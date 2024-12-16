Marvel Rivals dev offers update on when to expect role queue

As hero shooters go, Marvel Rivals is easily one of the most popular in the gaming community right now, but one main complaint has been on players’ minds since its beta period.

Recommended Videos

With different Marvel heroes and villains taking up separate roles like Vanguard (tank), Duelist (damage), and Strategist (support/healer), many players are wondering when role queue will be added to the game to help players queue up for the role they wish to play. But also to prevent team compositions from getting too unbalanced or weird.

These two can do a bit of both healing and damage-dealing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anyone who’s played Competitive in Marvel Rivals will have undoubtedly run into a team that only wishes to play Duelist, thus leaving the team in a compromised situation. Role queue would fix this and some other issues, but according to a NetEase Games developer, those hoping for its addition shouldn’t hold their breath.

“Right now, we’re not considering a role queue,” Guangyun “Guangguang” Chen, Marvel Rivals creative director, told Dot Esports. “The team’s goal is to offer a wider variety of team composition through team-up skills and their own designs, to let people play their Marvel superheroes rather than limiting players to choosing a role.”

NetEase has said in the past that it doesn’t see its roles as traditional, compared to other hero shooters like Overwatch, as characters in Rivals can do multiple things well. This latest info just reiterates that feeling.

“From the data we’re seeing in our back end, things are going pretty solid,” Chen said. “We want people to have a Marvel experience where they’re free to select what they want. [Since the closed beta test] things have been rational and within expectations. In our Competitive play recently, there is a lot of different compositions emerging from players and we’d like to continue to monitor these fun compositions and how they impact our game.”

While this doesn’t spell the end of role queue potentially coming to the game eventually, it appears the game will continue on its current path in the foreseeable future. Good luck getting that zero-kill Star-Lord to switch off in your ranked games, I suppose.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy