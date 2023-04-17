Marvel Snap fan brings game to life with 3D cards players are sure to love

If you think the only thing better than a badass card variant in Marvel Snap is one of the game’s many beautiful cards brought to life, you’re now in luck.

While players may never get a fully playable tabletop version of the addictive, collectible card battle game, the next best thing could be these handmade and fan-made cards that depict various characters from Marvel’s vast stable of interesting heroes and villains.

Related: Marvel Snap Series drop: All card series changes

An artist by the name of Imba Art posted their selection of cards on the Snap Reddit today and they’re pretty incredible. The best part is that some of them are up for sale and can be purchased, including versions of Spider-Man, Gambit, She-Hulk, Colossus, Storm, Wolverine, and Scarlet Witch.

The cards are 3D, just like some of the upgraded variants in the game, with elements of the cards popping off of the surface. According to Imba Art, every card “is uniquely designed and went through cutting, embossing, edge painting and layering properly with 100 percent handmade effort,” which means whoever buys one “will get a 100% one-of-a-kind card directly from the creator.”

According to their website, the cards are made from premium paper, resin, acrylic, double-sided adhesive tape, a magnet, and gouache paint. Imba also has made cards from Genshin Impact, Gods Unchained, Legends of Runeterra, and, of course, Pokémon.

If you’re looking to secure one of these custom-made cards, be prepared to pay a decent price. The cards currently listed on Imba Art’s site start at $89 and go as high as $129.

Image via imbaart.com

Related: All Marvel Snap upcoming bundles

You can purchase your own cards from Imba Art’s collection on their website. There’s a limited selection of cards that are also limited in quantity, so hurry if you want to snag one for yourself or a loved one.