When does Minecraft Legends release?

During the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, many new games were revealed, and Microsoft also gave some release dates for previously announced games. Minecraft Legends was rumored to show up in the show, although no one knew the title before the showcase.

Minecraft Legends is set to be a real-time strategy game, meaning it will look a little different from its origin game and Minecraft Dungeons.

Players first saw some cinematic footage where a villager can be seen reading a book to a younger villager. Bright, colorful landscapes filled the screen with lush green grass and flowers, only to fade to a nightmarish Nether invasion.

Piglins have arrived in the Overworld, threatening the land and its inhabitants, and it’s up to the player and their allies to save the Overworld. Players must lead their teams through strategic battles to protect their homes and lives. If they fail, the Overworld will fall to the piglins.

Minecraft Legends release date

Right now, there is no solid release date for Minecraft Legends beyond 2023. The game will likely launch in the first half of next year since Microsoft said all games featured would launch within 12 months. So fans can expect to get their hands on the game sometime within the first six months of 2023.

When the game does launch, it will be released on Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC and Game Pass. To keep abreast of the news, including when a solid release date is announced, head over to the Minecraft Legends website.