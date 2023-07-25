SkyDoesMinecraft releases statement after allegations of domestic abuse

Adam “SkyDoesMinecraft” Dahlberg has released a statement via a July 24 tweet following allegations of domestic abuse from an ex-girlfriend. The ex-YouTuber was accused of sexual harassment, assault, and paying off victims to preserve his image in early January 2022.
He allegedly abused drugs that would make him “go into a permanent psychosis,” and assaulted and sexually harassed “several women” according to ex-girlfriend Lizzybuggie’s allegations in early 2022.
Dahlberg responded to these allegations over a year later by saying, “I’m not a horrible monster I’ve been made out to be, it hurts and it’s a lot of what is taking time to process.” He also shared he’s “off drugs, I’m eating healthy, and really alchemically focusing on my mind and body.”
His primary goal seems to be focusing on future endeavors from now on, adding he was “excited” to deliver all the projects he’s been working on behind the scenes over the last few years.
Dahlberg shared he has no plans of reconciling with the alleged victims because he believes it’s better to simply move on.
Lizzybuggie’s allegations encouraged other Dahlberg associates to come forward with their experiences. One ex-employee called working at Skymedia, “the darkest period of my life that I’ve ever and probably will ever have” in a Jan. 24, 2022 tweet.
In Lizzybugie’s 6,000-word iCloud statement, she accused Dahlberg of sending naked images to young women without caring what age they’d be. He also allegedly spent “hundreds of thousands” to pay off victims of assault and sexual abuse.
She also shared the authorities had been notified about the allegations against Dahlberg.
As the allegations came to light, Dahlberg remained relatively silent on social media platforms like Twitter. But now has returned to the platform with a collection of tweets responding to community reactions regarding his July 2023 statement.