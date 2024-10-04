How to get and use Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty

The endgame of Throne and Liberty is all about grinding dungeons and crafting the best gear. One of the resources you need to outfit yourself is the Dimensional Soul Shards. Here’s everything you need to know about Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty, including how to get and use them.

How to get Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty

Co-Op Dungeons

Come prepared.

Dimensional Soul Shards drop from level 50 Co-Op Dungeons. There are six Co-Op Dungeons in Throne and Liberty, and each drops a unique type of Dimensional Soul Shard. Check which Soul Shard you need, make sure you have enough Dimensional Contract Tokens (don’t mistake them for Abyssal Contract Tokens), and matchmake for the corresponding dungeon.

Here are all the Dimensional Soul Shards and their respective dungeons.

Dimensional Soul Shard Source Dimensional Soul Shard: Karnix Death’s Abyss Dimensional Soul Shard: Shaikal Cursed Wasteland Dimensional Soul Shard: Chimareus Temple of Slaughter Dimensional Soul Shard: Duke Magna Butcher’s Canyon Dimensional Soul Shard: Toublek Tyran’ts Isle Dimensional Soul Shard: Lequirus Cave of Destruction

Battle pass

A little bit extra.

You can also get Dimensional Soul Shards from the battle pass. Levels 26, 31, 33, 38, 39, and 48 have free and paid Dimensional Soul Shard Selection Chests as rewards. The chest allows you to choose a Dimensional Soul Shard you want, so it’s best to leave them until you have most of the Shards you need.

How to use Dimensional Soul Shards in Throne and Liberty

The best of the best.

Dimensional Soul Shards allow you to get your hands on quality purple weapons, armor, and accessories to kit out your endgame builds.

Here’s everything you can craft with Dimensional Soul Shards:

Equipment Selection Chest (of the corresponding dungeon)

Common Trait Unlockstone Bundle

Dimensional Essence: Salvation

Equipment Selection Chest requires you to collect 80 Dimensional Soul Shards of the corresponding dungeon to craft. These chests include armor and accessories with specific stats, so I highly recommend heading to an Armor Crafter and looking through the Armor Chests to see which one you need.

The Dimensional Essence: Salvation requires 10 of each Dimensional Soul Shard to craft. You can make it at the Accessories Crafter and spend them on purple weapons at the Weapon Crafter. It’s by far the best use of Dimensional Soul Shards in the game, as long as there’s a weapon that suits your build. Otherwise, you can look to make the Common Trait Unlockstone Bundle to open or convert traits on the existing equipment.

crafting vendors: You can only use Dimensional Soul Shards at senior (purple) vendors, which allow you to craft purple armor and weapons. These vendors become available as you progress the game in locations like Stonegard Castle.

