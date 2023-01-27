Minecraft’s upcoming armor trim update in 1.20 has players divided

Although Minecraft has been around for over a decade, Mojang still consistently delivers new content for players to delve into. The next major update is Version 1.20 which players already expected to feature many exciting additions like camels, hanging signs, and bamboo wood, but another surprising feature was revealed on Jan. 24 when Mojang unveiled armor trims.

Armor trims will be arriving in the 1.20 update and add the new armor customization ability. The 23W04A Java Snapshot introduced them to players as a feature that allows them to mix and match different materials and patterns to create armor that is uniquely their own.

Introducing armor trims, a NEW 1.20 feature available to try in today's snapshot!



Customize the look of your armor: Find smithing template items throughout the world and take them to a smithing table. Mix and match materials to create your own special look!

This feature has been met with immense excitement among the Minecraft community but has also stirred up some controversy that has players divided. The discourse is surrounding whether or not armor trims should come with functionality or be purely decorative.

The main reason that this is on players’ minds is due to how gold armor works in the Nether. Any seasoned Minecraft player likely knows that wearing a piece of gold armor in the Nether is essential for ensuring that most Piglins, besides the ones that are located in Bastion Remnants which are always hostile, won’t attack.

This has always been a bit of a nuisance for players since gold armor is not very protective or tough and the Nether is extremely dangerous. Most players would much rather wear a full-on set of iron, diamond, or Netherite armor when visiting, but choosing any of these options will render the Piglins angry and result in an even more dangerous dimension to explore.

Thus, pretty much any player that is venturing through a portal to the Nether prioritizes equipping a singular piece of gold armor, usually either boots or a helmet. But the introduction of armor trims has players wondering whether this feature should purely be a cosmetic one or have added function.

Armor trims function as unique patterns that players can apply to their armor for a truly customizable experience. This means that players can have armor that features more than one material, such as gold trim on Netherite armor, which was not possible previously. Up until now, all armor pieces looked almost exactly the same except for their differing colors that reflected the material that they were created with.

The debate over function versus fashion originated among the community with gold and the Nether in mind. Players wondered if gold trim on better armor could work to protect them from Piglins in the Nether and the idea spiraled onward from there.

After first considering applying gold on any armor granting protection against Piglins, some members of the community began to theorize functions for other materials. With this feature, players wondered if perhaps they could utilize Netherite trim to make other armors tougher or apply Lapis Lazuli for enchanting equipment to cost fewer levels.

But many within the community pointed out that granting effects for specific materials would then take away from armor trims as a cosmetic update since players would instead be focused on effects rather than making the armor look how they want. Instead of encouraging players to create the armor they felt best suited them, they would likely instead be focusing on what effects a different combination could give them which would lead to Minecraft players once again all looking the same since there would almost certainly be one best option that everyone would utilize.

If gold armor trim makes it so piglins don't get upset at players anymore, it's not a cosmetic, it's a gameplay upgrade. Which means it'd be the only options players pick.. definitely should stay as a cosmetic — fWhip : Bryce (@Failwhip) January 26, 2023

Because of this, the general Minecraft community seems to be fairly divided over whether armor trims should come with unique functions or not. Some players love the idea of new ways to upgrade and improve their gameplay experience while others prefer to focus on designing the armor however they see fit.

i think itd be cool if all of the trim materials had different effects like lapis could make enchants a little bit cheaper(i havent enchanted in a while idk) netherite makes you take less damage to fire redstone sends a weak signal/keeps those leaf things up a bit longer etc — Skryypt (@skryypt) January 26, 2023

While it would be cool if gold trim had that feature, I wouldn’t want it to become the only “correct” choice. Part of the fun of cosmetics is that there’s no right choice, I think. Every player should choose whatever colors they want, not what has the best features — Umbri (@Umbrify_) January 26, 2023

For now, armor trims remain purely cosmetic. But considering that the 1.20 update has only been released in snapshots thus far, it is possible that Mojang will see the community talking and choose to develop it into something more.

Regardless of whether you prefer armor trim as a fun way to personalize your gear or love the idea of it granting unique benefits, armor trim is certainly an exciting and unexpected addition to the world of Minecraft that allows players to express themselves and better customize their own experience.