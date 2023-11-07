Marvel Snap’s November season pass card hits the silver screen and can add big power to all 3 locations

Ms. Marvel will hit the silver screen for the first time this weekend in The Marvels, but she’s available now in Marvel Snap as the game’s newest season pass card.

Snap’s new season, “Higher, Further, Faster,” is all about Kamala and her friends Ms. Marvel and Spectrum, the three stars of the latest entry into the long-running, hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kamala Khan’s ability to stretch her limbs and “embiggen” herself are both on display in her card text, and she seems like she will make a fun addition to some meta decks in the game.

Here’s everything to know about Ms. Marvel on day one.

Marvel Snap November season pass card: Ms. Marvel

Kamala has arrived. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: Four Cost, Five Power

Four Cost, Five Power Card text: Ongoing: Adjacent locations where your cards have unique Costs have plus-five Power.

At a base level, if her requirements are met, Ms. Marvel is a four-cost, 15-Power card, which is pretty incredible. Look to play the left and right lanes on the first three turns, and follow up with Ms. Marvel on four to take control of the board.

As an Ongoing card, Ms. Marvel will slide right into decks that feature Onslaught and Spectrum. With the potential to place Kamala in the middle lane and then follow up with Onslaught, she can potentially become a four-cost, 25-Power card.

She’s basically a really strong Mr. Fantastic but with an extra step or two. She’s easily countered, however, by cards like Enchantress and even Spider-Man, who can pull her out of the middle lane and take away power from one of the other locations.

Later this season, Ms. Marvel will be joined by cards like Gladiator, Annihilus, and Martyr, but it also includes two new locations in Noor Dimension and Tarnax IV.

The season pass includes Ms. Marvel along with a Ms. Marvel variant and variants for both Captain Marvel and Spectrum.