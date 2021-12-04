All Final Fantasy XIV server populations

When you first load into Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll need to find your character a new home, a realm. The options may seem limitless when it comes to picking realms, but you’ll still want to pick one that suits your playstyle and personal requirements.

If you already have friends playing in one of the realms, you’ll have it easy since it’ll save you from the decision-making process and you’ll instantly pick their realm and start your journey. Players who are looking to pick their first realm, however, will have more to consider.

While the most populated realms will always be the most common choice amongst players, they may not be the best pick for others. If you’re struggling to achieve high frames, for example, going with a less populated server can help increase your frames since there will be fewer players to render when you enter into crowded places.

On the other hand, picking a crowded server will mean more competition. Considering the number of players in a server, it can get harder to prove yourself as the player numbers increase. The most populated servers are often populated by the most active players as well, meaning you’re almost guaranteed to have players online at any time of the day.

Popular servers don’t always stay on top, though. Over time, they may lose their players to other servers for various reasons. Low population servers can also suddenly rise to the top if a streamer or content creator decides to play in them. This means that the list below can change at any time due to external factors.

Here are all the server populations in Final Fantasy XIV.

American Final Fantasy XIV realms

Realm Name Total Population Active Population Adamantoise 87,824 11,149 Balmung 97,551 12,727 Behemoth 106,351 12,890 Brynhildr 110,141 10,805 Cactuar 92,198 13,433 Coeurl 97,965 10,315 Diabolos 114,071 10,464 Excalibur 83,904 12,835 Exodus 109,468 11,295 Faerie 100,211 11,874 Famfrit 112,546 10,905 Gilgamesh 94,531 14,547 Goblin 101,282 10,122 Hyperion 82,954 12,025 Jenova 93,276 11,698 Lamia 104,563 10,938 Leviathan 97,820 13,868 Malboro 114,208 9,926 Mateus 102,827 11,033 Midgardsormr 90,908 11,437 Sargatanas 91,011 12,208 Siren 97,898 10,504 Ultros 95,931 12,052 Zalera 98,570 10,430

Japanese Final Fantasy XIV realms

Realm Name Total Population Active Population Aegis 41,521 7,103 Alexander 40,262 7,390 Anima 40,230 7,593 Asura 41,267 7,734 Atomos 41,428 6,894 Bahamut 48,467 8,006 Belias 40,284 7,467 Carbuncle 45,454 7,760 Chocobo 50,482 9,235 Durandal 38,832 6,887 Fenrir 39,175 7,239 Garuda 40,305 7,874 Gungnir 40,828 6,968 Hades 43,203 7,781 Ifrit 40,802 7,174 Ixion 41,988 7,459 Kujata 48,171 7,797 Mandragora 46,292 7,804 Masamune 46,450 7,582 Pandaemonium 45,578 7,262 Ramuh 40,716 7,206 Ridill 41,205 7,340 Shinryu 45,147 8,167 Tiamat 36,581 7,000 Titan 43,028 7,985 Tonberry 77,266 12,274 Typhon 46,922 7,233 Ultima 42,209 7,018 Unicorn 41,660 6,792 Valefor 40,409 6,776 Yojimbo 40,124 6,775 Zeromus 39,244 6,654

European Final Fantasy XIV realms