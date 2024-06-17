Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The player holding Breeze rods in Minecraft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Minecraft

How to get and use Breeze rods in Minecraft

Battle a boss to claim this item.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 09:54 am

Breeze rods are a very rare but important resource to stock up on in Minecraft. There are a few different powerful crafting recipes that call for them, which means you need to know how to get and use them.

Recommended Videos

Most items you can collect around the world in Minecraft can be found and obtained in a few different ways, but special items like Breeze rods are confined to just one spot and can only be obtained one way. Here’s how to get and use Breeze rods in Minecraft.

How to get Breeze rods in Minecraft

The player standing by some Breeze in Minecraft.
Take down any Breeze to claim this item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Breeze rods in Minecraft, you need to find and beat a Breeze. This mob can only be found in Trial Chambers, so the first step is tracking one of these rare structures down.

Once you find a Trial Chamber, you need to venture around until you locate either a Breeze or a Breeze spawner. You can distinguish the Breeze spawner from other ones by looking for a swirling tornado shape in the middle of it.

There should generally be around one to two Breezes out and about in the Trial Chamber as soon as you enter, so if you don’t see one right away, make sure you’re checking every corner since these structures can be pretty vast and confusing. If you still don’t see one, hang around a Breeze spawner until one decides to appear.

Every Breeze you defeat can drop anywhere between one and two Breeze rods for you to collect. If you have the Looting enchantment on your Sword, you can boost these odds a lot higher for each level of Looting you have.

  • For Looting I, you’re guaranteed two to four Breeze rods.
  • For Looting II, you’re guaranteed three to six Breeze rods.
  • For Looting III, you’re guaranteed four to eight Breeze rods.

Although the Breeze mob is pretty similar to the Blaze in the Nether in most ways, your odds of getting a Breeze rod are a lot better than your odds of getting a Blaze rod. With the Blaze, there’s only a 50 percent chance you’ll get a Blaze rod each time one is vanquished, but the Breeze is guaranteed to give you at least one of what you’re after every time.

Breeze rods on the ground by a Breeze in Minecraft.
Breeze rods drop on the ground as soon as you kill a Breeze. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What are Breeze rods used for in Minecraft?

Breeze rods can be used to craft four different items in Minecraft:

  • The Mace melee weapon.
  • The consumable wind charges ranged weapon.
  • Various types of wind charging potions.
  • The flow armor trim.

You don’t need Breeze rods as often as you need other key materials like wood, stone, Iron, and Diamonds, but you do need a decent amount of them to make any of these special items. Because of this, it’s best to stock up on as many as you can get whenever you venture into a formidable Trial Chamber.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter