SkyDoesMinecraft releases statement after allegations of domestic abuse

It's been over a year since the allegations came to light.

Adam “SkyDoesMinecraft” Dahlberg has released a statement via a July 24 tweet following allegations of domestic abuse from an ex-girlfriend. The ex-YouTuber was accused of sexual harassment, assault, and paying off victims to preserve his image in early January 2022.

He allegedly abused drugs that would make him “go into a permanent psychosis,” and assaulted and sexually harassed “several women” according to ex-girlfriend Lizzybuggie’s allegations in early 2022.

Dahlberg responded to these allegations over a year later by saying, “I’m not a horrible monster I’ve been made out to be, it hurts and it’s a lot of what is taking time to process.” He also shared he’s “off drugs, I’m eating healthy, and really alchemically focusing on my mind and body.”

After 2 and a halfish years focusing on my mental health, taking in what everyone said and thinks, and trying to process, I just want to say I'm sorry anyone ever felt so negatively of me, I make mistakes, but only ever tried to be a Good person. I know it's no Toxic Gossip… — Sky (Adam) (@NetNobody) July 24, 2023

His primary goal seems to be focusing on future endeavors from now on, adding he was “excited” to deliver all the projects he’s been working on behind the scenes over the last few years.

Dahlberg shared he has no plans of reconciling with the alleged victims because he believes it’s better to simply move on.

Lizzybuggie’s allegations encouraged other Dahlberg associates to come forward with their experiences. One ex-employee called working at Skymedia, “the darkest period of my life that I’ve ever and probably will ever have” in a Jan. 24, 2022 tweet.

Working at Skymedia was the darkest period of my life that I've ever and probably will ever have.



Eventually the constant gaslighting and mental torture lead me to nearly kill myself but I decided to take my situation into my own hands and quit/move as far as I could. — Tim (@TimDotTV) January 23, 2022

In Lizzybugie’s 6,000-word iCloud statement, she accused Dahlberg of sending naked images to young women without caring what age they’d be. He also allegedly spent “hundreds of thousands” to pay off victims of assault and sexual abuse.

She also shared the authorities had been notified about the allegations against Dahlberg.

Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka Skydoesminecraft

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately https://t.co/xUQHCM23cg — Elizabeth🥺🖤  (@Lizbuggie) January 23, 2022

As the allegations came to light, Dahlberg remained relatively silent on social media platforms like Twitter. But now has returned to the platform with a collection of tweets responding to community reactions regarding his July 2023 statement.

