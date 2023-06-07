All Telvanni Peninsula CE Treasure Map locations in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO): Necrom

The Elder Scrolls Online launched its newest chapter, Necrom, this week, welcoming a new generation of Arcanists to Tamriel. Those who were eager to explore the Telvanni Peninsula and pre-ordered the chapter received a special letter in their inbox containing three treasure maps when the update went live on June 5.

These Telvanni Peninsula CE maps give clues as to where buried treasure lies, but like many maps, they can be tough to decipher. They’re all fairly vague, showing generic landscapes and terrain that, at first glance, seems like it could be found anywhere around the Telvanni Peninsula.

Here are all the Telvanni Peninsula CE Treasure Maps and the locations of their respective treasures.

Where to find the Apocrypha CE Treasure Map treasure

This treasure map has few discernible features. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This map might just be one of the most vague treasure maps we’ve ever seen. Its main features include some barnacle-like plants (have you seen Apocrypha and it’s strange fauna?) and a few giant rocks. But there is one discernible feature if you look closely in the background: a giant pillar with a crescent shape at the top.

How to get to Apocrypha in ESO: Necrom

To find this location, you’ll need to head to Apocrypha, Hermaeus Mora’s realm. When you first step onto the Telvanni Peninsula, it’s not immediately clear how to get to Apocrypha. Unlike with the peninsula, you won’t automatically have any wayshrines unlocked for you in the other realm. If you head to the Necrom Bindery marked on the map below, however, you’ll find two portals in the building. The red one on the left will take you to the northwestern-most wayshrine in Apocrypha, while the green one will take you to the opposite side of the realm, the southeastern-most wayshrine.

The buried treasure is located near the middle of the region but slightly closer to the western end. We recommend taking the red portal for the shortest travelling distance.

Frist head to the Necrom Bindery. Screenshot by Dot Esports Take the portal on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re in Apocrypha, head to the Apogee Nadir Wayshrine. The location of the treasure will be directly south of this wayshrine on top of a giant rock, as shown in the video below. It might take a couple of attempts to climb to the top of the boulder, but if you have a mount with plenty of speed, you’ll have an easier time with it than our low-level character did.

The buried treasure is tucked away atop a boulder. Video by Dot Esports

Where to find the Telvanni Peninsula CE Treasure Map I treasure

Keep an eye out for giant, tree-like mushrooms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest route to the Telvanni Peninsula CE Treasure Map I treasure is to fast travel to the Ald Isra Wayshrine and then head south along the road. Once you get to the fork in the road, travel directly east. There will be a choke in the river, and nearby you’ll see a giant, flat mushroom cap that’s lower to the ground than the others around it, as indicated in the screenshot below.

Travel to the Ald Isra Wayshrine to make things quicker. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look for a mushroom that’s lower to the ground than those around it. Screenshot by Dot Esports The treasure will be located just beneath the mushroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Directly south of this mushroom will be the dirt mound. Interact with the dirt to collect your treasure. We found a variety of weapons, a soul gem, a lead, and some gold.

Where to find the Telvanni Peninsula CE Treasure Map II treasure

This map clearly indicates the treasure is on the region’s coastline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the other two maps, the Telvanni Peninsula CE Treasure Map II is rather vague, but one thing is certain: It’s on the coast. The water in the map stretches on, indicating that it’s near the sea and not off the bank of the Telvanni Peninsula’s river or many ponds.

To find the treasure, you’ll need to first head to the Padomaic Crest Wayshrine, which is just north of Tel Dreloth on the southern side of the map. The dirt mound will be to the eastern side of Tel Dreloth, so get ready to run or call your mount to make things quicker.

Head to a location on the map, highlighted in the image below, which will be immediately north of a small, circular island off the coast.

Head due east of Tel Dreloth. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look for rocks that have spiny fin-like features. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll need to get your feet wet to get to the final treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The treasure will be buried next to a flat rock. You’ll have to get your feet wet to get there, but you won’t need to do any swimming to do so. Like in the previous chest, we found weapons and armor scaled to our character’s level and a soul gem.

