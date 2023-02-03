Minecraft Legends Overworld features magic, mystery, and mayhem

The launch date for Minecraft Legends is quickly approaching and Mojang has now unveiled a massive amount of information about what the Overworld will look like in this game. The Overworld region is essential to Minecraft Legends gameplay and comes packed with a lot of content for players to delve into.

While classic Minecraft is known for being a very building-centric game, Minecraft Legends is taking a vastly different approach. Mojang said that “instead of playing block by block,” Minecraft Legends will ask players to “play thought by thought” when navigating through the Overworld.

Image via Mojang

With this unique style of gameplay, players will need to act fast and use their resources accordingly. Both aspects tie in with the Overworld region of the game, which is what Mojang shared new information about.

Mojang provided a blog post deep dive into everything that Minecraft Legends players need to know about the Overworld region of the game and in doing so granted players a better understanding of what the gameplay in the Minecraft spin-off game will look like.

The Well of Fate

Players’ journey in Minecraft Legends begins at the mysterious Well of Fate. This structure allows players to upgrade abilities of their choice, unlock new allies, and increase the number of allies that they can have at once. All of these upgrade types will be essential for players seeking to progress through Minecraft Legends’ main storyline.

In addition to its many important gameplay features, the Well of Fate also acts as a fast travel point.

Image via Mojang

Villages

The villages in Minecraft Legends also come with fast travel points in the form of village fountains. Players will oftentimes need to reach a village as quickly as possible to protect it from the Piglins’ corruption, which is why every village comes with a special fountain that players can teleport to.

These fountains will always work as teleportation pints as long as they are in sound condition. The village fountains are also extremely tempting to the Piglins, which is why players must rush to rescue a village as soon as an attack begins.

Image via Mojang

Continuously protecting villages and the villagers that inhabit them will grant players bountiful rewards. The village fountain has a special chest located on it that the friendly villagers will always place resources in for the player to take. But if the Piglins successfully take over a village, the chest rewards cannot be claimed by players anymore.

Ore veins

The Overworld is packed with helpful resources that players can use to strengthen their fight against the Piglins. Minecraft Legends doesn’t feature mining in the way that regular Minecraft players might expect, but those precious Ores are still immensely important.

Players will need to use the magical floating Allay Minecraft mob to gain helpful resources. The resources that players collect will allow them to craft structures, spawn helpful allies, and improve existing buildings. All of these actions are immensely important for Minecraft Legends’ gameplay.

Image via Mojang

Ore veins containing precious ores can be found all around the Overworld in Minecraft Legends. Players can check their maps to see which materials are available in which biome to make this process easier.

Boosts and obstacles

While in classic Minecraft players can choose to explore the world on their own or ride a horse, board a boat, hop in a minecart, or otherwise choose from various transportation modes, exploration in Minecraft Legends functions very differently. Players will not be venturing around the world on foot and instead will always be on a mount.

This doesn’t mean that exploration will be easy, though, since the Overworld comes with treacherous and challenging terrain to navigate. Players will thus need to figure out how to traverse towering mountains and deep ravines.

Image via Mojang

These tasks are made easier with bounce caps and speed wheat, both of which are immensely important in helping players navigate through the more challenging areas of the Overworld. Bounce caps will help players bounce around to soar over obstacles while speed wheat will help players traverse around more quickly.

Players will also need to be careful when exploring because the Overworld also comes with some perilous obstacles. Around the world, players may come into contact with poison vines that immediately end the helpful effects of both the bounce caps and speed wheat.

Piglins

The antagonists of Minecraft Legends are the pesky Piglins that insist on starting mayhem wherever they go. Piglins will be found running unchecked all around the Overworld in search of chaos to cause.

This means that players may come across groups of Piglins during their Overworld travels. Dealing with them is not only important for helping to restore peace but also may come with rewards as vanquished Piglins are sometimes carrying Lapis, which is an important resource that players can use to summon new allies.

Image via Mojang

Treasure and friends

Minecraft Legends can be a dangerous game and players can potentially find that they’ve failed to protect the villages and Piglins have thus overrun the Overworld. In these situations, players might not know what to do since they are lacking resources.

Image via Mojang

Luckily, resources not only regenerate naturally around the world but there are also powerful treasure chests that players can loot. Throughout the Overworld, there are scattered Allay chests containing powerful resources sure to help players in their battle against Piglins.

These Allay chests may be hidden away or simply lying around in plain sight so players will want to always be scanning their surroundings to make sure that they don’t miss one. The chests contain random materials and can only be unlocked by Allays themselves. To have an Allay unlock a chest and receive its loot, all players need to do is play their music-loving flying friend the right song.

Image via Mojang

Players can explore all that Minecraft Legends has to offer when it is released on April 18. The Minecraft spin-off game will be available on many different platforms including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.