This Marvel Snap play will have you thinking twice before using Super Skrull

Marvel Snap has endless interactions, with combos having the potential to produce some insanely high power values and explosive effects that can turn the tide of a match. One such combo piece is the Super Skrull card, which has the ability to copy all Ongoing effects currently in play by an opponent.

However, if played without some thought, Super Skrull’s effect can chain together to backfire against its controller in hilarious ways—as one player discovered on June 22, posting a screenshot of their match on Reddit.

Sometimes these potentially powerful abilities can backfire and favor your opponent in an instant. In this case, our protagonist’s opponent played Super Skrull, copying all the Ongoing abilities of the user’s cards—in particular, Onslaught and Lizard.

Onslaught has a strong ability that can double the Ongoing effects of cards placed on the location where you played him, but it was Lizard’s drawback ability that saw the user win the match by a landslide.

On paper, Lizard’s two-cost, five-Power stat line is strong. This makes him a typical staple for most decks including Sera Control, Electro Sandman, and Shuri Red Skull. However, its ability is a drawback that reads “Ongoing: -4 Power if your opponent has four cards here.” This can be easily countered most of the time, especially in the late game where players tend to complete their board with cards.

Related: This miracle outplay shows Sera control is one of the most overpowered decks in Marvel Snap

The minus-four Power from Lizard was then gained by Super Skrull, then quadrupled since two Onslaught copies were placed in the same location. At the same time, Iron Man was already in the location—doubling the current negative Power again.

To top it off, the two left and right locations on the board were The Nexus, which states that the Power in this location is also granted to other locations as well. With Scarlet Witch on the board randomly setting the right location to The Nexus, the negative power effects from Super Skrull were replicated across the other locations multiplicatively.

As a result, the opponent immediately lost the game with one of The Nexus locations reaching a ridiculous -24,768 Power. Comments were full of astonished players hastily running the numbers as to how such a number could be reached, but with the power of Super Skrull and some extra combo cards, it goes to show anything is possible.

Truly, players should always “expect the unexpected” in Marvel Snap, as well as think twice whether cards like Super Skrull could be worth playing or not given the board state in front of them.

About the author