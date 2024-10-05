All Throne and Liberty Twitch drops and how to get them

While conquering the monsters and bosses in Throne and Liberty, you will need to have all the loot in your arsenal to grow stronger, and the Twitch drops will allow you to get some of it by just watching your favorite streamers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Throne and Liberty Twitch drops and earn the free rewards.

How to get Throne and Liberty Twitch drops

Fight the enemies. Image via Amazon Games

To get your hands on the Throne and Liberty Twitch drops, you will have to make your way to the official website and sign into your Twitch account. You should use the Twitch account that you’d usually use to watch the streamers and earn the rewards. After completing the first step, it’s time to link the platform where you play the game.

You can choose any of Steam, Xbox, or PlayStation and connect your existing account. After that, you will need to enter your credentials and sign into your account to link it successfully and move to the next step. After completing these steps, you can start watching the Twitch streamers playing the game.

As you clock in watch time with them for a few hours, you should get a notification stating you unlocked a free reward, and it’ll get automatically added to your account. If the notification doesn’t pop up, then you can check your Twitch drop inventory and track rewards’ progress.

You cannot hasten the process by watching multiple streams simultaneously, so just stick to one live stream and gain the free rewards. You have until Oct. 15 to watch the streamers and get the rewards directly into your inventory.

All Throne and Liberty Twitch drops, listed

Explore vast areas. Image via Amazon Games

Now that you have set up your account, here is the list of rewards you can earn simply by watching streamers with drops under the Throne and Liberty category on Twitch.

Hours Watching Streamers Rewards One hour Rare Imperial Bracelet Two hours 100 Ornate Coins Three hours Player Title: DaVinci’s Finest Four hours 150 Ornate Coins Eight hours The Great-Fanged Figmen (Amitoi) Ten hours The Caerulean Cygnus (Morph) 12 hours 250 Ornate Coins

The Ornate Coins help you to purchase cosmetics and progression items in the in-game shop, the Great-Fanged Figmen, the travel companion, and the Caerulean Cygnus, which allows you to roam around freely in Solisium.

