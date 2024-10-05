Throne and Liberty is one of this year’s latest MMORPGs. It has several features every good MMO should have, but one feature that isn’t clear in the game is how to trade items with friends. Here’s the one way to trade items and gear in Throne and Liberty.

How to trade with friends in Throne and Liberty

A look at the Auction House Menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, you cannot trade items with friends and other players straight from your inventory in Throne and Liberty. This is to prevent real money trading in the game and maintain a stable economy. While you can play with friends from several servers, you cannot share items directly. However, you can buy and sell items and gear by using the Auction House. To use the Auction House, you must first hit Level 40 and have the premium currency Lucent. This can be gained by simply playing through the game or purchasing it from the in-game store. You can earn Lucent by participating in cross-server wars, fighting Rift Stone bosses, participating in PvP events, and completing daily quests and missions.

To sell or buy items, you simply need to navigate to the item section in the in-game menu and click on the Auction House button. Push the ESC button and select Auction House on the upper right side of the menu. You can also push F9 to bring up the Auction House menu directly. Prices for items in the Auction House can range between 20 and 100 Lucent depending on the item’s worth and rarity. Blue and Epic items fetch higher prices, while lower-tier items and gear are quicker and easier to sell, especially if acquiring them in the game can be tedious.

It’s also best to keep in mind that there is a tax rate when selling items in the Auction House. The basic tax rate is 20%, but you could get charged extra if the buyer’s server is different from yours. This is called the Castle Tax Rate, and it is usually no more than an additional one percent of the price.

