Marvel Rivals players think a specific team comp is game’s ‘worst experience so far’ in season one

Not even one week into Marvel Rivals’ season one, some players are getting fed up with a particular team composition setup that can be a pain to deal with in Competitive play.

Recommended Videos

While Rivals has largely been a hit with players the world over, there are some concerns about balancing, especially considering it launched with a massive roster of 33 characters, and has plans to add more every six weeks or so. And current balancing has created an issue for fun, according to some. A Jan. 16 Reddit thread highlighted the problem with playing against or with teams that are running three Strategists (namely Luna Snow, Mantis, and Cloak & Dagger) whose ultimates are basically just teamfight winners at best, and stall tactics at worst.

She just won’t stop dancing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“It is very common now to see triple support comps with at least two defensive ults, and I gotta say, it’s probably the worst experience so far in this game and the only time I have had no fun,” the original poster said. “Just 15 seconds minimum of not being able to do anything in a fight until the support ults run out, and even after the ults, extremely hard to kill anything with the constant healing. The only reliable answer I have seen to this comp is mirroring them with a triple support comp as well, it is pretty disgusting.”

Both Luna Snow and Mantis’ ultimates make it nigh impossible to deal damage thanks to their large healing output, and Cloak & Dagger’s creates a field that deals damage while also healing. When saved up, they are quite a feat to deal with, and with all three on one team, it feels like a fruitless effort to try and compete in a fight against them when active.

Complaints against ultimates like Luna’s and Mantis’ have been mounting for weeks now, and as the game continues to grow in popularity and get more and more competitive, they may only become a bigger problem. And if the objective of any game is to have fun, standing around while Luna dances on both teams won’t be very enjoyable for anyone.

A simple balance patch or two could handle this issue, or even the inception of a role queue or role lock system—although NetEase Games has said in the past that it is not interested in adding a role queue to the role-based game. So, for now, dealing with up to three or more heroes in the same role could continue to wreak havoc.

Us against the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With three Strategists, teams can choose to use three of any role, or two of one and one of another, with the most popular being two Duelists and one main, defensive Vanguard. It quickly turns into a battle of who can use their ultimates more effectively, which is what hero shooters usually end up turning into in high-level play.

With at least one more patch likely due in February, and another whenever season two rolls around, hopefully these player concerns are dealt with quickly before more new heroes are added and the game feels even less fun or imbalanced for some.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy