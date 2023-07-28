Inventory of all items in Minecraft: Blocks, weapons, wood, and more

While playing Minecraft, you are bound to come across innumerable items, and a lot of these are almost necessary for you when making your way through this sandbox world.
In Minecraft, items are defined as objects that exist only within the player’s inventory and hands, or are displayed within item frames, glow item frames, or armor stands.
Since Minecraft has a ton of content, it isn’t very easy to keep a note of all the items that you need to be aware of in the game.
That’s not something you need to be worried about, however, since we have compiled every single item available in Minecraft in our list below.
Item behavior
Some items in Minecraft can be placed in the world as blocks or entities. For example, boats turn into entities when placed, while beds turn into a group of blocks. Items displayed in the hotbar have their names briefly displayed above the HUD.
To display an item in the game environment, it must be placed in an item frame. Items that are not placed as blocks will despawn after five minutes if they are not picked up by a player, mob, hopper, minecart with hopper, or destroyed by fire, lava, cactus, or explosions.
Submerged objects ascend towards the water’s edge and are propelled along with the surface current. Hoppers draw in any items that are placed above them.
Most items stack to 64 but some only stack to 16, and others don’t at all. All types of items, however, can be stacked up to 127 through inventory editing.
List of every item in Minecraft
Armors
- Boots
- Leather Boots
- Chainmail Boots
- Gold Boots
- Iron Boots
- Diamond Boots
- Netherite Boots
- Chestplate
- Leather Chestplate
- Chainmail Chestplate
- Gold Chestplate
- Iron Chestplate
- Diamond Chestplate
- Netherite Chestplate
- Helmet
- Leather Helmet
- Chainmail Helmet
- Gold Helmet
- Iron Helmet
- Diamond Helmet
- Netherite Helmet
- Leggings
- Leather Leggings
- Chainmail Leggings
- Gold Leggings
- Iron Leggings
- Diamond Leggings
- Netherite Leggings
Blocks
- Amethyst Block
- Anvil
- Bamboo Mosaic
- Bamboo Planks
- Block of Bamboo
- Barrel
- Basalt
- Beacon
- Bedrock
- Beehive
- Bell
- Blast Furnace
- Block of Coal
- Block of Copper
- Block of Diamond
- Block of Emerald
- Block of Gold
- Block of Iron
- Block of Netherite
- Block of Quartz
- Block of Raw Copper
- Block of Raw Gold
- Block of Raw Iron
- Blue Ice
- Bone
- Bookshelf
- Brewing Stand
- Brick
- Brown Mushroom Block
- Buddy Amethyst
- Cactus
- Calcite
- Cartography Table
- Cauldron
- Cherry Leaves
- Cherry Log
- Cherry Planks
- Cherry Sapling
- Chest
- Chiseled Bookshelf
- Chiseled Deepslate
- Chiseled Nether Brick
- Chiseled Polished Blackstone
- Chiseled Quartz Block
- Chiseled Red Sandstone
- Chiseled Sandstone
- Chiseled Stone Brick
- Chorus Flower
- Chorus Plant
- Clay
- Coarse Dirt
- Cobbled Deepslate
- Cobblestone
- Composter
- Concrete
- Concrete Powder
- Coral Blocks
- Cracked Deepslate Brick
- Cracked Deepslate Tile
- Cracked Nether Brick
- Cracked Polished Blackstone Brick
- Cracked Stone Brick
- Crafting Table
- Crimson Nylium
- Crying Obsidian
- Cut Red Sandstone
- Cut Sandstone
- Dark Prismarine
- Decorated Pot
- Deepslate Brick
- Deepslate Tile
- Dirt
- Dirt Path
- Dispenser
- Dried Kelp
- Dripstone Block
- Dropper
- Enchantment Table
- End Portal
- End Stone
- End Stone Brick
- Ender Chest
- Farmland
- Fletching Table
- Furnace
- Gilded Blackstone
- Glass
- Glass Pane
- Glazed Terracotta
- Glowstone
- Grass
- Gravel
- Grindstone
- Hanging Sign
- Hay
- Honey
- Honeycomb
- Hopper
- Ice
- Infested Stone
- Jack-O-Lantern
- Jukebox
- Lapis Lazuli
- Lectern
- Lodestone
- Loom
- Magma Block
- Melon
- Monster Spawner
- Moss Block
- Mossy Cobblestone
- Mossy Stone Brick
- Mud
- Mushroom
- Mushroom Block
- Mushroom Stem
- Mycelium
- Nether Brick
- Nether Wart Block
- Netherrack
- Note Block
- Observer
- Obsidian
- Packed Ice
- Piglin Head
- Pillar Quartz Block
- Pink Petals
- Pitcher Plant
- Piston
- Planks
- Podzol
- Polished Basalt
- Polished Blackstone Brick
- Prismarine
- Prismarine Brick
- Pumpkin
- Purpur
- Purpur Pillar
- Quartz Brick
- Redstone
- Red Mushroom Block
- Red Nether Brick
- Red Sandstone
- Redstone Lamp
- Reinforced Deepslate
- Respawn Anchor
- Rooted Dirt
- Sandstone
- Scaffolding
- Sculk
- Sculk Catalyst
- Sculk Sensor
- Sculk Shrieker
- Sea Lantern
- Shulker Box
- Shroomlight
- Slab
- Slime
- Smithing Table
- Smoker
- Smooth Basalt
- Smooth Quartz Block
- Smooth Red Sandstone
- Smooth Sandstone
- Smooth Stone
- Sniffer Egg
- Snow
- Soul Sand
- Soul Soil
- Sticky Piston
- Stone Bricks
- Stonecutter
- Suspicious Gravel
- Suspicious Sand
- Terracotta
- Torchflower
- TNT
- Trapped Chest
- Tuff
- Warped Nylium
- Warped Wart Block
- Wet Sponge
- Wood
- Wool
- Workbench
Dyes
- Black Dye
- Blue Dye
- Brown Dye
- Cyan Dye
- Gray Dye
- Green Dye
- Light Blue
- Light Gray Dye
- Lime Dye
- Magenta Dye
- Orange Dye
- Pink Dye
- Purple Dye
- Red Dye
- White Dye
- Yellow Dye
Enchantment books
- Aqua Affinity
- Bane of Arthropods
- Blast Protection
- Channeling
- Curse of Binding
- Curse of Vanishing
- Depth Strider
- Efficiency
- Feather Falling
- Fire Aspect
- Fire Protection
- Flame
- Fortune
- Frost Walker
- Impaling
- Infinity
- Knockback
- Looting
- Loyalty
- Luck of the Sea
- Lure
- Mending
- Quick Charge
- Piercing
- Multishot
- Power
- Projectile Protection
- Protection
- Punch
- Respiration
- Riptide
- Sharpness
- Silk Touch
- Smite
- Soul Speed
- Sweeping Edge
- Swift Sneak
- Thorns
- Unbreaking
Food
- Apple
- Baked Potato
- Beetroot
- Beetroot Soup
- Bread
- Cake
- Carrot
- Chorus Fruit
- Clownfish
- Cocoa Bean
- Cooked Beef
- Cooked Chicken
- Cooked Cod
- Cooked Mutton
- Cooked Porkchop
- Cooked Rabbit
- Cooked Salmon
- Cookie
- Enchanted Golden Apple
- Golden Apple
- Grilled Fish
- Honey
- Kelp
- Melon Slice
- Milk
- Mushroom Stew
- Potato
- Pumpkin Pie
- Poisonous Potato
- Porkchop
- Rabbit Stew
- Raw Beef
- Raw Chicken
- Raw Cod
- Raw Mutton
- Raw Rabbit
- Rotten Flesh
- Salmon
- Suspicious Stew
- Sweet Berries
Flowers
- Allium
- Azure Bluet
- Blue Orchid
- Cornflower
- Dandelion
- Dripleaf
- Lilac
- Lily of the Valley
- Orange Tulip
- Oxeye Daisy
- Pink Tulip
- Peony
- Poppy
- Red Tulip
- Rose Bush
- Sunflower
- Tulip
- White Rose
- Wither Rose
Ingredients
- Blaze Powder
- Dragon’s Breath
- Egg
- Fermented Spider Eye
- Ghast Tear
- Glistering Melon
- Glowstone Dust
- Golden Carrot
- Gunpowder
- Magma Cream
- Nether Wart
- Puffer Fish
- Redstone Dust
- Spider Eye
- Sugar
Miscellaneous
- Activator Rail
- Amethyst Shard
- Armor Stand
- Azalea
- Bamboo
- Banner
- Beetroot Seeds
- Blaze Powder
- Blaze Rod
- Bone
- Bone meal
- Book
- Book and Quill
- Bowl
- Brush
- Brick
- Brown Mushroom
- Button
- Campfire
- Carpet
- Charcoal
- Clay
- Coal
- Conduit
- Charcoal
- Cobweb
- Cocoa Beans
- Copper Ingot
- Coral
- Crimson Fungus
- Daylight Sensor
- Detector Rail
- Diamond
- Door
- Dragon Egg
- Echo Shard
- Emerald
- End Crystal
- End Rod
- Ender Pearl
- Eye of Ender
- Feather
- Fence
- Fence Gate
- Fireworks
- Flint
- Flower Pot
- Froglight
- Frogspawn
- Gallery
- Glow Lichen
- Gold Ingot
- Gold Nugget
- Glow Ink Sac
- Heart of the Sea
- Honey Bottle
- Hopper
- Ink Sac
- Iron Bar
- Iron Bucket
- Iron Ingot
- Iron Nugget
- Item Frame
- Ladder
- Lapis Lazuli
- Lava Bucket
- Leather
- Lever
- Lily Pad
- Mangrove Roots
- Music Disc
- Mob Skulls
- Name Tag
- Nether Bricks
- Nether Quartz
- Nether Star
- Nether Wart
- Nether Wart Seeds
- Netherite Ingot
- Netherite Scrap
- Painting
- Paper
- Phantom Membrane
- Pitcher Pod
- Pointed Dripstone
- Popped Chorus Fruit
- Pottery Sherds
- Powered Rail
- Prismarine Crystal
- Prismarine Shard
- Pumpkin Seeds
- Rabbit’s Foot
- Rabbit Hide
- Rail
- Raw Copper
- Raw Gold
- Raw Iron
- Records
- Recovery Compass
- Red Mushroom
- Redstone Compactor
- Redstone Dust
- Redstone Rail
- Redstone Repeater
- Redstone Torch
- Scute
- Seagrass
- Shulker Shell
- Sign
- Slimeball
- Smithing Templates
- Snowball
- Soul Campfire
- Spore Blossom
- Stair
- Stick
- String
- Totem of Undying
- Top Snow
- Torch
- Trapdoor
- Tripwire
- Tripwire Hook
- Wall
- Warped Fungus
- Water Bucket
- Pressure Plate
- Wheat
- Wheat Seeds
Potions
- Awkward Potion
- Mundane Potion
- Potion of Fire Resistance
- Potion of Harming
- Potion of Healing
- Potion of Invisibility
- Potion of Leaping
- Potion of Night Vision
- Potion of Poison
- Potion of Regeneration
- Potion of Swiftness
- Potion of Strength
- Potion of Slow Falling
- Potion of Slowness
- Potion of the Turtle Master
- Potion of Water Breathing
- Potion of Weakness
- Water Bottle
Ore Blocks
- Ancient Debris
- Coal Ore
- Copper Ore
- Diamond Ore
- Emerald Ore
- Gold Ore
- Iron Ore
- Lapis Lazuli Ore
- Nether Gold Ore
- Nether Quartz Ore
- Redstone Ore
Spawn Eggs
- Allay Spawn Egg
- Axolotl Spawn Egg
- Bat Spawn Egg
- Bee Spawn Egg
- Blaze Spawn Egg
- Camel Spawn Egg
- Cat Spawn Egg
- Cave Spider Spawn Egg
- Chicken Spawn Egg
- Cod Spawn Egg
- Cow Spawn Egg
- Creeper Spawn Egg
- Dolphin Spawn Egg
- Donkey Spawn Egg
- Drowned Spawn Egg
- Elder Guardian Spawn Egg
- Enderman Spawn Egg
- Endermite Spawn Egg
- Evoker Spawn Egg
- Fox Spawn Egg
- Frog Spawn Egg
- Ghast Spawn Egg
- Glow Squid Spawn Egg
- Goat Spawn Egg
- Guardian Spawn Egg
- Hoglin Spawn Egg
- Horse Spawn Egg
- Husk Spawn Egg
- Llama Spawn Egg
- Magma Cube Spawn Egg
- Mooshroom Spawn Egg
- Mule Spawn Egg
- Spawn NPC
- Ocelot Spawn Egg
- Panda Spawn Egg
- Parrot Spawn Egg
- Phantom Spawn Egg
- Pig Spawn Egg
- Piglin Spawn Egg
- Piglin Brute Spawn Egg
- Pillager Spawn Egg
- Polar Bear Spawn Egg
- Pufferfish Spawn Egg
- Rabbit Spawn Egg
- Ravager Spawn Egg
- Salmon Spawn Egg
- Sheep Spawn Egg
- Shulker Spawn Egg
- Silverfish Spawn Egg
- Skeleton Horse Spawn Egg
- Skeleton Spawn Egg
- Slime Spawn Egg
- Sniffer Spawn Egg
- Spider Spawn Egg
- Squid Spawn Egg
- Stray Spawn Egg
- Strider Spawn Egg
- Tadpole Spawn Egg
- Trader Llama Spawn Egg
- Tropical Fish Spawn Egg
- Turtle Spawn Egg
- Vex Spawn Egg
- Villager Spawn Egg
- Vindicator Spawn Egg
- Wandering Trader Spawn Egg
- Warden Spawn Egg
- Witch Spawn Egg
- Wither Skeleton Spawn Egg
- Wolf Spawn Egg
- Zoglin Spawn Egg
- Zombie Horse Spawn Egg
- Zombie Spawn Egg
- Zombie Villager Spawn Egg
- Zombified Piglin Spawn Egg
Tools
- Axe
- Bottle o’ Enchanting
- Bucket
- Carrot on a Stick
- Clock
- Compass
- Elytra
- Fishing Rod
- Fire Charge
- Flint and Steel
- Glass Bottle
- Hoe
- Horse Armor
- Lead
- Map
- Pickaxe
- Saddle
- Shears
- Shovel
- Spyglass
- Warped Fungus on a Stick
- Written Book
Transportation
- Boat
- Minecart
- Powered Minecart
- Storage Minecart
- TNT Minecart
Weapons
- Arrow
- Arrow of Decay
- Arrow of Fire Resistance
- Arrow of Harming
- Arrow of Healing
- Arrow of Invisibility
- Arrow of Leaping
- Arrow of Luck
- Arrow of Night Vision
- Arrow of Poison
- Arrow of Regeneration
- Arrow of Slow Falling
- Arrow of Slowness
- Arrow of Splashing
- Arrow of Strength
- Arrow of Swiftness
- Arrow of the Turtle Master
- Arrow of Water Breathing
- Arrow of Weakness
- Bow
- Crossbow
- Shield
- Snowball
- Swords
- Tipped Arrow
- Trident
- Uncraftable Arrow
Wood
- Acacia
- Bamboo
- Birch
- Crimson Hyphae
- Dark Oak
- Jungle
- Mangrove
- Oak
- Spruce
- Warper Hyphae