs Bursting Vines: The same, but it heals less but instantly, you gain more Ultimate when healing an ally under 60 percent Health while you are in combat. Nature’s Embrace: The same, but it heals a bit more and both you and the ally.

Launch a vine to swing yourself to an ally, healing them over time. You gain three Ultimate when this effect completes if you are in combat.

Green Balance’s passive skills

Accelerated Growth: When you heal yourself or an ally under 40 percent Health with a Green Balance ability you gain Major Mending, increasing your healing done by 16 percent for four seconds.

When you heal yourself or an ally under 40 percent Health with a Green Balance ability you gain Major Mending, increasing your healing done by 16 percent for four seconds. Nature’s Gift: When you heal an ally with a Green Balance ability, you gain Magicka or Stamina, whichever resource pool is lower. This effect can occur once every second.

When you heal an ally with a Green Balance ability, you gain Magicka or Stamina, whichever resource pool is lower. This effect can occur once every second. Emerald Moss: Increases your healing done with Green Balance abilities by two percent for each Green Balance ability slotted.

Increases your healing done with Green Balance abilities by two percent for each Green Balance ability slotted. Maturation: When you activate a heal on yourself or an ally you grant the target Minor Toughness, increasing their Max Health by 10 percent for 20 seconds.

Warden’s Winters’ Embrace skill-line in ESO

Winters’ Embrace’s Ultimate

Sleet Storm: Twist a violent storm around you, dealing Frost Damage overtime to enemies around you and reducing their Movement Speed by 40 percent. You and nearby have the damage taken reduced as well by 10 percent. Morphs Northern Storm: The same, but you also have your Weapon and Spell Damage for 30 seconds. Permafrost: The same, but you deal less damage over time, but it lasts longer, enemie’s Movement Speed is reduced by 70 percent, and they get the Chilled effect.

Twist a violent storm around you, dealing Frost Damage overtime to enemies around you and reducing their Movement Speed by 40 percent. You and nearby have the damage taken reduced as well by 10 percent.

Winters’ Embrace’s active skills

Frost Cloak: Wrap a thick cloak of ice around you and your allies. The ice grants increases your Physical and Spell Resistance for 20 seconds. Morphs Expansive Frost Cloak: The same, but the radius is increased and the cost reduced. Ice Fortress: The same, but the duration is increased and you have the damage taken reduced for 30 seconds.

Wrap a thick cloak of ice around you and your allies. The ice grants increases your Physical and Spell Resistance for 20 seconds. Impaling Shards: Conjure icy shards around you to skewer enemies in the area, dealing Frost Damage every second for 12 seconds. Enemies hit are overcome with bitter cold, reducing their Movement Speed by 30 percent for three seconds. Damage done is based on your Max Health, and has a higher chance to apply the Chilled status effect. Morphs Gripping Shards: The same, but it deals a bit more damage and immobilizes enemies around you. Winter’s Revenge: The same, it deals less damage but you can increase it by 30 percent when using a Destructive Staff, and it is not based on your Max Health anymore.

Conjure icy shards around you to skewer enemies in the area, dealing Frost Damage every second for 12 seconds. Enemies hit are overcome with bitter cold, reducing their Movement Speed by 30 percent for three seconds. Damage done is based on your Max Health, and has a higher chance to apply the Chilled status effect. Arctic Wind: Envelop yourself in winter winds, instantly healing you plus add an additional amount overtime. This ability scales off your Max Health. Morphs Arctic Blast: The same, but the first heal isn’t based on your Health and the winds persist for 20 seconds and chill your foes to the bone, dealing Frost Damage over time and stunning them after activating. The damage has a higher chance to apply the Chilled status effect as well. Polar Wind: The same, but the additional heal over time is greater and you also heal an ally nearby.

Envelop yourself in winter winds, instantly healing you plus add an additional amount overtime. This ability scales off your Max Health. Crystallized Shield: Spin a shield of ice around you, absorbing damage from three projectiles. Each time you absorb a projectile you gain two Ultimate. Morphs Crystallized Slab: The same, but it absorbs more damage and each time you absorb a projectile you launch an icy bolt back at the enemy, dealing Frost Damage and stunning them for three seconds. Shimmering Shield: The same, but you also get an extra three Ultimate every second for six seconds.

Spin a shield of ice around you, absorbing damage from three projectiles. Each time you absorb a projectile you gain two Ultimate. Frozen Gate: Summon an ancient portal. When triggered the enemy is teleported to you, immobilized for three seconds, dealt Frost Damage, and has their damage done reduced by 10 percent for four seconds. Morphs Frozen Device: The same, but it deals more damage and reduces enemies’ damage done by 10 percent for 4 seconds Frozen Retreat: The same, but it deals more damage and an ally in the portal can activate the Icy Escape synergy, teleporting them to you and increasing their Movement Speed by 30 percent for 8 seconds.

Summon an ancient portal. When triggered the enemy is teleported to you, immobilized for three seconds, dealt Frost Damage, and has their damage done reduced by 10 percent for four seconds.

Winters’ Embrace’s passive skills

Glacial Presence: Increase chance of applying Chilled to enemies with Winter’s Embrace abilities by 200 percent. Increases the damage of your Chilled status effect. This effect scales off your highest offensive stats.

Increase chance of applying Chilled to enemies with Winter’s Embrace abilities by 200 percent. Increases the damage of your Chilled status effect. This effect scales off your highest offensive stats. Frozen Armor: Increases your Physical and Spell Resistance for each Winter’s Embrace ability slotted.

Increases your Physical and Spell Resistance for each Winter’s Embrace ability slotted. Icy Aura: Reduce the effectiveness of snares applied to you by 15 percent.

Reduce the effectiveness of snares applied to you by 15 percent. Piercing Cold: Increases your damage done by two percent, which increases to 12 percent when wielding an Ice Staff.

