Inventory of all items in Minecraft: Blocks, weapons, wood, and more

While playing Minecraft, you are bound to come across innumerable items, and a lot of these are almost necessary for you when making your way through this sandbox world.

In Minecraft, items are defined as objects that exist only within the player’s inventory and hands, or are displayed within item frames, glow item frames, or armor stands.

Since Minecraft has a ton of content, it isn’t very easy to keep a note of all the items that you need to be aware of in the game.

That’s not something you need to be worried about, however, since we have compiled every single item available in Minecraft in our list below.

Item behavior

Some items in Minecraft can be placed in the world as blocks or entities. For example, boats turn into entities when placed, while beds turn into a group of blocks. Items displayed in the hotbar have their names briefly displayed above the HUD.

To display an item in the game environment, it must be placed in an item frame. Items that are not placed as blocks will despawn after five minutes if they are not picked up by a player, mob, hopper, minecart with hopper, or destroyed by fire, lava, cactus, or explosions.

Submerged objects ascend towards the water’s edge and are propelled along with the surface current. Hoppers draw in any items that are placed above them.

Most items stack to 64 but some only stack to 16, and others don’t at all. All types of items, however, can be stacked up to 127 through inventory editing.

List of every item in Minecraft

Armors

Boots Leather Boots Chainmail Boots Gold Boots Iron Boots Diamond Boots Netherite Boots

Chestplate Leather Chestplate Chainmail Chestplate Gold Chestplate Iron Chestplate Diamond Chestplate Netherite Chestplate

Helmet Leather Helmet Chainmail Helmet Gold Helmet Iron Helmet Diamond Helmet Netherite Helmet

Leggings Leather Leggings Chainmail Leggings Gold Leggings Iron Leggings Diamond Leggings Netherite Leggings



Blocks

Amethyst Block

Anvil

Bamboo Mosaic

Bamboo Planks

Block of Bamboo

Barrel

Basalt

Beacon

Bedrock

Beehive

Bell

Blast Furnace

Block of Coal

Block of Copper

Block of Diamond

Block of Emerald

Block of Gold

Block of Iron

Block of Netherite

Block of Quartz

Block of Raw Copper

Block of Raw Gold

Block of Raw Iron

Blue Ice

Bone

Bookshelf

Brewing Stand

Brick

Brown Mushroom Block

Buddy Amethyst

Cactus

Calcite

Cartography Table

Cauldron

Cherry Leaves

Cherry Log

Cherry Planks

Cherry Sapling

Chest

Chiseled Bookshelf

Chiseled Deepslate

Chiseled Nether Brick

Chiseled Polished Blackstone

Chiseled Quartz Block

Chiseled Red Sandstone

Chiseled Sandstone

Chiseled Stone Brick

Chorus Flower

Chorus Plant

Clay

Coarse Dirt

Cobbled Deepslate

Cobblestone

Composter

Concrete

Concrete Powder

Coral Blocks

Cracked Deepslate Brick

Cracked Deepslate Tile

Cracked Nether Brick

Cracked Polished Blackstone Brick

Cracked Stone Brick

Crafting Table

Crimson Nylium

Crying Obsidian

Cut Red Sandstone

Cut Sandstone

Dark Prismarine

Decorated Pot

Deepslate Brick

Deepslate Tile

Dirt

Dirt Path

Dispenser

Dried Kelp

Dripstone Block

Dropper

Enchantment Table

End Portal

End Stone

End Stone Brick

Ender Chest

Farmland

Fletching Table

Furnace

Gilded Blackstone

Glass

Glass Pane

Glazed Terracotta

Glowstone

Grass

Gravel

Grindstone

Hanging Sign

Hay

Honey

Honeycomb

Hopper

Ice

Infested Stone

Jack-O-Lantern

Jukebox

Lapis Lazuli

Lectern

Lodestone

Loom

Magma Block

Melon

Monster Spawner

Moss Block

Mossy Cobblestone

Mossy Stone Brick

Mud

Mushroom

Mushroom Block

Mushroom Stem

Mycelium

Nether Brick

Nether Wart Block

Netherrack

Note Block

Observer

Obsidian

Packed Ice

Piglin Head

Pillar Quartz Block

Pink Petals

Pitcher Plant

Piston

Planks

Podzol

Polished Basalt

Polished Blackstone Brick

Prismarine

Prismarine Brick

Pumpkin

Purpur

Purpur Pillar

Quartz Brick

Redstone

Red Mushroom Block

Red Nether Brick

Red Sandstone

Redstone Lamp

Reinforced Deepslate

Respawn Anchor

Rooted Dirt

Sandstone

Scaffolding

Sculk

Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Sensor

Sculk Shrieker

Sea Lantern

Shulker Box

Shroomlight

Shulker Box

Slab

Slime

Smithing Table

Smoker

Smooth Basalt

Smooth Quartz Block

Smooth Red Sandstone

Smooth Sandstone

Smooth Stone

Sniffer Egg

Snow

Soul Sand

Soul Soil

Sticky Piston

Stone Bricks

Stonecutter

Suspicious Gravel

Suspicious Sand

Terracotta

Torchflower

TNT

Trapped Chest

Tuff

Warped Nylium

Warped Wart Block

Wet Sponge

Wood

Wool

Workbench

A few of the valuable items in Minecraft. Image via Mojang Studios

Dyes

Black Dye

Blue Dye

Brown Dye

Cyan Dye

Gray Dye

Green Dye

Light Blue

Light Gray Dye

Lime Dye

Magenta Dye

Orange Dye

Pink Dye

Purple Dye

Red Dye

White Dye

Yellow Dye

Enchantment books

Aqua Affinity

Bane of Arthropods

Blast Protection

Channeling

Curse of Binding

Curse of Vanishing

Depth Strider

Efficiency

Feather Falling

Fire Aspect

Fire Protection

Flame

Fortune

Frost Walker

Impaling

Infinity

Knockback

Looting

Loyalty

Luck of the Sea

Lure

Mending

Quick Charge

Piercing

Multishot

Power

Projectile Protection

Protection

Punch

Respiration

Riptide

Sharpness

Silk Touch

Smite

Soul Speed

Sweeping Edge

Swift Sneak

Thorns

Unbreaking

Food

Apple

Baked Potato

Beetroot

Beetroot Soup

Bread

Cake

Carrot

Chorus Fruit

Clownfish

Cocoa Bean

Cooked Beef

Cooked Chicken

Cooked Cod

Cooked Mutton

Cooked Porkchop

Cooked Rabbit

Cooked Salmon

Cookie

Enchanted Golden Apple

Golden Apple

Grilled Fish

Honey

Kelp

Melon Slice

Milk

Mushroom Stew

Potato

Pumpkin Pie

Poisonous Potato

Porkchop

Rabbit Stew

Raw Beef

Raw Chicken

Raw Cod

Raw Mutton

Raw Rabbit

Rotten Flesh

Salmon

Suspicious Stew

Sweet Berries

Flowers

Allium

Azure Bluet

Blue Orchid

Cornflower

Dandelion

Dripleaf

Lilac

Lily of the Valley

Orange Tulip

Oxeye Daisy

Pink Tulip

Peony

Poppy

Red Tulip

Rose Bush

Sunflower

Tulip

White Rose

Wither Rose

Ingredients

Blaze Powder

Dragon’s Breath

Egg

Fermented Spider Eye

Ghast Tear

Glistering Melon

Glowstone Dust

Golden Carrot

Gunpowder

Magma Cream

Nether Wart

Puffer Fish

Redstone Dust

Spider Eye

Sugar

Miscellaneous

Activator Rail

Amethyst Shard

Armor Stand

Azalea

Bamboo

Banner

Beetroot Seeds

Blaze Powder

Blaze Rod

Bone

Bone meal

Book

Book and Quill

Bowl

Brush

Brick

Brown Mushroom

Button

Campfire

Carpet

Charcoal

Clay

Coal

Conduit

Charcoal

Cobweb

Cocoa Beans

Copper Ingot

Coral

Crimson Fungus

Daylight Sensor

Detector Rail

Diamond

Door

Dragon Egg

Echo Shard

Emerald

End Crystal

End Rod

Ender Pearl

Eye of Ender

Feather

Fence

Fence Gate

Fireworks

Flint

Flower Pot

Froglight

Frogspawn

Gallery

Glow Lichen

Gold Ingot

Gold Nugget

Glow Ink Sac

Heart of the Sea

Honey Bottle

Hopper

Ink Sac

Iron Bar

Iron Bucket

Iron Ingot

Iron Nugget

Item Frame

Ladder

Lapis Lazuli

Lava Bucket

Leather

Lever

Lily Pad

Mangrove Roots

Music Disc

Mob Skulls

Music Disc

Name Tag

Nether Bricks

Nether Quartz

Nether Star

Nether Wart

Nether Wart Seeds

Netherite Ingot

Netherite Scrap

Painting

Paper

Phantom Membrane

Pitcher Pod

Pointed Dripstone

Popped Chorus Fruit

Pottery Sherds

Powered Rail

Prismarine Crystal

Prismarine Shard

Pumpkin Seeds

Rabbit’s Foot

Rabbit Hide

Rail

Raw Copper

Raw Gold

Raw Iron

Records

Recovery Compass

Red Mushroom

Redstone Compactor

Redstone Dust

Redstone Rail

Redstone Repeater

Redstone Torch

Scute

Seagrass

Shulker Shell

Sign

Slimeball

Smithing Templates

Snowball

Soul Campfire

Spore Blossom

Stair

Stick

String

Totem of Undying

Top Snow

Torch

Trapdoor

Tripwire

Tripwire Hook

Wall

Warped Fungus

Water Bucket

Pressure Plate

Wheat

Wheat Seeds

Potions

Awkward Potion

Mundane Potion

Potion of Fire Resistance

Potion of Harming

Potion of Healing

Potion of Invisibility

Potion of Leaping

Potion of Night Vision

Potion of Poison

Potion of Regeneration

Potion of Swiftness

Potion of Strength

Potion of Slow Falling

Potion of Slowness

Potion of the Turtle Master

Potion of Water Breathing

Potion of Weakness

Water Bottle

A trusty pickaxe. Image via Mojang Studios

Ore Blocks

Ancient Debris

Coal Ore

Copper Ore

Diamond Ore

Emerald Ore

Gold Ore

Iron Ore

Lapis Lazuli Ore

Nether Gold Ore

Nether Quartz Ore

Redstone Ore

Spawn Eggs

Allay Spawn Egg‌

Axolotl Spawn Egg

Bat Spawn Egg

Bee Spawn Egg

Blaze Spawn Egg

Camel Spawn Egg

Cat Spawn Egg

Cave Spider Spawn Egg

Chicken Spawn Egg

Cod Spawn Egg

Cow Spawn Egg

Creeper Spawn Egg

Dolphin Spawn Egg

Donkey Spawn Egg

Drowned Spawn Egg

Elder Guardian Spawn Egg

Enderman Spawn Egg

Endermite Spawn Egg

Evoker Spawn Egg

Fox Spawn Egg

Frog Spawn Egg‌

Ghast Spawn Egg

Glow Squid Spawn Egg

Goat Spawn Egg

Guardian Spawn Egg

Hoglin Spawn Egg

Horse Spawn Egg

Husk Spawn Egg

Llama Spawn Egg

Magma Cube Spawn Egg

Mooshroom Spawn Egg

Mule Spawn Egg

Spawn NPC‌

Ocelot Spawn Egg

Panda Spawn Egg

Parrot Spawn Egg

Phantom Spawn Egg

Pig Spawn Egg

Piglin Spawn Egg

Piglin Brute Spawn Egg

Pillager Spawn Egg

Polar Bear Spawn Egg

Pufferfish Spawn Egg

Rabbit Spawn Egg

Ravager Spawn Egg

Salmon Spawn Egg

Sheep Spawn Egg

Shulker Spawn Egg

Silverfish Spawn Egg

Skeleton Horse Spawn Egg

Skeleton Spawn Egg

Slime Spawn Egg

Sniffer Spawn Egg

Spider Spawn Egg

Squid Spawn Egg

Stray Spawn Egg

Strider Spawn Egg

Tadpole Spawn Egg‌

Trader Llama Spawn Egg

Tropical Fish Spawn Egg

Turtle Spawn Egg

Vex Spawn Egg

Villager Spawn Egg

Vindicator Spawn Egg

Wandering Trader Spawn Egg

Warden Spawn Egg‌

Witch Spawn Egg

Wither Skeleton Spawn Egg

Wolf Spawn Egg

Zoglin Spawn Egg

Zombie Horse Spawn Egg

Zombie Spawn Egg

Zombie Villager Spawn Egg

Zombified Piglin Spawn Egg

Axe

Bottle o’ Enchanting

Bucket

Carrot on a Stick

Clock

Compass

Elytra

Fishing Rod

Fire Charge

Flint and Steel

Glass Bottle

Hoe

Horse Armor

Lead

Map

Pickaxe

Saddle

Shears

Shovel

Spyglass

Warped Fungus on a Stick

Written Book

Transportation

Boat

Minecart

Powered Minecart

Storage Minecart

TNT Minecart

Weapons

Arrow

Arrow of Decay

Arrow of Fire Resistance

Arrow of Harming

Arrow of Healing

Arrow of Invisibility

Arrow of Leaping

Arrow of Luck

Arrow of Night Vision

Arrow of Poison

Arrow of Regeneration

Arrow of Slow Falling

Arrow of Slowness

Arrow of Splashing

Arrow of Strength

Arrow of Swiftness

Arrow of the Turtle Master

Arrow of Water Breathing

Arrow of Weakness

Bow

Crossbow

Shield

Snowball

Swords

Tipped Arrow

Trident

Uncraftable Arrow

Wood

Acacia

Bamboo

Birch

Crimson Hyphae

Dark Oak

Jungle

Mangrove

Oak

Spruce

Warper Hyphae

