All Final Fantasy XIV server populations

When you first load into Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll need to find your character a new home, a realm. The options may seem limitless when it comes to picking realms, but you’ll still want to pick one that suits your playstyle and personal requirements.
If you already have friends playing in one of the realms, you’ll have it easy since it’ll save you from the decision-making process and you’ll instantly pick their realm and start your journey. Players who are looking to pick their first realm, however, will have more to consider.
While the most populated realms will always be the most common choice amongst players, they may not be the best pick for others. If you’re struggling to achieve high frames, for example, going with a less populated server can help increase your frames since there will be fewer players to render when you enter into crowded places.
On the other hand, picking a crowded server will mean more competition. Considering the number of players in a server, it can get harder to prove yourself as the player numbers increase. The most populated servers are often populated by the most active players as well, meaning you’re almost guaranteed to have players online at any time of the day.
Popular servers don’t always stay on top, though. Over time, they may lose their players to other servers for various reasons. Low population servers can also suddenly rise to the top if a streamer or content creator decides to play in them. This means that the list below can change at any time due to external factors.
Here are all the server populations in Final Fantasy XIV.
American Final Fantasy XIV realms
|Realm Name
|Total Population
|Active Population
|Adamantoise
|87,824
|11,149
|Balmung
|97,551
|12,727
|Behemoth
|106,351
|12,890
|Brynhildr
|110,141
|10,805
|Cactuar
|92,198
|13,433
|Coeurl
|97,965
|10,315
|Diabolos
|114,071
|10,464
|Excalibur
|83,904
|12,835
|Exodus
|109,468
|11,295
|Faerie
|100,211
|11,874
|Famfrit
|112,546
|10,905
|Gilgamesh
|94,531
|14,547
|Goblin
|101,282
|10,122
|Hyperion
|82,954
|12,025
|Jenova
|93,276
|11,698
|Lamia
|104,563
|10,938
|Leviathan
|97,820
|13,868
|Malboro
|114,208
|9,926
|Mateus
|102,827
|11,033
|Midgardsormr
|90,908
|11,437
|Sargatanas
|91,011
|12,208
|Siren
|97,898
|10,504
|Ultros
|95,931
|12,052
|Zalera
|98,570
|10,430
Japanese Final Fantasy XIV realms
|Realm Name
|Total Population
|Active Population
|Aegis
|41,521
|7,103
|Alexander
|40,262
|7,390
|Anima
|40,230
|7,593
|Asura
|41,267
|7,734
|Atomos
|41,428
|6,894
|Bahamut
|48,467
|8,006
|Belias
|40,284
|7,467
|Carbuncle
|45,454
|7,760
|Chocobo
|50,482
|9,235
|Durandal
|38,832
|6,887
|Fenrir
|39,175
|7,239
|Garuda
|40,305
|7,874
|Gungnir
|40,828
|6,968
|Hades
|43,203
|7,781
|Ifrit
|40,802
|7,174
|Ixion
|41,988
|7,459
|Kujata
|48,171
|7,797
|Mandragora
|46,292
|7,804
|Masamune
|46,450
|7,582
|Pandaemonium
|45,578
|7,262
|Ramuh
|40,716
|7,206
|Ridill
|41,205
|7,340
|Shinryu
|45,147
|8,167
|Tiamat
|36,581
|7,000
|Titan
|43,028
|7,985
|Tonberry
|77,266
|12,274
|Typhon
|46,922
|7,233
|Ultima
|42,209
|7,018
|Unicorn
|41,660
|6,792
|Valefor
|40,409
|6,776
|Yojimbo
|40,124
|6,775
|Zeromus
|39,244
|6,654
European Final Fantasy XIV realms
|Realm Name
|Total Population
|Active Population
|Cerberus
|111,680
|12,465
|Lich
|127,747
|10,421
|Louisoix
|74,763
|8,835
|Moogle
|112,905
|11,859
|Odin
|108,769
|11,921
|Omega
|73,075
|9,873
|Phoienx
|115,422
|11,120
|Ragnarok
|98,414
|13,229
|Shiva
|112,101
|11,669
|Spriggan
|30,781
|6,765
|Twintania
|30,975
|6,927
|Zodiark
|115,527
|10,597