All Final Fantasy XIV server populations

When you first load into Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll need to find your character a new home, a realm. The options may seem limitless when it comes to picking realms, but you’ll still want to pick one that suits your playstyle and personal requirements.

If you already have friends playing in one of the realms, you’ll have it easy since it’ll save you from the decision-making process and you’ll instantly pick their realm and start your journey. Players who are looking to pick their first realm, however, will have more to consider.

While the most populated realms will always be the most common choice amongst players, they may not be the best pick for others. If you’re struggling to achieve high frames, for example, going with a less populated server can help increase your frames since there will be fewer players to render when you enter into crowded places.

On the other hand, picking a crowded server will mean more competition. Considering the number of players in a server, it can get harder to prove yourself as the player numbers increase. The most populated servers are often populated by the most active players as well, meaning you’re almost guaranteed to have players online at any time of the day.

Popular servers don’t always stay on top, though. Over time, they may lose their players to other servers for various reasons. Low population servers can also suddenly rise to the top if a streamer or content creator decides to play in them. This means that the list below can change at any time due to external factors.

Here are all the server populations in Final Fantasy XIV.

American Final Fantasy XIV realms

Realm NameTotal PopulationActive Population
Adamantoise87,82411,149
Balmung97,55112,727
Behemoth106,35112,890
Brynhildr110,14110,805
Cactuar92,19813,433
Coeurl97,96510,315
Diabolos114,07110,464
Excalibur83,90412,835
Exodus109,46811,295
Faerie100,21111,874
Famfrit112,54610,905
Gilgamesh94,53114,547
Goblin101,28210,122
Hyperion82,95412,025
Jenova93,27611,698
Lamia104,56310,938
Leviathan97,82013,868
Malboro114,2089,926
Mateus102,82711,033
Midgardsormr90,90811,437
Sargatanas91,01112,208
Siren97,89810,504
Ultros95,93112,052
Zalera98,57010,430

Japanese Final Fantasy XIV realms

Realm NameTotal PopulationActive Population
Aegis41,5217,103
Alexander40,2627,390
Anima40,2307,593
Asura41,2677,734
Atomos41,4286,894
Bahamut48,4678,006
Belias40,2847,467
Carbuncle45,4547,760
Chocobo50,4829,235
Durandal38,8326,887
Fenrir39,1757,239
Garuda40,3057,874
Gungnir40,8286,968
Hades43,2037,781
Ifrit40,8027,174
Ixion41,9887,459
Kujata48,1717,797
Mandragora46,2927,804
Masamune46,4507,582
Pandaemonium45,5787,262
Ramuh40,7167,206
Ridill41,2057,340
Shinryu45,1478,167
Tiamat36,5817,000
Titan43,0287,985
Tonberry77,26612,274
Typhon46,9227,233
Ultima42,2097,018
Unicorn41,6606,792
Valefor40,4096,776
Yojimbo40,1246,775
Zeromus39,2446,654

European Final Fantasy XIV realms

Realm NameTotal PopulationActive Population
Cerberus111,68012,465
Lich127,74710,421
Louisoix74,7638,835
Moogle112,90511,859
Odin108,76911,921
Omega73,0759,873
Phoienx115,42211,120
Ragnarok98,41413,229
Shiva112,10111,669
Spriggan30,7816,765
Twintania30,9756,927
Zodiark115,52710,597